Baton Rouge Business Report
Terraces at Perkins Rowe sells for $41.8M
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe, the 230-unit multifamily apartment complex that sits atop the sprawling outdoor mall’s office and retail spaces, has been sold for $41.8 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Delaware-registered company Perkins Rowe Owner LLC is...
NOLA.com
Covington Rouses that closed last month to be redeveloped as two family entertainment venues
A Rouses Market in Covington that closed last month will reopen next year as a new family entertainment venue. Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are expected to draw from a 60 mile radius to the location on U.S. 190 just north of Interstate 12, according to Mike Saucier of Gulf State Real Estate and Construction Services.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Finance authority looking to branch into film funding, historic tax credits
While the Capital Area Finance Authority is likely best known for its work with homebuyers, the organization has a broader mission to promote economic development in the region. CAFA is looking to get involved in helping to back local film projects, following a model that has worked in Lafayette, and...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Sherwood Pointe shopping center sells for $1.6M
The Sherwood Pointe shopping center on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. AZROCK Investments LLC sold the row of red-brick storefronts, having originally purchased the property for $1.57 million in 2004. Based in...
brproud.com
Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
theadvocate.com
Chick-fil-A purchases five acres for its fourth location in Lafayette; Here's where it will open
Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location. The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show. The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette...
brproud.com
Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Sigma Consulting Group merging with Mississippi engineering firm
Sigma Consulting Group, a privately owned civil engineering and surveying company headquartered in Baton Rouge, announced it has agreed to merge with Waggoner Engineering Inc., a full-service economic development, planning, program management and engineering firm headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The local engineering firm...
brweeklypress.com
Mayor Waites statement about FEMA trailers on Groom Road in Baker, LA.
With regard to the FEMA trailers being located on the State of Louisiana's land located on Groom Road, the State has advised that they are being stored there in preparation for bulk auction. The site has been secured with fencing, and efforts have been made to provide coverage on the...
Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”. It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating...
BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
brproud.com
Vehicle crashes into ditch on Staring, BRFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vehicle that went into a ditch on Staring Lane on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, a passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials haven’t released any other information regarding this incident. This...
wbrz.com
House sale falls through, neighbor blames councilman for repeat problems
BATON ROUGE - A neighbor and a councilman are still at odds over property improvements completed without permits. Eugene Michelli filed a lawsuit over the problems claiming the improvements caused his house to flood. Michelli is trying to put everything behind him and move on, but his case hit a...
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
theadvocate.com
How digging a pond for a new house could get a Zachary man in hot water with the city council
Michael May has been working on digging a pond on Lower Zachary Road on a piece of land where he eventually wants to build a house. He envisions the pond adding more than just aesthetic value, saying it will collect rainwater and help curb flooding in the area. While that...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Income rose 6% in the Capital Region during 2021, but trailed most metros
The per capita personal income in the Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area was $56,396 in 2021, a rise of 6.2% from the previous year, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This latest estimate is lower than the region’s increase from 2019 to 2020, when the...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
theadvocate.com
1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says
One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
Ascension nonprofit requests assistance in housing people without homes
Heaven's Care is the small organization that links people in need with temporary lodging on cold evenings
