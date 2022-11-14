ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Terraces at Perkins Rowe sells for $41.8M

The Terraces at Perkins Rowe, the 230-unit multifamily apartment complex that sits atop the sprawling outdoor mall’s office and retail spaces, has been sold for $41.8 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Delaware-registered company Perkins Rowe Owner LLC is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Finance authority looking to branch into film funding, historic tax credits

While the Capital Area Finance Authority is likely best known for its work with homebuyers, the organization has a broader mission to promote economic development in the region. CAFA is looking to get involved in helping to back local film projects, following a model that has worked in Lafayette, and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Sherwood Pointe shopping center sells for $1.6M

The Sherwood Pointe shopping center on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has sold for $1.6 million, according to records with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. AZROCK Investments LLC sold the row of red-brick storefronts, having originally purchased the property for $1.57 million in 2004. Based in...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Hubig’s Pies back in Baton Rouge grocery stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies have officially landed in Baton Rouge grocery stores. Hi Nabor Supermarket said they have the pies in stock at all of their locations in Baton Rouge. The grocery store has three locations in Baton Rouge located on Winbourne Avenue, Florida Boulevard and Jones Creek Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Second Checkers coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s burger o’clock. A second Checkers will be opening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The newest location of the drive-thru chain will be at 11650 Coursey Boulevard and will be open seven days a week. Baton Rouge residents will be able to enjoy Checkers’ menu of beef hamburgers like the Big Buford, hot dogs, sandwiches, milkshakes, and Checkers seasoned fries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Sigma Consulting Group merging with Mississippi engineering firm

Sigma Consulting Group, a privately owned civil engineering and surveying company headquartered in Baton Rouge, announced it has agreed to merge with Waggoner Engineering Inc., a full-service economic development, planning, program management and engineering firm headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The local engineering firm...
JACKSON, MS
brweeklypress.com

Mayor Waites statement about FEMA trailers on Groom Road in Baker, LA.

With regard to the FEMA trailers being located on the State of Louisiana's land located on Groom Road, the State has advised that they are being stored there in preparation for bulk auction. The site has been secured with fencing, and efforts have been made to provide coverage on the...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Work Downtown Play Downtown kicks off Nov. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new push to get downtown workers to stay longer before heading home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hopping on board with something called “Work Downtown Play Downtown.”. It’s a new initiative that will allow workers to get a discount at participating...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to shooting near North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17. The shooting reportedly happened at Leo Street and North Boulevard. At least one person was shot, said a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department. Emergency officials said the victim is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle crashes into ditch on Staring, BRFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a vehicle that went into a ditch on Staring Lane on Wednesday afternoon. According to officials, a passenger was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Officials haven’t released any other information regarding this incident. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Income rose 6% in the Capital Region during 2021, but trailed most metros

The per capita personal income in the Baton Rouge metropolitan statistical area was $56,396 in 2021, a rise of 6.2% from the previous year, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This latest estimate is lower than the region’s increase from 2019 to 2020, when the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 in critical condition after shooting on North Street, Baton Rouge EMS says

One person is in critical condition after a shooting on North Boulevard between Baton Rouge Community College and Baton Rouge General's Mid-City campus Thursday afternoon. EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said the incident occurred near the intersection of Leo Street and North Boulevard. No other information was immediately available. This is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

