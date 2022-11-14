ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Coach Hackett still thinks Broncos can go on a run

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLLVM_0jAE6Jxu00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver broncos are now 3-6 after losing to the Tennessee Titans in another close game on Sunday.

The Broncos are in third place in the AFC West , ahead of the 2-7 Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite the dismal first half of the season, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett still believes the team can go on a run this season.

“I think you can always go on a run in this league. I really do. I think if we can keep some guys healthy, get some guys back. You know, hopefully get Jerry (Jeudy) back. Get K.J. (Kareem Jackson) back,” Hackett said. “All these different guys. Game plan for those guys and get a good plan. You have to adjust during the game when things like that happen. I think in this league, you always have an opportunity to go on a run if you can get everybody clicking together.”

Wilson sacked 6 times, picked off late as Denver loses again

Eight of the Broncos nine games have been one-score games. Denver has lost five of those one-score games.

  • Seahawks 17, Broncos 16
  • Colts 12, Broncos 9
  • Chargers 18, Broncos 16
  • Jets 16, Broncos 9
  • Titans 17, Broncos 10

After Sunday’s loss, Hackett was asked about his message to the team following another close loss and the mood of the locker room. He said it comes down to accountability.

“I mean, I think they see it. For me, it’s about accountability. It’s about holding myself accountable first, the coaches accountable and the players accountable. As long as we point the things out that we can correct and get better on, and everybody understands what that is and what we need to do to be able to go on a run at some point during the season, I think they’ll be able to stay together,” Hackett said.

Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

Frustration from fans

As the Broncos continue to struggle, frustration is growing for fans. A simple search on social media for “Nathaniel Hackett” and you will find a wide variety of criticism.

“There isn’t a valid reason to keep Nathaniel Hackett as the head coach of the Denver Broncos,” Denver Broncos 365 tweeted .

“Nathaniel Hackett continues to veer toward one season and done as HC,” KOA’s Benjamin Albright said .

“Is anyone else on #Broncos Twitter hoping to see an announcement that Hackett has been fired?” Bill said on Twitter .

“There’s still plenty of time to show Hackett the door Broncos,” Chris said .

The Broncos look to bounce back on Sunday against the Raiders at 2:05 p.m. The game will be played on FOX31.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Adam Frisch in Washington for new-member orientation

DENVER (KDVR) — The race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch is still undecided, but preparations for the next meeting of Congress must go on. That’s why Frisch is in Washington for new-member orientation, even as he trails his incumbent opponent by 1,122 votes. Newly elected lawmakers arrived for orientation on Monday, including the handful of candidates who remain in undecided races.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Titans, Tannehill add pass threat to Henry, stingy defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity, and now they’ve found the one piece of the puzzle that’s eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game. The Titans (7-3) improved to 10-2 in games played on short rest since Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018, this time beating the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night in a game Tennessee never trailed. They did it with the best passing performance this season to go along with Derrick Henry and a physical defense. “We played the game the way we wanted to play,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy