If you’re short on time this holiday season—and who isn’t?—you don’t have to spend 10 hours watching an entire season of The Great British Baking Show to get the full-scale comfort viewing experience. In just one episode, its holiday edition manages to do just that, giving us an all-star cast of four bakers going against each other in a winner-take-all contest to create a trio of seasonal delights. Traditionally (at least since 2016), U.K. fans have expected a Christmas special on Channel 4, either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, followed by another one around New Year’s Day. There are currently eight holiday episodes available to watch on Netflix, which is less than a season of the original show. And each one is a standalone special, so you’re less likely to get stuck binging them all at once. This year’s latest pair of holiday-spiked eps—technically last year’s from the British point of view—arrive on Netflix on November 18.

