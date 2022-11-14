Read full article on original website
Related
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
A.V. Club
Fire meets water in the teaser trailer for Pixar’s Elemental
Despite the increase in the number of Pixar movies over the last 10 years, in 2022, we’re only getting one. Elemental, Peter Sohn’s first Pixar film since the rare total misfire, The Good Dinosaur, hits theaters next June, but the teaser trailer will give you a taste right now. Just don’t burn yourself.
A.V. Club
The Great British Baking Show's holiday edition is actually better than the original
If you’re short on time this holiday season—and who isn’t?—you don’t have to spend 10 hours watching an entire season of The Great British Baking Show to get the full-scale comfort viewing experience. In just one episode, its holiday edition manages to do just that, giving us an all-star cast of four bakers going against each other in a winner-take-all contest to create a trio of seasonal delights. Traditionally (at least since 2016), U.K. fans have expected a Christmas special on Channel 4, either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, followed by another one around New Year’s Day. There are currently eight holiday episodes available to watch on Netflix, which is less than a season of the original show. And each one is a standalone special, so you’re less likely to get stuck binging them all at once. This year’s latest pair of holiday-spiked eps—technically last year’s from the British point of view—arrive on Netflix on November 18.
A.V. Club
A Christmas Story Christmas
In the franchise-dominated era of filmmaking, we’ve moved into a phase in which no legacyquel is surprising anymore, so when HBO Max announced that it would release A Christmas Story Christmas, there was as much resigned shrugging as there was genuine excitement. Of course a perennial holiday favorite that plays for 24 straight hours every December would get a decades-later sequel if the original star was game enough to return. Why wouldn’t Warner Bros. Discovery go reaching for those eyeballs, those clicks, those subscribers? At a time when legacy sequels and holiday streaming options are both a matter of expectation, it felt like the ultimate no-brainer.
A.V. Club
The kids are not alright in new Lullaby trailer
Dear film and television directors everywhere: please, please stop giving Oona Chaplin babies to raise! The first one didn’t exactly go according to plan. Remember Robb Stark’s doomed, pregnant wife Talisa from Game Of Thrones? The one who got stabbed in the stomach, over and over and over again? Yeah... that Oona Chaplin.
A.V. Club
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Cinematic history is full of iconic, unforgettable trilogies that have impacted the fabric of our culture for years, if not decades to come. The Godfather, Lord Of The Rings, Indiana Jones, Back To The Future, Star Wars (three times over), and even Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure all come to mind. But every once in a while, a true film buff should stop to ask themselves: what if the dudes in those movies took their shirts off way more?
A.V. Club
Saying "Merry Christmas" is apparently problematic in TheSanta Clauses
Ah, the imaginary War on Christmas. It’s a battle conservatives have been fighting for years now, despite the fact that the Christian holiday is alive and well. Mariah Carey is still singing, Hallmark is still churning out movies, and there’s even a new The Santa Clause series on the horizon. Unfortunately, in that parallel universe, Christmas is in some real trouble.
A.V. Club
The Menu samples some familiar, but tasty, flavors
Even for many self-professed “foodies,” it’s insane to spend a hefty amount on a spread consisting of eight bite-sized courses. Squandering hundreds of dollars on a dime-sized portion of deconstructed and deglazed huckleberry foam (I don’t actually know whether this is a thing, I just made it up), at a time when there’s a crushing baby formula shortage? On sheer principle, let’s say please. Then again, where do you draw the line between yourself and the upper ranks of the bourgeoisie in a capitalistic society founded on inequality, where everyone seems to be in possession of certain advantages and assets that others aren’t? And isn’t splurging a little bit, perhaps for a special occasion once in a blue moon, innocent enough?
Comments / 0