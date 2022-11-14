ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion

RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
RAPID CITY, SD
Box Elder’s newest fitness center is now open

BOX ELDER, S.D.– Two years of planning and hard work reached fruition Thursday as Box Elder cut the ribbon on its new recreational and fitness center, the Black Hills Energy Liberty Center. Over 100 people were on hand for the grand opening of the Liberty Center with an open house following the ribbon cutting.
BOX ELDER, SD
See what Rapid City services are adjusting hours for Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Offices, services and operations in Rapid City will be adjusting hours for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Nov. 24-25. Adjustment in services and operations for city facilities and services during Thanksgiving Week include:. City Hall: Closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Solid Waste: The Rapid City...
RAPID CITY, SD
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD

Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
RAPID CITY, SD
Join the Horse Club and learn about Fell Ponies in the Black Hills

Just outside of Spearfish is Dakota Fell, a sanctuary for Fell Ponies. Fell Ponies are very unique to the U.S., with about 700 residing in North America and about 6,000 worldwide. Only approximately 40 foals are born every year. A Fell Pony is very versatile because they’re strong, stocky animals,...
SPEARFISH, SD
Rapid City’s food drive is heading into its final days

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The final days for Rapid City’s community food drive are quickly approaching and officials with the Public Works Department and AFSCME Union remind the public of the upcoming deadline. The deadline is Friday, Nov. 18, and donations are still being accepted at various city...
RAPID CITY, SD
Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) has fined Hermosa $13,000 for Surface Water Discharge permit violations. The city of 373, located about 20 miles south of Rapid City, failed to submit documentation before spraying wastewater on agricultural land, the DANR said. It also failed to monitor that wastewater and went over […] The post Town of Hermosa fined for spraying too much wastewater over farm fields appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
HERMOSA, SD
Rapid City offers free parking downtown for upcoming dates

RAPID CITY, S.D. — During the entire Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and Saturdays between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, there will be free parking at meters in downtown Rapid City. The free parking for the Thanksgiving weekend will go into effect Nov. 24 and last through Nov. 27. The free...
RAPID CITY, SD
Meet Drogon, the Rapid City Fire Department’s newest rescue dog

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Fire Department will be welcoming their newest rescue K9, Drogon. Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson will swear Drogon into the RCFD on Monday, Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Here are some photos of Drogon!. Drogon is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, who...
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City Legal & Finance Committee approve 2nd reading of ordinance banning alcohol at marijuana dispensaries

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Rapid City’s Legal & Finance Committee approved the 2nd reading of an ordinance banning the sale of alcohol at marijuana dispensaries on Wednesday. It also allows flexibility for medical cannabis establishments, giving license-holders an additional year to begin operations. Director of the Rapid City Attorney’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
kota kevn forecast

Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: 13 hours ago. The early evening...
RAPID CITY, SD

