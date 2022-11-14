Read full article on original website
Register For Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off By Nov. 23
The deadline to register for the Senior Citizens Center’s 4th Annual Chili Cook-Off is quickly approaching. Although the event is still 2 weeks away, those planning to enter the contest are asked to register as soon as possible. “I need to know how many would like to participate by...
Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend
Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
Chamber Connection – Nov. 16: Economic Development Lunch, Christmas Activities Planned
If you would like a crystal ball to see into the economic future, then you’ll want to get a glimpse of what the experts are saying at the annual Economic Development Luncheon, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale
Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
Symphony League Auction Items for 2022
Bid Early! Bid Often it’s the Annual Sulphur Springs Symphony League Auction Saturday night starting at 6pm. You can listen live on 1230 AM, watch on Suddenlink Channel 18, or watch the auction via YouTube. No matter how you do it, call 903 885 0700 to place your bid!
LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas
TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
Meal A Day Menu And Senior Citizens Center Calendar for Nov. 14-18, 2022
MONDAY, NOV. 14 — Chicken Spaghetti, Mixed Vegetables and Garlic Toast. TUESDAY, NOV. 15 — Smothered Beef Patties With Brown Gravy & Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans and a Roll. WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 — Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Rice Casserole, Peas & Carrots, and Corn. THURSDAY, NOV....
2022 Hopkins County Christmas CASA Cookie Walk Will Feature Treats From Local Bakers
Will Your Church Observe Stand Sunday? Did You Know You Can Generate Money For Lake Country CASA While Shopping Online. An annual Hopkins County Christmas tradition, the CASA Cookie Walk, is returning this year and will feature some special treats. Another event a little soon, Stand Sunday, will happen Nov. 13. And, there are option for those who wish to donate to or become involved with CASA.
Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
Student Registering at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Elizabeth Joslin, a Student Success Coach and Financial Aid Advisor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps student Ty Self of Sulphur Springs register for classes at the campus. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Author Jenniffer Hudson Conners To Be Featured Speaker At Nov. 17 Genealogical Society Meeting
Jenniffer Hudson Conners. is slated to give a “Veterans Day worthy presentation” during the next Hopkins County Genealogical Society meeting. Based on her first novel, “In His Hands,” she will tell the story of Lily and Chu. As Lily closes her beloved grandmamma’s house, she finds a bundle of letters written by a pilot in the Vietnam War. The discovery of a long-lost uncle, MIA since 1972, leads her on a search to learn more about him and the answer to a prayer first uttered two generations before.
Registration For Blue Santa Toy ProgramContinues Through Dec. 2, 2022
Registration is currently under way for the Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs Blue Santa Toy Program, a partnership of city and county law enforcement and CANHelp, in cooperation with local businesses and community members. How To Apply. Hopkins County families with a financial need may apply to the local Blue Santa program...
Thanksgiving Dinner Bell Menu for November 16, 2022
The Knights of Columbus are smoking the turkeys and are the Community Partner for our holiday celebration. These men are REPEAT (many years) Thanksgiving partners! Dinner Bell is extremely thankful for their support!!!. The Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Bell Meal will be served inside First United Methodist Church. There will be...
Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse
The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023
Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
Angelica Washington
Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
Obituary – Frank Allen Shelton
Frank Allen Shelton passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on November 11, 2022, at Colonial Lodge in Greenville, Texas. His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Arrangements under the directions of Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home. Obituary and guestbook...
