ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Yantis Masonic Lodge Turkey Shoot Planned This Weekend

Yantis Masonic Lodge # 382 will host a Turkey Shoot this Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, with chances for people to win a turkey. This is the Lodge’s main annual fundraiser, which helps support Lodge operations. The Turkey Shoot begins at 9:30 a.m., with shooting beginning around 10 a.m. and...
YANTIS, TX
KSST Radio

CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own

Sulphur Springs, Texas – An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Experience holiday fun like never before with Christmas in Lindale

Starting with the Lindale Christmas Parade, starting at 5:30 PM on December 3rd, Lindale is kicking off all the holiday fun! Afterwards starting at 6:00 PM that same night until January 1, 2023, you can experience Christmas in Lindale at Pickers Pavilion! Picker’s Pavilion is located at 205 Cannery Row in Lindale. It’s open 7 days a week from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM, starting December 4th, and it’s FREE. Picker’s Pavilion has been completely transformed into the ultimate Christmas spot, so grab your friends & family and enjoy all that Lindale has to offer!
LINDALE, TX
KSST Radio

Symphony League Auction Items for 2022

Bid Early! Bid Often it’s the Annual Sulphur Springs Symphony League Auction Saturday night starting at 6pm. You can listen live on 1230 AM, watch on Suddenlink Channel 18, or watch the auction via YouTube. No matter how you do it, call 903 885 0700 to place your bid!
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals for East Texas

TYLER, Texas — If you need somewhere to eat this Thanksgiving, CBS19 has compiled a list of local organizations and businesses offering free meals. Monday, Nov. 21: Celebrate Recovery is holding a free holiday meal at 6 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church. Location: 110 Student Center 1505 Troup...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

2022 Hopkins County Christmas CASA Cookie Walk Will Feature Treats From Local Bakers

Will Your Church Observe Stand Sunday? Did You Know You Can Generate Money For Lake Country CASA While Shopping Online. An annual Hopkins County Christmas tradition, the CASA Cookie Walk, is returning this year and will feature some special treats. Another event a little soon, Stand Sunday, will happen Nov. 13. And, there are option for those who wish to donate to or become involved with CASA.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Health Care Foundation’s Annual Snowflake Campaign Kick’s Off

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation recently kicked-off their annual snowflake campaign. The community is invited to pay tribute to friends or family members with a gift in their honor or memory. The Foundation will then send a notification to the honorees or designated contact to make them aware of the gift.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Annie’s Room — A Maternal Fetal Telemedicine Room — Unveiled At Christus Medical Plaza

Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs hosted a special unveiling ceremony and blessing for Annie’s Room, a maternal fetal telemedicine room at CHRISTUS Medical Plaza in Sulphur Springs, Tuesday evening. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs President and CEO Paul Harvey welcomed everyone to the...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Author Jenniffer Hudson Conners To Be Featured Speaker At Nov. 17 Genealogical Society Meeting

Jenniffer Hudson Conners. is slated to give a “Veterans Day worthy presentation” during the next Hopkins County Genealogical Society meeting. Based on her first novel, “In His Hands,” she will tell the story of Lily and Chu. As Lily closes her beloved grandmamma’s house, she finds a bundle of letters written by a pilot in the Vietnam War. The discovery of a long-lost uncle, MIA since 1972, leads her on a search to learn more about him and the answer to a prayer first uttered two generations before.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Thanksgiving Dinner Bell Menu for November 16, 2022

The Knights of Columbus are smoking the turkeys and are the Community Partner for our holiday celebration. These men are REPEAT (many years) Thanksgiving partners! Dinner Bell is extremely thankful for their support!!!. The Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Bell Meal will be served inside First United Methodist Church. There will be...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Upshur County Starts Moving Out Of Courthouse

The Upshur County court authorized the judge to go into an inter-local agreement with Gilmer ISD this week. As a result, they will relocate everyone in the courthouse for three years while they renovate the building and will move into a vacant school building. They project the renovations to cost under $14 million, according to Judge Tefteller. The Texas Historical Commission has decided to model the upgrades after the original courthouse they built around 1872.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Bridge projects along I-30, SH 224 to slow travel between Commerce and Greenville through January 2023

Travel between Commerce and Greenville is going to be slow going for the rest of 2022 thanks to two highway maintenance projects happening at the same time. This week, crews began work on the Interstate 30 bridge over the Sabine River on the east side of Greenville. Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be affected by work on this project in the coming weeks. Today the Greenville Herald Banner published an image from the Texas Department of Transportation showing traffic backed up on the eastbound side of I-30. A release from TxDOT says the I-30 project is scheduled to be completed in February 2023. And, for the time being, the old back way between Commerce and Greenville on State Highway 224 is also not a good option. Just east of Neylandville, the bridge over the South Sulphur River is being replaced entirely and that portion of State Highway 224 is closed in the immediate area. That project is scheduled to be completed in January 2023.
GREENVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

Angelica Washington

Funeral services for Angelica Washington, age 28, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Levelle Hendricks officiating. Formal visitation will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Angelica passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Ben Wheeler VFD splits from board, causing bank accounts to freeze

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - After a rift between the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department and its Board of Directors, accounts were frozen Tuesday leaving the department with limited money on-hand. This puts their ability to answer calls in jeopardy. Members of the department say shutting down is not an...
BEN WHEELER, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Frank Allen Shelton

Frank Allen Shelton passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on November 11, 2022, at Colonial Lodge in Greenville, Texas. His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Arrangements under the directions of Wilson-Orwosky Funeral Home. Obituary and guestbook...
GREENVILLE, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy