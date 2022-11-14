ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Sioux City Journal

Iowa Republicans endorsed by Trump are mum on his White House bid

Republican former President Donald Trump's launch of a third White House run received a muted response Wednesday from Iowa Republicans, including from those he backed in last week's elections. The former president received a warm welcome earlier this month in Sioux City, where he held a rally and campaigned on...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Sioux City Journal

Column: Republicans' next move: rewrite the US Constitution

While the Nov. 8 midterm election has passed, several ballot tabulations, recounts and court challenges are in-the-works. Should election results show that Republicans control an abundance of state legislatures, don’t be surprised if GOP’s next move will be to call for a U.S. Constitutional Convention. Permit me to...
Sioux City Journal

Agard elected Wisconsin Senate Democratic leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month. Democrats unanimously elected Agard on Tuesday to replace Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, who did...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sioux City Journal

Steve King found not liable for copyright infringement

SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found former U.S. Rep. Steve King was not personally liable for copyright infringement when his campaign used the Success Kid online meme in a fundraising ad in 2020. Jurors found that King's campaign, King for Congress, did infringe on the photo's copyright but...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Jury begins deliberations in King copyright infringement trial

SIOUX CITY — It's not right, or legal, for Steve King, his campaign or anyone else to take a photo off the internet, no matter how many times it's been seen worldwide, and use it in a fundraising ad, the lawyer for the "Success Kid's" mother told jurors Thursday.
SIOUX CITY, IA

