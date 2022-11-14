Read full article on original website
Republicans accuse Biden of weaponizing DOJ after Trump special counsel appointment
Republican lawmakers criticized President Biden after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee probes into former President Donald Trump.
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
Iowa Republicans endorsed by Trump are mum on his White House bid
Republican former President Donald Trump's launch of a third White House run received a muted response Wednesday from Iowa Republicans, including from those he backed in last week's elections. The former president received a warm welcome earlier this month in Sioux City, where he held a rally and campaigned on...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. While it’s unclear whether North Korea possesses functioning nuclear-armed missiles, some experts say Friday’s launch involved its longest-range missile, which is still under development and is designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to overcome U.S. missile defense systems. North Korea’s recent torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in future diplomacy. It comes as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its territory and its allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris met with the leaders of those countries and of Australia, Canada and New Zealand who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss the launch.
Column: Republicans' next move: rewrite the US Constitution
While the Nov. 8 midterm election has passed, several ballot tabulations, recounts and court challenges are in-the-works. Should election results show that Republicans control an abundance of state legislatures, don’t be surprised if GOP’s next move will be to call for a U.S. Constitutional Convention. Permit me to...
US Department of State nixes Russia's claims that Brittney Griner negotiations are moving forward
The United States maintains Russia has not negotiated in good faith to bring WNBA superstar Brittney Griner back home. She is serving a nine-year sentence.
Split Congress starting in 2023; no suspect in slaying of Idaho students; Starbucks workers to strike | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Congress will be split next year as Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives and Democrats retaining control of the Senate. Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, say they...
Man carrying a sword and ax entered the New York Times’ office, police say
Upon entry, he asked to speak with members of the politics desk, according to media reports.
Things to know today: NASA's mightiest moon rocket lifts off; Trump makes '24 run official; Michelle Obama on tour
Today is Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Nov....
Agard elected Wisconsin Senate Democratic leader
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month. Democrats unanimously elected Agard on Tuesday to replace Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, who did...
Steve King found not liable for copyright infringement
SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found former U.S. Rep. Steve King was not personally liable for copyright infringement when his campaign used the Success Kid online meme in a fundraising ad in 2020. Jurors found that King's campaign, King for Congress, did infringe on the photo's copyright but...
Jury begins deliberations in King copyright infringement trial
SIOUX CITY — It's not right, or legal, for Steve King, his campaign or anyone else to take a photo off the internet, no matter how many times it's been seen worldwide, and use it in a fundraising ad, the lawyer for the "Success Kid's" mother told jurors Thursday.
