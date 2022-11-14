Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment compl...
Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
The grieving family of a man shot to death by an undercover Atlanta police officer in Midtown last month says the office...
WXIA 11 Alive
TRAFFIC | Multi-vehicle wreck causes backup on I-285 North on Atlanta's Westside
ATLANTA — A multi-vehicle wreck has caused backup early Friday morning on I-285 North on Atlanta's Westside. It happened near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, and was causing backup to form as far down as I-20. Traffic cameras indicate only one lane of traffic is moving through the area. This...
Atlanta Police investigate Midtown shooting
Atlanta Police are investigating a Midtown shooting that left one dead. The shooting was reported Tuesday, Nov. 15, at about 12:15 p.m. at the Gables Midtown apartment building at 1925 Monroe Drive, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.The man was critically injured and later died at the hospital, according to the AJC. The post Atlanta Police investigate Midtown shooting appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting
EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
Metro Atlanta family searching for answers after their daughter was struck, dragged by truck
ATLANTA — An Atlanta father is pleading for help after his daughter was hit, dragged for nearly 70 feet and then left in the street by the driver. The hit and run happened Monday, Nov. 7, along Lanier Boulevard and North Virginia Avenue. “You can hear it, it’s just...
Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
A former elementary school nurse held Spencer Feuerstein’s hand as he clung to life moments after being struck by a vehicle last week.
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
16-year-old dead, 17-year-old injured after shooting in Gwinnett supermarket parking lot
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting in a parking lot that left a 16-year-old dead and 17-year-old injured. Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound.
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
Man arrested in East Point beauty supply shop shooting that killed owner
A man suspected of shooting and killing the owner of an East Point beauty supply shop during an apparent robbery Tuesday...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of James Wilborn | Video shows altercation with APD officer
The altercation shut down parts of Atlanta's midtown near W. Peachtree St. on Oct. 25. That's where an officer shot Wilborn while responding to a road rage incident.
Family wants answers after DeKalb store manager dies trying to stop teen driver doing doughnuts
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 31-year-old man is dead after police said he tried to stop a reckless driver. Channel 2 Action News learned the driver is a minor. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” the victim’s father told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Tuesday.
Police: Man with head injury found dead in downtown Atlanta
A man was killed a block away from Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta early Monday morning, according to police.
Officer shouldn't have fired shot in deadly Midtown road rage incident, attorney says
ATLANTA — New cell phone video shows the moment an Atlanta Police Department officer shot and killed a man in midtown last month. Now, the man's attorney is saying the use of deadly force was unjustified. The altercation shut down parts of Atlanta's midtown near West Peachtree Street on...
Police: Exchange of gunfire breaks out between employer, employee; Both hospitalized
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument between an employee and his employer led to shots fired and both men being injured Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. Officers said they were called to the 1800 block of Montreal Court just before 2:30 p.m. to respond to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches
ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
