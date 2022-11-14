ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta Police investigate Midtown shooting

Atlanta Police are investigating a Midtown shooting that left one dead. The shooting was reported Tuesday, Nov. 15, at about 12:15 p.m. at the Gables Midtown apartment building at 1925 Monroe Drive, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.The man was critically injured and later died at the hospital, according to the AJC. The post Atlanta Police investigate Midtown shooting appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Kandi Burruss' Atlanta restaurant sued over 2020 triple shooting

EAST POINT, Ga. - Singer, producer, and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss is reportedly being sued over a shooting that happened at one of her restaurants. The shooting happened on Valentine's Day at Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant, which is located on the 3600 block of Market Boulevard in East Point.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta movie studio, town hit with racial discrimination lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A group of Black Georgia residents have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the prominent studio that's home to the state's Marvel productions and the town associated with it. Located about a half an hour from Downtown Atlanta, Trilith, formerly known as Pinewood Studios, is the Fayetteville...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner. But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

