Massive Changes Coming To Target Stores In New York
As we get ready for the Holiday shopping season, some big changes will be coming to Target stores across New York. Target's CEO Brian Cornell announced that the mega-big box store will soon introduce even bigger superstores across New York and the country. Target is looking at building newer bigger...
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York State
This week a popular restaurant chain known for its crispy chicken sandwiches and waffle fries opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest New York location in Buffalo.
When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?
The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States
A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm
There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
HMart to open new store on Tuesday on Long Island
Specialty Grocer HMart will open its newest store on Long Island in New York on Tuesday, according to the Korean grocer’s website. The new store will be located at 34-51 48th Street and will feature fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian groceries and housewares. The Asian supermarket chain will open...
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Clear Your Car Or Get Fined Big Time In New York
As we get ready to deal with lots of snow across New York over the next several days, you are bound to see this. Someone will be driving down the 90 or down a side street and it will look like a blizzard is following them. The reason is that they didn't clear all the snow off their car's roof, trunk, or hood and now it is blowing all over the road.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
Part of NY Thruway & I-81 Among Several Roads Closed During Major Storm
I-90 - Exit 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) to Exit 61 (Ripley – Shortman Road) I-81 - Exit 33 to Canadian border - trucks use right lane only. To find the latest traffic and travel conditions, call 511, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. Thruway updates and road conditions can be found at Thruway.ny.gov.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Order Thanksgiving Pies At These 19 Central New York Area Businesses
Looking to skip baking pies and to just buy them in the Upstate and Central New York region? You'll want to check out these 19 places. Why is pie such an important part of Thanksgiving dinner? According to Derby Pie, historians have traced pies origins to the ancient Greeks. Early...
