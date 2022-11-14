ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day again this year by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a few extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning on Sunday, November 13th at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This year’s gift basket included a handmade quilt and crocheted jacket, a baby bathtub, bottles, books, rattles, a custom crocheted teddy bear, and more.

