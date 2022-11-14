Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Raymond F Garcia (May 29, 1953 – November 13, 2022)
Raymond F Garcia of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born May 29,1953 in Oahu, Hawaii to Raymond G. Garcia and Jane Feliciano. Ray attended school in San Jose California. At the age of 19 he moved to Green River and learned about loneliness,...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for November 7 – November 11, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from November 7-November 11, 2022. David Scott Lewis, 33, to Abigail Rose Hayes, 32, both of Rock Springs. Justyn Lawerance Cox, 27 to Samantha Grace Townsend, 23, of Baker City, OR. Jordan Anthony Kern, 36, to Katelyn...
sweetwaternow.com
WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — WyHy Credit Union recently presented a check for $2,500 to Climb Wyoming, a non-profit organization with a large presence in Rock Springs whose mission is to help single mothers become self-sufficient through career training and placement. For 35 years The Climb Wyoming program has helped move...
wyo4news.com
American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 honors baby for 6th year in a row
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day again this year by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a few extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning on Sunday, November 13th at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This year’s gift basket included a handmade quilt and crocheted jacket, a baby bathtub, bottles, books, rattles, a custom crocheted teddy bear, and more.
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: Elementary School Students Visit City Hall
GREEN RIVER — Washington Elementary School students recently visited the Green River City Hall to learn about what it takes to prepare and build a City. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow and Jason Brown helped the students understand what a flood plan is, and how you prepare and build a City around the flood plan.
sweetwaternow.com
Downtown Rock Springs Set to Kick Off Holiday Season
ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” to celebrate the holiday season this year. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories which will be set around the downtown area for your photo opportunities.
sweetwaternow.com
Love’s Receives P&Z Recommendation to Allow Discharge of Sewage into the Green River
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stop has been hauling its sewage to Green River’s wastewater treatment plant for over a year due to a faulty septic system, and now they are proposing a new system that would discharge sewage into the Green River. Due to the cost...
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
sweetwaternow.com
Love’s Sewage System Proposal Fails at County Commission Meeting
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Love’s Travel Stops’ application for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow for a new wastewater treatment system failed at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting Tuesday when the board failed to make a motion on the proposal. The initial CUP asked for an underground...
svinews.com
Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant
CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
Comments / 2