ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 2

Related
sweetwaternow.com

Raymond F Garcia (May 29, 1953 – November 13, 2022)

Raymond F Garcia of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born May 29,1953 in Oahu, Hawaii to Raymond G. Garcia and Jane Feliciano. Ray attended school in San Jose California. At the age of 19 he moved to Green River and learned about loneliness,...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

WyHy Credit Union Makes $2,500 Donation to Climb Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — WyHy Credit Union recently presented a check for $2,500 to Climb Wyoming, a non-profit organization with a large presence in Rock Springs whose mission is to help single mothers become self-sufficient through career training and placement. For 35 years The Climb Wyoming program has helped move...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 honors baby for 6th year in a row

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day again this year by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a few extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning on Sunday, November 13th at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This year’s gift basket included a handmade quilt and crocheted jacket, a baby bathtub, bottles, books, rattles, a custom crocheted teddy bear, and more.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

PHOTOS: Elementary School Students Visit City Hall

GREEN RIVER — Washington Elementary School students recently visited the Green River City Hall to learn about what it takes to prepare and build a City. Public Works Director Mark Westenskow and Jason Brown helped the students understand what a flood plan is, and how you prepare and build a City around the flood plan.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Downtown Rock Springs Set to Kick Off Holiday Season

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs will be transformed into “A Storybook Christmas” to celebrate the holiday season this year. Local artist Stephanie Lewis has created characters and vignettes from some of our favorite Christmas classic stories which will be set around the downtown area for your photo opportunities.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
svinews.com

Towns welcome second chance at nuclear plant

CASPER – For the Wyoming towns not chosen to host a demonstration nuclear reactor, word that they’re back in the running for a new wave of plants came sooner than expected. But local officials say the prospect remains as welcome — if not more — as it was...
GLENROCK, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy