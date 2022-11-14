Denver kicks off holiday season with Mile High Holidays Campaign

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Mayor Michael Hancock is kicking off the holiday spirit in the Mile High City.

Hancock kicked off the 19th annual Mile High Holidays Campaign Monday.

The Mile High Holidays Campaign celebrates the return of many beloved traditions this time of year. According to VISIT DENVER , those traditions include the Mile High Tree, performing arts show, New Year’s Eve fireworks and the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo.

During the holiday season, the Mile High City will honor both classic and new traditions and will feature great deals on hotels and local shopping. One holiday market was ranked one of the best in the country. The Denver Christkindlmarket was nominated as being one of the best in the United States for the 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards

Hancock was at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on the set of “A Christmas Carol” to ring in the holiday season.

You can watch a playback of the livestream in the player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.