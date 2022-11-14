ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver kicks off holiday season with Mile High Holidays Campaign

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCvhM_0jAE58Rn00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Mayor Michael Hancock is kicking off the holiday spirit in the Mile High City.

Hancock kicked off the 19th annual Mile High Holidays Campaign Monday.

The Mile High Holidays Campaign celebrates the return of many beloved traditions this time of year. According to VISIT DENVER , those traditions include the Mile High Tree, performing arts show, New Year’s Eve fireworks and the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo.

Where to listen to Christmas music now

During the holiday season, the Mile High City will honor both classic and new traditions and will feature great deals on hotels and local shopping. One holiday market was ranked one of the best in the country. The Denver Christkindlmarket was nominated as being one of the best in the United States for the 2022 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards

Hancock was at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on the set of “A Christmas Carol” to ring in the holiday season.

You can watch a playback of the livestream in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures

Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snow piles up in Boulder

Boulder residents carried on with their days as snow fell on the city. Nicole Fierro reports. Boulder residents carried on with their days as snow fell on the city. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Overnight snow, single-digit temps. Denver’s weather will stay snowy and cold Thursday night into Friday morning...
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

How long will snow last in Denver?

Get ready for another round of snow in the Denver metro area. The Pinpoint Weather Team has issue Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Thursday and Friday due to the cold and snow coming with this storm system.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snow & cold will create miserable travel conditions

An unusually cold early season snowstorm on Thursday will cause slick roads and hazardous travel conditions, especially in the evening.The heaviest snow is expected west of Interstate 25 where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued through Thursday night. Areas such as Fort Collins, Longmont, Arvada, Golden, Boulder and Lakewood could measure up to 10 inches of fluffy snow by early Friday morning. The bulk of the snow is expected after sunset. Wind gusts up to 35 mph will also cause the light snow to blow around very easily.Elsewhere there is a Winter Weather Advisory including for Denver and Aurora for 2 to 6 inches of fluffy snow by Friday morning. No more than 1-2 inches is expected by sunset followed by 1 to 5 inches between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.Difficult travel is possible at anytime on Thursday but the worst travel conditions are expected in the evening.Temperatures will also remain very cold through Friday. Morning lows will be in the single digits for the first time this season in Denver.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

It’s Not Too Late to Order Your Thanksgiving Pies at These 9 Bakeries

I’m a diehard pie guy. As executive director of the American Pie Council (yes, really) and spokesperson for Colorado-born National Pie Day, I’ve taught pie making, judged dozens of pie contests, and written about pie for decades. Whoever came up with the phrase “as easy as pie” clearly had never made a pie. Making pie—and especially the crust—is a craft that only gets “easy” when you’ve made dozens and dozens of pies. And even with a lot of practice, many experienced bakers end up serving undercooked soggy bottoms, cardboardlike top crusts, and runny fillings.
DENVER, CO
K99

A Few Facts About Denver’s Iconic Cash Register Building

Show anyone who has spent even a day in the Mile High City a photo of just the top of this building and nearly every single person would instantly recognize the skyscraper located at 1700 Lincoln Street. We all know it by the nickname "The Cash Register Building" but that...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy