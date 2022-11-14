DONATE NOW: ABC 27 teams up with Second Harvest for 9th annual Turkey Drive

To make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving, ABC 27 is hosting a turkey drive through Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help those facing food insecurity.

Turkey drop-off are this Thursday Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two locations: Bannerman Crossing or Ponce De Leon Park in Tallahassee.

Their goal is to have 1,000 turkeys to feed 1,000 families.

Last year, the drive led to more than $35,942 in cash donations and just over 1,000 turkeys were donated.

ABC 27 launched the turkey drive in 2014.

If you'd rather donate money toward the cause, go online to 2022 Turkey Drive - Campaign (fightinghunger.org) .

