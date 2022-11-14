ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Sunny skies before a cold front slides into North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Thursday we're expecting a "warmer" day with highs in the upper 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it.  Why you ask? We're tracking colder weather this weekend and even a chance for a few flurries.A cold front will slide through North Texas Friday. We'll see increasing clouds in the area with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.As the colder air settles in, some moisture from our south will also push north toward our area. With this weather setup in mind, there's a chance that parts of North Texas could see some flurries...
TEXAS STATE
KICKS 105

Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?

We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS DFW

Chilly weather in North Texas ahead of potential rain Thanksgiving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The big weather story is mainly the cool weather this week. Expect below-average temperatures each day. Then, later next week, some rain could arrive by Thanksgiving.For Tuesday, it's chilly. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy skies are overhead, but at times, the sun will filter through the clouds. No rain is in the forecast.It will warm up a tad on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More  sunshine is expected, especially Thursday. Overnight lows, though, are in the 30s.A weak cold front will push through the area into Friday, giving way to another cool down.  Highs will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s into Saturday morning.Sunshine arrives by the weekend.Again, forecast models are hinting at some rain pushing in with our next weather system on Thanksgiving.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas

A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Below Normal Temperatures Sticking Around Through Thanksgiving

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through next week and that a cooler than normal Thanksgiving Day. In the wake of Monday’s rain, a broad area of high pressure will keep us cool. On Friday another cold front will move through North Texas reinforcing the cool Canadian air mass in place.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday

A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday

An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
FORT WORTH, TX
KOCO

Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma

Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
OKLAHOMA STATE

