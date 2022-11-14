NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The big weather story is mainly the cool weather this week. Expect below-average temperatures each day. Then, later next week, some rain could arrive by Thanksgiving.For Tuesday, it's chilly. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy skies are overhead, but at times, the sun will filter through the clouds. No rain is in the forecast.It will warm up a tad on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More sunshine is expected, especially Thursday. Overnight lows, though, are in the 30s.A weak cold front will push through the area into Friday, giving way to another cool down. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s into Saturday morning.Sunshine arrives by the weekend.Again, forecast models are hinting at some rain pushing in with our next weather system on Thanksgiving.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO