Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Sunny skies before a cold front slides into North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Thursday we're expecting a "warmer" day with highs in the upper 50s. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy it. Why you ask? We're tracking colder weather this weekend and even a chance for a few flurries.A cold front will slide through North Texas Friday. We'll see increasing clouds in the area with high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.As the colder air settles in, some moisture from our south will also push north toward our area. With this weather setup in mind, there's a chance that parts of North Texas could see some flurries...
Snow in November? It’s possible in North Texas on Friday, here’s what you need to know
Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful, and since we're in North Texas in November, let it snow. That's right, there's a possibility for snow Friday night in the region, which means some high school football could be played with a small flurry.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
Chilly weather in North Texas ahead of potential rain Thanksgiving
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The big weather story is mainly the cool weather this week. Expect below-average temperatures each day. Then, later next week, some rain could arrive by Thanksgiving.For Tuesday, it's chilly. High temperatures are in the upper 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy skies are overhead, but at times, the sun will filter through the clouds. No rain is in the forecast.It will warm up a tad on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 50s. More sunshine is expected, especially Thursday. Overnight lows, though, are in the 30s.A weak cold front will push through the area into Friday, giving way to another cool down. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s into Saturday morning.Sunshine arrives by the weekend.Again, forecast models are hinting at some rain pushing in with our next weather system on Thanksgiving.
NOAA winter outlook released: What it means for Texas weather
An update to the Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast shows a hot and dry season ahead for the Lone Star State.
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West Texas
A 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas with aftershocks being felt across Texas.Courtney Rose/Unsplash. A serious 5.4 earthquake struck West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 reports that the earthquake was detected around 3:30 p.m. near the community of Mentone, in West Texas. The USGS originally recorded the quake as a 5.3 but later updated it to a 5.4 earthquake. The intensity was rated as MMI VII, meaning it came with very strong shaking that could be felt by everyone.
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
What you need to know about the cold November weather in North Texas this week
DALLAS (KDAF) — After a cold and wet Monday to start off the work week the rest of the week will see continued cool weather with below-normal temperatures expected into the weekend. Monday’s rain won’t continue into Tuesday but the cool temperatures are expected to roll over as the...
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Below Normal Temperatures Sticking Around Through Thanksgiving
Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool through next week and that a cooler than normal Thanksgiving Day. In the wake of Monday’s rain, a broad area of high pressure will keep us cool. On Friday another cold front will move through North Texas reinforcing the cool Canadian air mass in place.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powerful 5.4 Earthquake Hits West Texas Wednesday
A powerful magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook West Texas Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected shortly after 3:30 p.m. near the Loving County community of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5 miles. It was first recorded by...
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
Wednesday's earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.
What was the coldest night in Texas history?
While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899.
KVUE
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
KHOU
Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving foods in Texas, other states
HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more. If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Open Container Ban in Fort Worth Begins Friday
An open container ban is set to begin Friday in Fort Worth. People leaving bars in the West 7th entertainment district can no longer take their drinks with them when they walk out. Some businesses and people who live in the area have expressed that the ban will help with...
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
ABC13 Houston
West Texas 5.3 magnitude earthquake, third largest in state, shakes up San Antonians
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- One of the biggest earthquakes in Texas history rattled west of the state. On Wednesday, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake sent seismic shockwaves for about 350 miles, causing San Antonio College to cancel classes. Video in Pecos, where they reported to have felt a 5.4 magnitude earthquake,...
