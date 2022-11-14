Read full article on original website
Week 11 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Elijah Mitchell, Van Jefferson, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
At the beginning of the season, a four-team bye consisting of the Dolphins, Jaguars, Buccaneers, and Seahawks probably didn't seem that bad, but now that it's here, fantasy football owners are feeling the crunch. No fewer than a dozen "must-starts" are unavailable, and when you factor in mounting injuries, start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only getting tougher. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 11 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 11
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 11 will feature a battle between the teams that won the AFC and NFC regular-season titles in 2021. While neither the Titans nor the Packers look quite as good as they did last year, this contest was set up to be one of the marquee Thursday night games of the season. It could certainly be a competitive one given the way that these two teams match up against one another.
Matt LaFleur Gives Blunt Reason For Releasing Running Back
The Green Bay Packers waived running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. When discussing the decision with reporters, via The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, head coach Matt LaFleur expressed some displeasure with Hill's attitude. "Regardless of your role, no matter how big or how small, we expect guys to come to work...
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers
Riding high off of a Week 10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Kansas City Chiefs AFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 will be must-watch television. NFL fans everywhere have been impressed by the performance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022, his first year without long-time weapon Tyreek Hill. The 7-2 Chiefs will look to keep their pursuit of the number one overall seed in the conference going strong.
Russell Wilson to be grasping at straws amid Jerry Jeudy, WR injury update
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense may be without several key weapons on offense in Week 11. On Thursday, KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, and Kendall Hinton were all on the injury report. They were all non-participants in practice. Hamler is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, Hinton is dealing with a shoulder, and Jeudy is dealing with an ankle.
atozsports.com
Signs are already pointing a major trade for the Packers in the offseason
There are already signs that the Green Bay Packers could be making a major trade this offseason. Or maybe I should say there are signs that Green Bay might be forced to make a trade. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is in his third season in the NFL and he’s still...
Sporting News
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
Sporting News
Jason Kelce shares why obvious Dallas Goedert face mask penalty in Eagles vs. Commanders actually wasn't a penalty
The Eagles dropped their first game of the season Monday against the Commanders, but it wasn't without controversy. With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Eagles were threatening in Commanders territory before their drive was undone by a Dallas Goedert fumble. While the eventual scoop-and-score was reviewed and overturned, NFL fans couldn't help but notice the non-reviewable, blatant facemask on Goedert.
nbcsportsedge.com
Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 11 of the Fantasy Football Season
Editor's Note: The action never stops at Bet MGM! Sign up now using bonus code BERRY and your first wager is risk free, up to $1,000. Get started here. Having written this column every week of the fantasy football season since 2000, plus my book Fantasy Life, I have heard every possible fantasy football story. Every crazy punishment, every bizarre behavior, every bad beat. Weird rules, over-the-top trash talk, draft day stories that defy belief.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Ezekiel Elliott impacting Week 11 start-or-sit decisions
With Week 11 set to get underway on Thursday night, fantasy football owners are checking the injury statuses of two starting running backs (Gus Edwards and Ezekiel Elliott) who have been out with lower-body injuries and could be game-time decisions on Sunday. If Edwards or Elliott are sidelined for another week, owners could pivot to their backups and have to make some interesting start 'em, sit 'em decisions at the RB spot, where high-quality backups are tough to come by.
NFL Analyst Says Bears' Fields, Kmet Are Pro Bowl Sleepers
NFL analyst says Fields, Kmet are Pro Bowl sleepers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and Cole Kmet have been a tantalizing tandem over the last few weeks. Do they each have a shot at making the NFL Pro Bowl team? One NFL analyst writes both are sleepers...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, more WRs for Week 11
As Week 11 of the fantasy football season nears, owners must stay up to date on the injury status of several impactful wide receivers, including Keenan Allen, Marquise Brown, Mike Williams, JuJu-Smith-Schuster, and Jerry Jeudy. All five of these WRs landed on their respective team's injury reports after initial practices, and with a decent chunk of the WR pool on bye this week, their statuses will have a big impact on your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 11 of 2022
Everything that goes around, comes around. That was the story of Week 10 among our NFL experts. A perennial top-picker, Michael Peterson, felt the dagger of defeat as he fell into last place for the first time this season. Michael has been one of the best pickers across all media networks, but unpredictability reared it’s head once more.
Sporting News
Packers vs. Titans odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Packers host the Titans in Green Bay to open Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay in the NFC wild-card race against the AFC South leaders. The Packers (4-6) are still two...
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles sign Ndamukong Suh? Jordan Davis injury prompts veteran addition
The Eagles are making another big in-season splash as they look to contend for another Super Bowl title. Philadelphia announced Thursday it has agreed to a free-agent deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Suh, 35, will provide the team with a savvy veteran on the defensive line and continue to shore up depth along the Eagles' great defensive front.
Sporting News
Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Chiefs-Chargers NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments — Patrick Mahomes, Austin Ekeler & some strong sleepers
The NFL Week 11 edition of Sunday Night Football features MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes and the AFC-leading Chiefs (7-2) against 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and the Chargers (5-4). With injuries mounting for both sides and Kansas City favored by five points, this is a tough one to bet. However, it's a great opportunity to make a FanDuel single-game lineup, which we'll do today.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 11: The Jets are soaring, Bears are roaring, and more bets
The NFL is now in Week 11, and the stakes are only getting higher as teams begin to jostle for playoff positions. After their bye week, my New York Jets are back on the slate this week with a matchup against their nemesis in New England. There are no surprises here, as you know who I'm putting my money behind.
atozsports.com
Josh McDaniels’ latest comments make zero sense
In Las Vegas, the water is scalding for head coach Josh McDaniels. At least, the fan base feels that way. Owner Mark Davis has backed his HC consistently over the past few weeks. Today, McDaniels had some interesting comments. They don’t really make a ton of sense, considering the roster...
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Raiders Rumor
Josh McDaniels' first year as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders has not gone well. He'll enter Week 11 of the season with a 2-7 record. There has been a lot of chatter about McDaniels being potentially "one and done" in Las Vegas. However, that might not be possible.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs miss out on additional weapon for offense
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver’s seat in the AFC West. Through 10 gameweeks, the Chiefs have posted a 7-2 record, and they are favorites to run away with the division crown. Nevertheless, the 2020 Super Bowl champion Chiefs have loftier ambitions than a “mere” division title as they look to rekindle their success in years past.
