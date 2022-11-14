Champaign family displaced after house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is now displaced after their house caught fire late Sunday night.

It happened near on Hedge Drive near Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire started at the back of the house and resulted in heavy smoke. Firefighters deployed several hose lines and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Photos in a gallery on the Champaign Fire Department’s Facebook page show that the house sustained severe damage, especially to its roof. Two cars parked in the garage were also severely damaged and are likely total losses.

City of Champaign firefighters respond to a working fire at 1402 W Bradley on 11/14/2022.

Photo: Della Perrone / City of Champaign Fire Department

No one was hurt from the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters also want to remind everyone to always maintain a working smoke alarm and have a home escape plan just in case.

