Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Setting the stage for the Class AA quarterfinals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss the four Class AA quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Friday night and Saturday afternoon in Madison, Spencer, Coal City and Winfield.
Metro News
W.Va. Hunting and Fishing Show to feature a fresh look in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Organizers with the annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show this week announced big changes for the 2023 event in January. The West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association has announced a partnership with Cabela’s to bring a whole new look and feel to the event which has been held annually for more than 30 years. The Trophy Hunters Association is a non-profit group and all members are volunteers. Funds raised by the annual show are donated back to organizations which promote wildlife conservation and youth outdoor education programs. From 1995 through 2022 those donations exceeded $1,350,000.
Metro News
West Virginia parents, teen share stories to mark National Adoption Month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Adopting a child isn’t something Caleb Korth and his wife ever thought about until they went through five miscarriages. “We really got to the point where we wanted permanency. We wanted to have a child and everything that went along with that. We were willing to do whatever we could do to make that happen,” Korth told MetroNews during a Wednesday event to mark National Adoption Month.
Metro News
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
Metro News
Remote learning a possibility for Kanawha schools next week as holiday approaches
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Normal school days are scheduled to take place in Kanawha County next week ahead from Monday through Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Dr. Tom Williams, the Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools knows that with short holiday weeks, there could some people that take days off to travel. The school system is making backup plans for potential remote learning if needed.
Metro News
Full Thanksgiving break to return next school year in Kanawha County following calendar approval by BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
Metro News
American Cancer Society to mark 47th annual Great American Smokeout
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Cancer prevention advocates are urging state lawmakers to issue a tax increase of $1.50 per pack of cigarettes as part of an annual effort to save lives. The American Cancer Society is marking the 47th annual Great American Smokeout on Thursday. John Hoctor, managing director of...
Metro News
Nitro next up with demolition program
NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
Metro News
Investigation continues into I-64 crash in Putnam County
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
Metro News
Nicholas deputies investigate Boone County woman’s death
CANVAS, W.Va. — The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Boone County woman’s death. Deputies said the body of JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester, was discovered Monday on a power line right-of-way near Deepwell Road in Nicholas County. The body was taken to the state Medical...
Comments / 0