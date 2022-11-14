ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Falls, ID

Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake

For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
SPOKANE, WA
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup

SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
SPOKANE, WA
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
MOSCOW, ID
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel

SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
SPOKANE, WA
A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt

Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
SPOKANE, WA
Ford dealership gives cars and careers to KTEC

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Auto shop students like to take stuff apart and put it back together, so students at the Kootenai Technical Education Campus in Rathdrum were thrilled Tuesday when KTEC received a donation of two 2014 Ford vehicles, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This...
RATHDRUM, ID
