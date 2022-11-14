Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene council to discuss height and parking restrictions in downtown
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to discuss the potential of height and parking restrictions in the downtown overlay district, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilman Dan Gookin read an email from a local architect saying he was “disappointed and heartsick” that...
'When will the North/South Freeway be completed?' What Spokane drivers can expect going forward
SPOKANE, Wash. — Imagine getting from Wandemere to I-90 in 12 minutes. That's the promise of the North/South Freeway, an idea first conceived in the 1940s, a project that broke ground in 2001 and a corridor that, to this day, is still not finished. It's a fact that's become...
Coeur d’Alene Tribe pushing for greater protection of sacred lake
For over 30 years, Native American Heritage Month has been federally-recognized. Northwest Public Broadcasting reporters are interviewing Indigenous people from throughout the region to learn what they think about the month and what they want people to understand about their culture and who they are. Lauren Paterson brings us one of those stories.
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Vigil planned Wednesday night in Coeur d’Alene for University of Idaho students
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A vigil is planned in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday night to remember the four University of Idaho students killed inside a home near campus. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were found dead on Sunday in what police have called an isolated and targeted attack.
I-90 homeless camp prepares for winter months
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the frigid weather settles in over the region, organizers of the I-90 homeless encampment are providing more necessities for its campers. Some of the newest updates at the homeless encampment by I-90 and Freya is gravel that has been laid down to prevent muddy surfaces and 800 gallons of water that the state is providing once a week.
'I do not mince words': Spokane County's next sheriff sizes up the job ahead
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels said winning his first election by 58% of votes cast on Nov. 8 was a vote of confidence that has been humbling. He beat out long-time sheriff’s office employee Wade Nelson for the top law enforcement job. “I woke...
WSDOT spending millions on homeless camp cleanup
SPOKANE, Wash. — For nearly one year, the homeless encampment near I-90 in Spokane has grown to become one of the largest in the state. There's been a lot of finger-pointing on who is responsible for clearing the camp which is on WSDOT property. This camp is not the...
More beds, showers, and privacy options coming to Trent shelter in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has approved spending $500,000 to provide additional beds and services at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC). The money will be used on new office trailers, more storage containers, beds, and showers. The portable office trailers will provide a private space for individual...
Coeur d’Alene City Council to consider hiring a company to monitor vacation rentals
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may take action tonight on a proposal to hire a company for short-term rental host compliance services, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The move would give the city the means to go after an...
Vigil for four University of Idaho students killed near campus scheduled for after fall break
MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to the University of Idaho, the candlelight vigil that was scheduled for this Wednesday night will be postponed until after fall break as most students are out of town for Thanksgiving break. The time the vigil will take place is still yet to be determined.
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope
For months now, organizers at Camp Hope have been relying on a neighbor's hose and diesel generators to provide water and electricity to the East Central homeless encampment's estimated 465 residents. Officials from the Washington State Department of Transportation, which owns the land Camp Hope occupies, say they've repeatedly asked...
Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Snow and rain return next week in Inland Northwest, potentially impacting Thanksgiving travel
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold, dry weather pattern comes to an end next week. A shift in the overall weather pattern will bring the return of rain and snow to the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday, with inclement weather expected to last through much of Thanksgiving week. That means travelers will likely encounter everything from snow, to rain, to gusty wind when taking to the roads and skies next week.
Is there anywhere safe to park a car overnight in Spokane?
Hi all, I'm driving out to Spokane end of November, and I'm struggling to find any overnight parking lot online that doesn't seem riddled with reports of cars being broken into. Is there anywhere safe to park a car overnight in the city?
A cold, cloudier Wednesday- Matt
Skies will stay mostly cloudy today ahead of more cold air heading our way tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive overnight and lead to a breezy, cold Thursday. Light snow will fall across the North Idaho and Northeast Washington mountains. Places like Bonners Ferry and Sandpoint could see a dusting of snow while the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene areas may see a flurry or two.
Ford dealership gives cars and careers to KTEC
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Auto shop students like to take stuff apart and put it back together, so students at the Kootenai Technical Education Campus in Rathdrum were thrilled Tuesday when KTEC received a donation of two 2014 Ford vehicles, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “This...
