Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings
As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings. FDA warning links cough medicine to rise...
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
Why is New York State Pausing Retail Cannabis Applications?
Anyone who is following cannabis sales (legal sales) in New York State knows that things are getting closer by the day as to when there will be legal sales taking place in the state. So, why is there another hold up in the entire process?. Well, because of a lawsuit....
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
NBC New York
NY County Announces 2 RSV-Linked Deaths in Adults
You've probably heard about RSV by now: It's that seasonal, contagious childhood respiratory virus most of us already had that is now drawing concern because of its earlier-than-usual emergence and strain on hospitals' pediatric units. Even though most of us have had RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) before our second birthday,...
Listeria Outbreak Affecting New York State Has Led To One Death, Miscarriage
Deli meats and cheeses are believed to have caused a deadly listeria outbreak that has sickened people in New York and five other states. One person has died and another person suffered a miscarriage due to the outbreak. Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with...
Fit Or Fat? 2022 US Obesity Rankings Has Big News For New Yorkers
With the holidays coming up, it’s a time of year that makes many focus on their health. Christmas and Thanksgiving are both very food and treat heavy seasons, and many carry anxiety about their weight heading into the New Year. The top four New Years Resolutions for last year were exercise/improving fitness, losing weight, saving money, and improving diet.
Why are so many New Jersey residents suddenly getting sick?
If it seems like people are coughing, sneezing and blowing their nose wherever you go, you would be correct. For the first time in recent history, influenza levels in mid-November are high across the state. “We definitely have been seeing an unusual early increase in the flu activity levels, we’re...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm
There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
New Jersey Snow On Thanksgiving? It Has Happened Before
As we all settle into that warm feeling that comes along with the Thanksgiving season in New Jersey, let's not forget, we could easily get the cold feeling of New Jersey Thanksgiving snow. It has happened before. You may think you have to go all the way back in the...
Hochul declares emergency as 6 feet of snow threatens upstate; NYC cold to continue
Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency effective Thursday as upstate New York faces a potentially historic snowstorm that may dump 6 feet of snow.
mynbc5.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of major snowstorm
NEW YORK — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency in preparation for this week's snowstorm. Snow is already falling in Buffalo as the storm continues to move east, with the heaviest snowfall happening Friday through Saturday morning. Southern St. Lawrence County will see the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts medical groups call for RSV mitigation measures including possible indoor mask wearing
An “unusual increase” in cases of a respiratory virus is ramping up pressure on the already-strained health care sector in Massachusetts, and Bay Staters should take steps including possible indoor masking to protect themselves, medical experts said Wednesday. Leaders of three statewide medical groups warned that physicians are...
Six New York Counties Advised to Wear Masks Indoors Again
Six New York counties are being advised to return to wearing masks while indoors. More are expected to follow this week. Thanks to vaccines, the coronavirus isn't as deadly or widespread as it was during the height of the pandemic. For most, life has returned to normal. That, however, may soon be changing for many New Yorkers who are now being advised to wear masks indoors.
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
wskg.org
New York lost at least $11 billion in overpaid unemployment during the pandemic, DiNapoli says
A New York State Comptroller’s Office report on the state’s unemployment insurance system during the COVID-19 pandemic finds that the system was woefully unprepared to handle the volume of requests in the spring of 2020, when everything shut down, and handed out at least $11 billion in overpayments.
NewsChannel 36
New York State DMV urges travels to get Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers have a little over five months before they're going to need a Real ID to fly or drive out of the Empire State. State and County Officials were at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday morning to encourage people to get one as soon as possible.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0