Man killed in Forsyth County bedroom fire
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Department crews were called to a home along Riley Road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a small fire that was contained to one bedroom, the agency said. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities, and that's when they found the man dead. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Richard Croy from Cumming.
Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say
ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
Skeletal remains near search area for beloved metro Atlanta grandmother
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County family is keeping hope alive weeks after last hearing from their grandmother. Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon spoke with Debra Ashby’s family last week on WSB Tonight. They say the 64-year-old woman hasn’t been heard from since October 29 when she spoke to her granddaughter.
Autopsy reveals Debbie Collier's death ruled a suicide, Habersham County Sheriff says
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. In a turn of events, Debbie Collier's death has been ruled a suicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office, according to the Habersham County Sheriff on Friday. After receiving Collier's...
Shooting at Gwinnett shopping plaza leaves teen dead, another in hospital, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting outside a Gwinnett County supermarket Wednesday night, police said. Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. at 745 Beaver Ruin Rd. in the parking lot...
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
Human remains found Thursday in Cherokee County are now being examined by the GBI, the Canton Police Department said....
Police: Human remains found near river in Canton, sent to GBI to be examined
CANTON, Ga. — Human remains were found near a river in Canton Thursday, according to police. Officers responded near the river in the area of Reformation Parkway and the Waleska Street underpass in Canton after the human remains were found. Canton Police said the remains will be turned over...
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Ambulance collides head on with Mustang, killing EMS driver, critically injuring 1
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT, who was driving an ambulance, is dead after colliding head-on with the driver of another car while responding to an emergency call in Forsyth County Thursday morning, troopers said. Around 6:51 a.m., a Central EMS ambulance was going to an emergency call with...
Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment compl...
All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
Atlanta man arrested for detaining hit-and-run suspect in 'fake arrest' on GA-400
ATLANTA — Police officers are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run that led to a "fake arrest," according to officials. Crews responded to the northbound lanes of the GA-400 and I-85 expressway around 1:18 a.m. regarding a car accident. When police arrived, they met with a man, claiming to be a bondsman, who had another man in handcuffs.
Grady hospital needs help identifying who this man is
ATLANTA — Grady Health System said it needs help identifying a patient currently being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. The patient was taken to the hospital on Nov. 4 after he was hit by a car at Northside Drive SW and Whitehall Street SW in Atlanta. The man is...
MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
Homeless man hit, killed by train, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man who police say was living in a tent near train tracks was stuck and killed early Thursday morning. Atlanta Police say the man tried to cross the tracks when he was hit along W. Whitehall Street. Norfolk Southern is handling the death investigation. News happens...
Nurse comforted DeKalb store manager fatally hit by car in parking lot
A former elementary school nurse held Spencer Feuerstein’s hand as he clung to life moments after being struck by a vehicle last week.
20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
'I'm not a criminal': Macon woman describes search of home after 4 arrested in multi-agency operation
MACON, Ga. — A woman says she and two children were at home when law enforcement officers came and raided it as part of a drug and gun investigation. They included Bibb county deputies, Perry police, and FBI agents. Yulisa Flores-Marcial says during an unexpected search of her home,...
Large truck swallowed by South Fulton sinkhole, road closed 'indefinitely,' officials say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A water main break caused two large sinkholes Thursday morning, essentially swallowing a large truck, City of South Fulton officials said. Orkney Lane in the Loch Lomond neighborhood is closed "indefinitely" as they make repairs and investigate further. They said the water lines are managed...
