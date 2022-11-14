ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Man killed in Forsyth County bedroom fire

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Department crews were called to a home along Riley Road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a small fire that was contained to one bedroom, the agency said. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities, and that's when they found the man dead. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Richard Croy from Cumming.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Fire at home near Westview Cemetery leaves 1 in critical condition, Atlanta Fire officials say

ATLANTA — A house fire in the Florida Heights neighborhood in southwest Atlanta left one man in critical condition early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a "heavy fire" at a one-story home along the 200-block of Barfield Avenue around 3:16 a.m. with one person trapped inside. After forcing their way inside the home, fire crews said they spotted a man who was unconscious on the floor of the kitchen suffering from smoke inhalation.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Skeletal remains found in Covington | What we know

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are working to learn the identity of skeletal remains found in Covington. The remains were found off Henderson Mill Road on Nov. 11 around 5:30 p.m., according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. They have since been handed over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Clayton County man disappeared two weeks ago, police say

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Clayton County police are on the lookout for 39-year-old Benjamin Ivey, an Ellenwood resident who went missing two weeks ago. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. The last time Ivey was seen,...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Homeless man hit, killed by train, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A man who police say was living in a tent near train tracks was stuck and killed early Thursday morning. Atlanta Police say the man tried to cross the tracks when he was hit along W. Whitehall Street. Norfolk Southern is handling the death investigation. News happens...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy