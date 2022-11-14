FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Fire Department crews were called to a home along Riley Road at 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Crews found a small fire that was contained to one bedroom, the agency said. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to authorities, and that's when they found the man dead. He has since been identified as 56-year-old Richard Croy from Cumming.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO