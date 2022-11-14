Read full article on original website
Sunday’s Bills Game Not on TV in Many Parts of Upstate – Including Albany
Sunday's 1 pm Bills/Browns Game is Not Televised in Many Parts of Upstate - Including Albany. Buffalo is expected to get absolutely annihilated by snow this weekend - and for a city that prides itself on toughness and grit, moving the Bills game out of New York is the ultimate kick to the gut. But we get it - it's for everyone's safety, and it's probably the right thing to do.
New York Jets Players Lose Close Friends In UVA Shooting
Chris Glaser is a big guy. At 6-4 and 306 pounds, it takes a lot to rattle the rookie offensive lineman, currently on the New York Jets practice squad. Glaser was signed this year by the Jets out of the University of Virginia. He has remained close to his Cavalier teammates and the campus. He still receives the university’s alerts. He knew before most that something terrible was potentially happening on Sunday night. He could have never imagined that three friends would be tragically killed nor could his Jets teammate, 3rd-year cornerback Bryce Hall. Hall played at Virginia with two of the shooting victims.
Mickey: Every game a statement
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys head into a couple of really tough games over the next six days, which makes their loss to the Green Bay Packers even more of a burden on their season standings. On Sunday the Cowboys travel to Minneapolis to take on the NFC North Division leading […]
