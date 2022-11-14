Chris Glaser is a big guy. At 6-4 and 306 pounds, it takes a lot to rattle the rookie offensive lineman, currently on the New York Jets practice squad. Glaser was signed this year by the Jets out of the University of Virginia. He has remained close to his Cavalier teammates and the campus. He still receives the university’s alerts. He knew before most that something terrible was potentially happening on Sunday night. He could have never imagined that three friends would be tragically killed nor could his Jets teammate, 3rd-year cornerback Bryce Hall. Hall played at Virginia with two of the shooting victims.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO