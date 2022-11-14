Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Micah Parsons Calls Out ‘Selfish’ Cowboys; Are Teammates Listening?
Perhaps as recently as last week, the Dallas Cowboys looked poised to run away with an NFC Wild Card spot. Now, that postseason seed is perhaps in danger of literally running away from them. ... and Micah Parsons is calling out his teammates for a form of "selfishness.''. Are they...
Raleigh News & Observer
Mayfield, Darnold, Walker: Which Panthers QB will play most for the rest of season?
Unless Baker Mayfield beats the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, his days as the Panthers’ starting quarterback are numbered. If Mayfield plays more than 70% of Carolina’s snaps this season then the conditional fifth-round pick the Panthers traded to the Cleveland Browns becomes a fourth-rounder. Mayfield has played 54% of the Panthers’ 582 total snaps through 10 weeks.
Raleigh News & Observer
Fritz Pollard Alliance Opens Inquiry With NFL Into Colts’ Hiring of Jeff Saturday
The Fritz Pollard Alliance announced that, in conjunction with the NFL, it is investigating the Colts as to whether they successfully followed the proper guidelines before naming Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. “In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry...
Raleigh News & Observer
Locked On Colts: Stock Up for Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers, Stephon Gilmore
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Zach does a heat check on the Indianapolis Colts with Jonathan Hagler as they discuss why guys like wide receiver Parris Campbell and cornerbacks Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Stephon Gilmore are trending upward and outperforming expectations. Catch the latest episode...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans Fans Finally Get to See Treylon Burks Arkansas Knew All Along
It felt different. Perhaps it was the snow flurries. However, when Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill noticed the safety didn't provide help and he dropped a 44-yard bomb into the hands of a streaking Treylon Burks, it all looked strangely familiar. As for Burks, who has dealt with frustration after frustration...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Packers Inactives
View the original article to see embedded media. Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Green Bay Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field. K Randy Bullock, OLB Bud Dupree, S Amani Hooker, C Ben Jones, DL Naquan Jones, DB Elijah Molden and TE Kevin Rader.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers defense facing several injury questions heading into Baltimore Ravens game
The Carolina Panthers will likely be without two key defensive starters on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis will not play Sunday at Baltimore the team announced Friday. Ioannidis is battling a calf injury he suffered in the team’s 25-15 victory against Atlanta. Without Ioannidis, Marquan...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns and Bills Game Being Moved To Detroit due to Blizzard
Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will now play at Detroit’s Ford Field, due to a blizzard that is going to drop multiple feet of snow in Buffalo, according to a report. This comes as the NFL had been in contact with both teams and monitored the situation up until this point. What was a home game for Buffalo, will now be on the road in Detroit. The possibility of a snow game is now out of the question, neither team will be playing 3-to-6 feet of snow. The game will be played at 1 p.m.
Raleigh News & Observer
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Can the Colts Upset the Eagles?
The Jeff Saturday era for the Indianapolis Colts has gotten off to a great start. The Colts look energized and executed at a high level as they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 in Saturday's debut. Now, can the Colts make it happen again against one of the best teams...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lamar Jackson Misses Practice With Illness But Will Play Vs. Panthers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Friday's practice with an illness, but he should be ready to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, according to coach John Harbaugh. "He'll be fine," Harbaugh said. "He tried to get to practice but he was just too...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets’ Deadline Acquisition Ready to Bounce Back in Patriots Rematch
Last time the Jets faced the Patriots, James Robinson rushed for only 17 yards, still in the early stages of acclimating himself with New York's offense. The ex-Jaguars running back was acquired by the Jetsless than a week before taking the field against New England, a quick turnaround that would've been challenging for any player.
Raleigh News & Observer
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Detroit Lions
View the original article to see embedded media. As far as New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is concerned, that phrase shouldn't ever exist if his players and coaches stick to the season-long script of keeping the focus squarely on the next opponent, which this week happens to be the Detroit Lions, winners of their last two games.
Raleigh News & Observer
LaFleur, Vrabel Downplay Late Bomb
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With 2:04 remaining in the game, the Tennessee Titans needed one first down to officially beat the Green Bay Packers. Titans coach Mike Vrabel went for more than a first down. He went for a touchdown. Ryan Tannehill aired it out and hit rookie receiver Treylon Burks for a gain of 51 yards to the 5 against unsuspecting Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander. The Titans then ran out to clock to wrap up a 27-17 victory on Thursday night.
Raleigh News & Observer
Wink Martindale Pleased with Rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Progress
View the original article to see embedded media. Not long after he was drafted fifth overall by the New York Giants, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon was immediately viewedas a favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. But things quickly change in the NFL. Thibodeaux, now listed...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Ravens
Can the Panthers cover the spread?
Raleigh News & Observer
Buffalo Bills Rule out Multiple key Starters for Cleveland Browns Game
Luck has not been on the Buffalo Bills’ side this week. The Bills are going to be without multiple starters in week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. Cornerback. Tre'Davious White, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and defensive end Greg Rousseau have already been ruled out. This comes just a day after the game was moved to Detroit due to the Blizzard hitting Buffalo.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 11 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Keeps Rising After Performance vs. Chiefs
If the Jacksonville Jaguars can take any solace in their Week 10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, it is that for the second week in a row they got winning quarterback play from Trevor Lawrence. That didn't result in a win in the 27-17 loss, which dropped the Jaguars...
Raleigh News & Observer
Geno Smith Making Critics ‘Eat Their Words’ - Seahawks’ Quandre Diggs
Entering their bye week, the Seattle Seahawks boast a 6-4 record, finding themselves in possession of first place in the NFC West and firmly entrenched in the NFC playoff race. Leading the resurgence in Seattle has been quarterback Geno Smith, who has been playing at an MVP level. Through 10...
Raleigh News & Observer
Henry First to 1,000 Yards in 2022
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry became the first NFL running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season. Playing in the first game of Week 11 – Thursday at Green Bay – the Tennessee Titans running back reached the milestone with a 6-yard run on his 25th carry of the contest. That happened with 9:13 to play in the fourth quarter,
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We Are Just Scratching the Surface’: How Travis Etienne’s Liftoff Has Lived Up to Expectations
As scary and even baffling as it seems, Travis Etienne is just getting started. Etienne has been everything the Jacksonville Jaguars could have ever hoped for and more through the first 10 games of his career. But that is just the start of what is now expected to be a special journey.
Comments / 0