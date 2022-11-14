Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will now play at Detroit’s Ford Field, due to a blizzard that is going to drop multiple feet of snow in Buffalo, according to a report. This comes as the NFL had been in contact with both teams and monitored the situation up until this point. What was a home game for Buffalo, will now be on the road in Detroit. The possibility of a snow game is now out of the question, neither team will be playing 3-to-6 feet of snow. The game will be played at 1 p.m.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO