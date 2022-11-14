ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake

Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery

The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
ROCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023

For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
SACO, ME
94.9 HOM

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy