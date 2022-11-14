Read full article on original website
Maine State Police: Active Shooting Reports Across Maine Are Fake
Maine State Police say reports of active shooters at high schools across Maine, including Sanford and Portland, are not true. "The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations," spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a statement. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations."
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
The Best Human in New England May Be a Teen from Lynnfield, Massachusetts
There's no denying, this time of year is stressful as hell. Between the weather changing and getting colder, which causes stress driving and trying to keep your home warm, and trying to make the holidays special for family and friends -- blood pressure tends to hit an all-time high. But...
Don’t Sleep on the Most Perfectly Flaky Cinnamon Bun From This Rochester, New Hampshire, Bakery
The Potter's House Bakery & Cafe opened in 2018 in Rochester, New Hampshire. They describe themselves as a modest, cozy, and unpretentious bakery (I love that in a bakery!). According to their website, their owner Tim started baking at a very young age, and opened his own bakery in Colorado at the ripe age of 19. He moved back to New England where he got even more experience working with local bakers. Now, he and his wife serve up smiles in the form of sweet treats at their very own bakery in the Lilac City! (right behind Spaulding High School across the street from Wendy's). Potter's is open Tuesday-Sunday, and the feedback they have received from the community is outstanding.
When a Boston Comedy Legend Stole a Trolley While Running for Mayor
Two issues have dominated the news in New England this fall: contentious elections and the dysfunction of mass transit. And once upon a time, a man in Cambridge took on both at once, long before his days as a standup comedian, actor, and Boston comedy legend. While still serving as...
York, Maine, Named One of the Best Places to Travel to in the World in 2023
A town in southern Maine got quite the recognition from a popular website recently. The town of York was named one of the 50 best places to visit to in 2023 by the travel site Travel Lemming. The coastal Maine town came in at number 15 on the list that includes destinations from across the globe. It's quite an amazing list to be a part of.
Did You See Actor and Maine Native Patrick Dempsey in Saco Last Week?
For as many stories out there as there are of celebrities forgetting where they come from and becoming too egotistical and snobby, there are also stories of people always remembering where they got their start. Thankfully, no matter where his career and success take him, Patrick Dempsey always has the...
Funtown in Saco, Maine, Announces New One-of-a-Kind Haunted Hotel Attraction for 2023
For the last several months, Funtown Splashtown USA has been teasing fans of the park with the idea of a brand new attraction for 2023. Based on some of the signage that popped up in the park at the close of the 2022 season, many people believed it could be a return of the lost-but-not-forgotten Haunted Mansion from the Cascade Water Park days. It'll be haunted, but it's going to be something different.
Celebrity Sighting: Comedian Kevin James Stopped By These Restaurants in Worcester, MA, Last Week
New England is home to some delicious food, this we know. With all the celebrities that pass through our states, it is not uncommon to catch one at one of your favorite local places to eat. Earlier this year musician Steven Tyler was spotted at an oyster house in Massachusetts.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
Andover, Massachusetts Native Michael Chiklis Starring in New FOX TV Series
For probably the better part of a decade, one of the most popular genres of shows, movies, and podcasts has been true crime. More networks are airing true crime shows -- hell, more true crime networks are popping up. From Netflix dropping the latest insanely popular (which is weird to...
Need for Speed? This Breathtaking New Hampshire Winter Zipline Hits Up to 60 MPH
One thing that everyone from New England knows is that you need a winter hobby, a winter vacation, or something to look forward in the winter. Let's face it, the winter months are sometimes grey, cold, and bleak. In order to avoid the inevitable seasonal depression that comes every January...
Fenway Park in Boston Was Transformed into TopGolf Course for the Dating App Bumble
It may be one of the most said phrases among single, divorced, and widowed people -- dating sucks. Dating truly feels impossible in 2022, especially since we live in a digital world. Dating Apps. While dating apps are meant to make life easier and more digital-friendly in a world where...
