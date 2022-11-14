ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 7

Karenanne
3d ago

how can she possibly be okay with how big she is and the classless clothes she wears that does nothing but emphasize her.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norsenotes.com

Oakmont rapper’s music blows up

Oakmont’s own rapper, Tyler Eisenbarth, also known as Slushkidd, is known for his music. He got his name from his Xbox gamertag “SlushyMantis716.”. “I get my style from Baby Keem, JID, The Kid Laroi, Cordae, and other people like that,” Eisenbarth said. Unlike many other rappers, Eisenbarth...
OAKMONT, PA
pghcitypaper.com

"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers

Pittsburgh pops up in a lot of music, and not just from native acts like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller. While the city itself has appeared in songs from "Living in American" by James Brown to “Ode To Pittsburgh” By Loudon Wainwright III, some musicians have focused specifically on celebrities from the area. Pittsburgh City Paper found a few rock songs that pay tribute to artists, actors, and, in one instance, a famous football player who grew up here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Onward State

What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break

It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

CommUnity Champion revisited: Wynona Harper

PENN HILLS, Pa. — This week marks nine years since Jamar Hawkins wasfatally shot in Penn Hills after an argument at a grocery store. In the time since, Hawkins' mother, Wynona Harper, has been serving her community in her son's honor. She started a nonprofit called Jamar Place of Peace.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?

Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: When will construction in Youngwood be done?

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — This week's Ask Kelly segment question comes from a viewer named Sam. Sam wants to know, “Why has Youngwood been under construction for years? What are they doing? And when will everything be finished?" Youngwood is essentially split by Route 119. The northbound side connects...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
thepittsburgh100.com

Pittsburgh did it first

While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fast-moving snow squalls pass through Pittsburgh area

A snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in the Western Pennsylvania area has been canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Plans announced for closed Shadyside Giant Eagle

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, retailers, restaurants and more than 200 new housing units to Shadyside.The Tribune-Review reports the development is proposed for a site at Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street, the spot of the old Giant Eagle. It is not clear when this could happen.The City Planning Commission is expected to vote on the proposal in two weeks at its next meeting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends

This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood announces new 'Spinvasion' ride, Area 412 section of park for 2023 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new ride is coming to Kennywood Park and it's going to be out of this world.Kennywood has announced that a new ride known as Spinvasion will make its debut in a new Area 412 section of the park.The ride will be the first of its kind anywhere in the United States."Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can't get at any other park in the country," says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. "This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park....
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy