Karenanne
3d ago
how can she possibly be okay with how big she is and the classless clothes she wears that does nothing but emphasize her.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Fans Can't Shake It Off: Ticketmaster Issues Catches the Attention of PA's Attorney GeneralTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Related
wtae.com
Christmas music now playing 24/7 on Pittsburgh radio stations
PITTSBURGH — We're getting late into November, and Pittsburgh is already in the Christmas spirit. Two radio stations — 94.5 3WS and WISH 99.7 — have both flipped the switch to play all Christmas music on the air, all the time. A random check of the 3WS...
norsenotes.com
Oakmont rapper’s music blows up
Oakmont’s own rapper, Tyler Eisenbarth, also known as Slushkidd, is known for his music. He got his name from his Xbox gamertag “SlushyMantis716.”. “I get my style from Baby Keem, JID, The Kid Laroi, Cordae, and other people like that,” Eisenbarth said. Unlike many other rappers, Eisenbarth...
pghcitypaper.com
"My daddy saw Dan Marino": Rock songs about famous Pittsburghers
Pittsburgh pops up in a lot of music, and not just from native acts like Wiz Khalifa and the late Mac Miller. While the city itself has appeared in songs from "Living in American" by James Brown to “Ode To Pittsburgh” By Loudon Wainwright III, some musicians have focused specifically on celebrities from the area. Pittsburgh City Paper found a few rock songs that pay tribute to artists, actors, and, in one instance, a famous football player who grew up here.
Tom Hanks will take over the radio on Thanksgiving Day in western Pa.
That’s right! “Hanks-giving Day” is coming. Two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will be taking over the radio airwaves in Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving Day.
Onward State
What To Do In Pittsburgh Over Thanksgiving Break
It’s time. We’ve almost made it to our first break of the semester. In a blink of an eye, we’re headed home for some necessary time off. No matter how successful, or rough, this semester has been, now’s the chance for much-deserved rest. Whether you’re headed home for the break or traveling to a destination outside of State College, we hope you find some activities that are relaxing and enjoyable.
wtae.com
CommUnity Champion revisited: Wynona Harper
PENN HILLS, Pa. — This week marks nine years since Jamar Hawkins wasfatally shot in Penn Hills after an argument at a grocery store. In the time since, Hawkins' mother, Wynona Harper, has been serving her community in her son's honor. She started a nonprofit called Jamar Place of Peace.
pittsburghbettertimes.com
This Year’s Exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair Ornament Brings Grandma’s Wrought-Iron Chair from the Patio to Your Christmas Tree!
Just like our football team, we are sitting pretty at six…parking chair ornaments that is. Well, we don’t play football or wear uniforms, but we do have a team who is proud to present the newest parking chair ornament for your tree. This exclusive YaJagoff Holiday Parking Chair...
pghcitypaper.com
What would I tell a Black woman about moving to Pittsburgh?
Editor’s note: This marks the last column from contributor Tereneh Idia, who has been an invaluable voice at the Pittsburgh City Paper over the past few years. We here at the paper wish her all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for all of her hard work and insight.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: When will construction in Youngwood be done?
YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — This week's Ask Kelly segment question comes from a viewer named Sam. Sam wants to know, “Why has Youngwood been under construction for years? What are they doing? And when will everything be finished?" Youngwood is essentially split by Route 119. The northbound side connects...
thepittsburgh100.com
Pittsburgh did it first
While Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City and innovations in that industry, it lays claim to great inventions in a variety of fields – some that may come as a surprise. • Movie Theaters: The nation’s first movie theater opened along Smithfield Street in 1905, showing short films for a mere – you guessed it – nickel.
Friday is last day to receive free Thanksgiving meal from Pittsburgh police
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police will once again participate in the annual “Get Stuffed with Love” event, and Friday is the last day to call for a free Thanksgiving meal. Last year, more than 3,000 meals were provided. City residents can get a meal by identifying what zone...
wtae.com
Fast-moving snow squalls pass through Pittsburgh area
A snow squall warning issued by the National Weather Service for several counties in the Western Pennsylvania area has been canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
wtae.com
'Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden' begins at Phipps Conservatory
PITTSBURGH — The spirit of the holidays is in the air at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. The "Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden" makes its return Friday. Phipps said it has pulled out all the stops for this year's show, with dazzling displays of holiday trees,...
Plans announced for closed Shadyside Giant Eagle
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposed development would bring an updated Giant Eagle store, retailers, restaurants and more than 200 new housing units to Shadyside.The Tribune-Review reports the development is proposed for a site at Penn Avenue and Shakespeare Street, the spot of the old Giant Eagle. It is not clear when this could happen.The City Planning Commission is expected to vote on the proposal in two weeks at its next meeting.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
BIG WINNER: $5M scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — Someone in Allegheny County is now a multi-millionaire!. A winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District at 5550 Centre Avenue in Shadyside. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket, $5 Million Money Maker,...
Guy Fieri chicken restaurant opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Food Network star Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! franchise is set to open Monday in Pittsburgh. The restaurant is located at 4 PPG Place, and is the first Chicken Guy! in the state. Doors will open at 11 a.m. The menu features chicken tenders paired with a...
nextpittsburgh.com
5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends
This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
Kennywood announces new 'Spinvasion' ride, Area 412 section of park for 2023 season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new ride is coming to Kennywood Park and it's going to be out of this world.Kennywood has announced that a new ride known as Spinvasion will make its debut in a new Area 412 section of the park.The ride will be the first of its kind anywhere in the United States."Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can't get at any other park in the country," says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. "This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Park drive-in holiday laser show back for 3rd year with tickets on sale Nov. 17
Allegheny County’s holiday drive-in laser show is back for a third year, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Wednesday, Nov. 16, with the first 45-minute light show being held on Dec. 9. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Nov. 17, at noon. The synchronized light show allows families to enjoy the...
