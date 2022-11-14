PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new ride is coming to Kennywood Park and it's going to be out of this world.Kennywood has announced that a new ride known as Spinvasion will make its debut in a new Area 412 section of the park.The ride will be the first of its kind anywhere in the United States."Spinvasion is a first of its kind attraction, which offers our guests something they can't get at any other park in the country," says Kennywood General Manager Mark Pauls. "This extra-terrestrial thrill ride is the centerpiece of the all-new alien-inspired Area 412 section of the park....

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO