The Aurora Mountain Lions Club will be holding their annual fall Buckwheat Cake and Sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Maple Spring Family Life Center. A bake sale will be offered. Pre-orders for fresh sausage are $4 per pound. These may be made by calling 304-735-5483, 304-735-5228 or 304-735-5831. Dinners are $10 for adults; $5 for children.

AURORA, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO