Will Iowa abortion laws change after the midterm elections? Here's what to know

Months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Iowa voters reelected a slate of anti-abortion Republican leaders.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who won 58% of the vote, pledged in June to "do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Republicans also grew their majorities in the Iowa House and Senate, clearing the way for them to pass new legislation without Democratic roadblocks.

It's unclear exactly how abortion laws in Iowa will change over the next two years, but here's what we know now.

Is abortion legal in Iowa?

Abortion is legal in Iowa for the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. Individuals seeking an abortion must attend at least two appointments: an initial consultation, and then a second appointment at least 24 hours later.

Will Iowa abortion laws change after the 2022 election?

Iowans did not vote on any abortion referendums in 2022. The election does not directly change abortion laws in the state.

However, Republican gainswill give political leaders more power to change abortion laws in the coming years. Court decisions this summer have also cleared the way for more restrictive laws to be upheld in Iowa.

What's up with the 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa?

Republican lawmakers passed and Reynolds signed a measure in 2018 that would forbid most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, when the first cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. Courts blocked the law from taking effect, citing a constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa.

However, recent court decisions have removed some legal protections for abortion. The Iowa Supreme Court in June declared that Iowa does not protect the fundamental right to an abortion, and the U.S. Supreme Court left abortion regulations to the states.

Reynolds asked an Iowa district court to reexamine the "fetal heartbeat" law and consider whether it should still be blocked, given the new legal landscape. Lawyers for Reynolds and for Planned Parenthood met in court in October to argue the case.

What comes next for Iowa abortion laws?

Republican leaders have hesitated to lay out specific plans for abortion in Iowa. Reynolds has pointed repeatedly to the ongoing court proceedings for the fetal heartbeat law.

It's unclear what actions Republicans will take after the fetal heartbeat bill is decided.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in a statement Thursday that Republicans would discuss next steps after there's a resolution on the six-week ban.

“Governor Reynolds has requested lifting the injunction on the Heartbeat Bill," Whitver said in an email. "I am supportive of her work on that issue and I would like to see it resolved prior to taking up any additional legislation.”

Previously:Iowa Poll: Majority of Iowans support legal abortion. Will it push voters to the polls?

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her atkakin@registermedia.com or at 410-340-3440. Follow her on Twitter at@katie_akin.