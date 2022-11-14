ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Will Iowa abortion laws change after the midterm elections? Here's what to know

By Katie Akin, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0Ymb_0jADyvSs00

Months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Iowa voters reelected a slate of anti-abortion Republican leaders.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who won 58% of the vote, pledged in June to "do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life." Republicans also grew their majorities in the Iowa House and Senate, clearing the way for them to pass new legislation without Democratic roadblocks.

It's unclear exactly how abortion laws in Iowa will change over the next two years, but here's what we know now.

Is abortion legal in Iowa?

Abortion is legal in Iowa for the first 20 weeks of pregnancy. Individuals seeking an abortion must attend at least two appointments: an initial consultation, and then a second appointment at least 24 hours later.

Will Iowa abortion laws change after the 2022 election?

Iowans did not vote on any abortion referendums in 2022. The election does not directly change abortion laws in the state.

However, Republican gainswill give political leaders more power to change abortion laws in the coming years. Court decisions this summer have also cleared the way for more restrictive laws to be upheld in Iowa.

What's up with the 'fetal heartbeat' law in Iowa?

Republican lawmakers passed and Reynolds signed a measure in 2018 that would forbid most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, when the first cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. Courts blocked the law from taking effect, citing a constitutional right to an abortion in Iowa.

However, recent court decisions have removed some legal protections for abortion. The Iowa Supreme Court in June declared that Iowa does not protect the fundamental right to an abortion, and the U.S. Supreme Court left abortion regulations to the states.

Reynolds asked an Iowa district court to reexamine the "fetal heartbeat" law and consider whether it should still be blocked, given the new legal landscape. Lawyers for Reynolds and for Planned Parenthood met in court in October to argue the case.

What comes next for Iowa abortion laws?

Republican leaders have hesitated to lay out specific plans for abortion in Iowa. Reynolds has pointed repeatedly to the ongoing court proceedings for the fetal heartbeat law.

It's unclear what actions Republicans will take after the fetal heartbeat bill is decided.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said in a statement Thursday that Republicans would discuss next steps after there's a resolution on the six-week ban.

“Governor Reynolds has requested lifting the injunction on the Heartbeat Bill," Whitver said in an email. "I am supportive of her work on that issue and I would like to see it resolved prior to taking up any additional legislation.”

Previously:Iowa Poll: Majority of Iowans support legal abortion. Will it push voters to the polls?

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her atkakin@registermedia.com or at 410-340-3440. Follow her on Twitter at@katie_akin.

Comments / 3

Jenb
4d ago

of course because save the unborn but take away the programs that help those born and make them struggle. It's ridiculous.

Reply
8
Red Rider
4d ago

just the beginning of setting Iowa backwards decades

Reply
12
Michael Fallstead
4d ago

conservatives taking away individuals freedoms....conservatives are ruining our united States 🇺🇸!!!!!

Reply
5
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa hasn't seen an election like the 2022 midterms, in nearly 70 years

DES MOINES, Iowa — The red wave Iowa saw on election night raises questions about Iowa's national profile as a swing state. The Iowa GOP dominates the midterms, securing all congressional seats and the governorship. A Republican victory Iowa hasn't seen in an election since 1954. Leo Landis, the...
IOWA STATE
beeherald.com

The Red Wave through Iowa

Iowa is a red state. Period. The Republican victories in the state last week rivaled the GOP’s dominance in Iowa back in the years following the Civil War, when most Iowans connected Democrats to the Southern rebellion. Both houses of the Iowa legislature now have Republican majorities of about...
IOWA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest man in Iowa

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

Why the ‘Red Wave’ may last in Iowa and how Democrats hope to stop it

DES MOINES, Iowa — When an election brings results not seen in Iowa since Chuck Grassley got elected to office, that tells you its impact. “This is going to be tough terrain for Democrats moving forward,” said Dr. Peter Hanson, associate political science professor at Grinnell College and director of the Grinnell College National Poll. […]
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Outgoing State Treasurer says Democrats need to examine what Iowans want done

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says it’s time to do some personal reflection, and for the Democratic Party to do the same after he lost his re-election bid. Fitzgerald talked with Radio Iowa about the loss almost one week ago.”Well, I guess I was surprised after 40 years…I guess you’re surprised you think you can keep winning. But that’s politics. And sometimes the other team just gets more votes, and that’s what happened. So my career comes to an end the state treasurer,” Fitzgerald says.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Analysts says support for Trump in Iowa may be slipping

22 police recruits injured when hit by wrong-way driver in California. Nearly two dozen police recruits were hurt this morning, when a vehicle going the wrong way hit them while they were out running. Senate Republicans to hold leadership vote. Updated: 3 hours ago. Senate Republicans are set to hold...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Speaker creates Education Reform Committee in Iowa House

The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with “bills containing significant reforms to (Iowa’s) educational system.”. In each of the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans

My mom was in the hospital most of the week before Election Day. It wasn’t planned, so she had not voted early or requested an absentee ballot before she was admitted. I knew she wanted to vote, so last weekend I called her county auditor’s office to ask about voting from the hospital. Iowa’s law […] The post Iowa’s new absentee voting restrictions worked perfectly — for Republicans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Iowa governor taps former Trump advisor as chief of staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has selected a former Trump administration State Department official to be her new chief of staff. Iowa native Taryn Frideres served under former President Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State. She also previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says no to federal child care aid

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office and leaders in the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declined to sign off on a federal grant application that could have brought Iowa $30 million in funding for child care services.The governor's office did not want to commit $3 million in matching state funds towards child care, the Dispatch reports.Why it matters: One of the state's biggest concerns is access to child care, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and disproportionately hurts women in the workplace.A 2021 state report showed one in four Iowans live in a child care desert. That figure jumped...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Fremont County attorney elected Iowa's attorney general

DEXTER - Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has been elected attorney general in Iowa. Bird unseated Democrat incumbent Tom Miller with 50.8 percent of the vote. She served as Fremont County attorney from 2016 to 2018. She was also a prosecutor in Guthrie County. Her campaign website says she...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa hospital recipient of emergency rural health care grant

GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — At UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center the Des Moines office of USDA Rural Development was on hand to present in person one of 17 grants for healthcare projects across Iowa. UnityPoint Grinnell was awarded two grants close to $1 million. Statewide $8.4 million in grants went to a total of 13 […]
IOWA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination

CAMANCHE, IOWA — A major manufacturer of toxic chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment will pay for a new drinking water source or a water treatment system for Camanche in eastern Iowa. The town of about 4,600 residents lies across the Mississippi River from a 3M Company facility near Cordova, Illinois. The facility has […] The post Iowa town in talks with 3M to fix ‘forever chemical’ contamination appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
CAMANCHE, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy