Walmart Black Friday deals have just entered their second phase, bringing in another round of early Black Friday deals on clothing, toys, home appliances, electronics, video games, and just about everything else the retailer sells in stores and online. That naturally includes some great Black Friday TV deals for anybody looking to upgrade their home theaters or grab a second or third TV for another room, and since the holiday shopping season is here early, now’s the time to get shopping. Walmart has a particularly juicy discount available right now on the 50-inch Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV, which is marked down to $1,198 from its usual $1,600 price — giving you a very nice $402 savings.
Walmart Black Friday deals are traditionally a great time to buy a new TV and this year is no different. With the sale starting a little early, you can beat the rush and buy an Onn. 65-inch QLED TV for only $398, saving you a huge $180 off the usual price. A fantastic opportunity to embrace the latest visual technology for less, this is easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around. The perfect chance to beat the rush, here’s why you need this TV in your life.
As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it is time to start pouring over the weird ones, the ones you might have missed or overlooked. Today, we bring to you one of the best Black Friday TV deals, a TV in a somewhat unusual size. We’ll get into the specifics of why the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is so unusual in just a bit, but for now you should know that it is on sale at Walmart for only $378. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is $222 off its standard $600 price, over a third of its price slashed.
If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.
Black Friday isn’t until November 25, but many retailers have started the sales festivities early, allowing customers to beat the rush and guarantee themselves some Black Friday discounts right now. This is worth capitalizing on if you’re in the market for a TV for an apartment or smaller space, as many of the best Black Friday deals are on 32-inch TVs. In fact, there are so many available right now that we’ve done the heavy lifting of rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals on 32-inch TVs right here. Read onward for more details.
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. It is time. The holiday shopping season is nigh, and deals, discounts, and promotions will be flying every which way — it’s going to be tough to keep up, we know that much from years past. But the good news is that if you’re looking for some excellent deals on PC accessories and gear, well, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Why? Because GameStop is offering Early Black Friday deals right now. That’s right, you can take advantage of some crazy deals right this instant.
You’re not done after investing in Black Friday gaming PC deals, because you’ll also need a worthy screen to showcase the processing power of your new machine. It can’t get any better than this — the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor, which is available from the Best Buy Black Friday sale for $1,500 after an $800 discount to its original price of $2,300. Shop from the comfort of your own home by clicking that Buy Now button, and if you make the purchase now, you’ll also be avoiding the stress that Black Friday will surely bring.
A new Google Pixel Watch costs $350, while a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 costs $280 for the 40mm model or $310 for the 44mm version. If you pay more for the Pixel Watch, you must get more in return — whether in design, materials, features, or usability — right?
It’s a harsh truth, but rarely any company other than Samsung, Apple, or Google makes it to the top spot in the best smartphone camera leaderboard. Chinese phone makers have often attempted to breach this triopoly with special partnerships, such as in the case of Huawei-Leica, Vivo-Zeiss, and OnePlus-Hasselblad. Now, after ending its partnership with Huawei, Leica joins hands with Xiaomi for the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
If you’re going to invest in an Android tablet, it has to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is currently on sale with a $200 discount in the early Samsung Black Friday deals. You can get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the flagship tablet for $900 instead of its original price of $1,100, but you need to hurry if you want to enjoy this bargain. It’s going to attract a lot of attention because this is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals that you can shop right now, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last.
Apple's latest AirPods, the third-generation AirPods, are pretty great, sure, but they're not the only wireless earbuds under $200 in town if you're looking to break free of the Apple ecosystem. Fortunately, if you like the AirPod's design, especially eschewing the sometimes-annoying silicone eartips in favor of a cleaner design, then there are plenty of alternatives you can find ... and they tend to be more affordable than a pair of AirPods.
Walmart Black Friday deals are going on right now, giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait for the big day itself. Thanks to that, we’ve seen some amazing Black Friday headphone deals already. This includes saving $50 off the Bose Sport Earbuds. Normally priced at $179, they’re down to only $129 right now at Walmart. A great deal for anyone looking for good quality earphones for less, let’s take a look at why you need them.
If you need a cheap printer to pair with the budget computer that you purchased from this year’s early Black Friday laptop deals or Black Friday Chromebook deals, check this out — the HP DeskJet 2723e is yours for just $49, following a $20 discount to its original price of $69. For even more savings, every purchase of the printer comes with a free nine-month subscription to HP’s Instant Ink program. That’s amazing value, but you need to finalize your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.
The best Black Friday deals landed early this year, giving shoppers a head-start on their holiday gift-buying. Early bargains have naturally included some hot Black Friday laptop deals, as these portable computers always feature heavily among the holiday shopping season, and PC brands like HP are getting in on the action with sales of their own. The HP Pre-Black Friday Sale has some juicy offers on tap for anybody in the market for a new computer, and we’ve rounded up the top picks from the event right here, which feature discounts on everything from cheap Chromebooks to an affordable gaming machine.
You’d be forgiven for thinking there was only one way to fold a smartphone — after all, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is really the only game in town if you want a big-screen foldable today, and other phone makers are following in its design footsteps. Contents.
The Best Buy Black Friday sale is underway already. It’s the ideal chance for shoppers to beat the rush and get the products they want right now at Black Friday prices without having to wait any longer. In particular, we’re seeing some of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals around courtesy of these sales, so we’ve highlighted some of the picks of the bunch. Read on while we guide you through which fitness trackers you most need and the hefty discounts attached to them.
Console gaming has become quite expensive, which is why it’s no surprise that the latest generation of consoles has come with digital versions; that is, versions that can’t take a physical disc but are cheaper. The Xbox Series S has taken that one step further by being slightly less powerful than the Xbox Series X and yet significantly cheaper. Luckily, if you’ve been looking through Best Buy Black Friday deals, there are some great deals across the board, including for the Series S, which you can pick up for just $250 compared to the usual $300 price tag.
The third-generation AirPods, the latest model in this line of Apple’s wireless earbuds, are currently available for just $160 in the early Walmart Black Friday deals. That’s $39 in savings from their original price of $199, and if you’re an Apple fan, you would know that you won’t often see such discounts for the newest versions of the brand’s products. If you take advantage of this offer, you also won’t have to go through the chaos when the Black Friday deals roll out on the shopping holiday itself, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
Black Friday has come early! We’re still a ways out from the official date, but the sales have already started at major retailers. Black Friday laptop deals are a great way to take advantage of the shopping holiday. If you need a laptop, you might as well buy one when they’re on sale. Right now HP has dropped the price of its 17-inch laptop to only $330. That’s a $170 discount off the original $500 price tag. Who doesn’t love a price cut on an already budget friendly product? While you still have time until Black Friday deals officially start, there is a strong possibility that this one will sell out soon.
Bose showed up at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit being held in Hawaii to make a surprise announcement: The company will be adding Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound certification to the QuietComfort Earbuds II (QCE II) in spring 2023, bringing 24-bit and lossless audio to Bose’s flagship earbuds. When Bose launched...
