If you’re going to invest in an Android tablet, it has to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is currently on sale with a $200 discount in the early Samsung Black Friday deals. You can get the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version of the flagship tablet for $900 instead of its original price of $1,100, but you need to hurry if you want to enjoy this bargain. It’s going to attract a lot of attention because this is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals that you can shop right now, so we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

4 HOURS AGO