ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Lizzo is playing a Footprint Center concert in Phoenix. Here's when and how to get tickets

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDf0N_0jADyq3F00

Lizzo will bring her Special tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

This is the second North American leg of Lizzo's tour. It launches Friday, April 21, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Coming off her Emmy win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for “About Damn Time," the multiplatinum superstar will be performing in 17 cities across North America.

Her latest album, "Special," peaked at No. 2 in Billboard, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s 'Lemonade.'”

Just announced: Pink and Brandi Carlile are coming to Chase Field in Phoenix.

How to get tickets to Lizzo in Phoenix

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at lizzomusic.com.

American Express Card members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road? Not by the looks of Elton John's 2nd Phoenix farewell

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
budgettravel.com

4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106

Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage go on sale

PHOENIX — Show tickets for Disney’s Frozen at ASU Gammage went on sale Monday. Prices for a single ticket begin at $20 and can be purchased online. The show will run from Feb. 22 through March 5. Frozen in Tempe is set to include songs from the original...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

This South Phoenix Event Provides Free Thanksgiving Turkeys and Meals For Families

Editor's note: This story was updated on November 17 to reflect the correct location of South Pointe Elementary School. Thanksgiving is around the corner, but stocking up on groceries could put a much bigger dent in pocketbooks this year. As of September, the retail price for turkey had increased to $6.70 per pound, compared to $3.16 per pound in 2021, according to the.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations

A woman was removed after shouting questions at Tuesday's Gilbert Town Council meeting. Residence are upset with a proposed rezoning development near their homes at Morrison Ranch. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST. |. The development,...
GILBERT, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $7.3 Million Breathtaking Estate in Paradise Valley with Resort Like Grounds is Perfect for Both Living And Entertaining

6601 E Malcomb Drive Home in Paradise Valley, Arizona for Sale. 6601 E Malcomb Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona is a privately gated estate situated on resort-like grounds featuring a domed executive office, large entertainment room, study area, theater, wet bar, butler’s pantry, and 3 gas fireplaces. This Home in Paradise Valley offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6601 E Malcomb Drive, please contact Brandon White (Phone: 602-889-2135) at HomeSmart for full support and perfect service.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

They Started Making Mozzarella at the Farmers' Market. Now, These New Yorkers Have Their Own Restaurant

Little Italy of Scottsdale started when Brandon and Michele Gioffre, New Yorkers who moved to Arizona with their three daughters in 2019, were in search of a taste of home. When the Gioffress went out, they weren’t finding their favorite East Coast-style Italian dishes nor could they track down some ingredients to cook at home. Michele asked family members to ship things from Italian grocers in their home state.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Toddler, baby twins among 5 dead found in central Phoenix home

Tempe boba shop, Arizona Grand Resort hit with health code violations. Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants. Phoenix homeowner claims company dumped over a ton of mulch in her driveway. Updated: 4 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Pizza Restaurant Now Open

Grab yourself a slice of pizza at a new restaurant.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. There are plenty of pizza options out there in metro Phoenix, which is great if you’re a pizza lover and want variety. However, most of these pizza joints come from out of state, or they are chains. The majority of pizza chain restaurants come from Texas or, surprisingly, Michigan, while even the independently-owned pizza restaurants hail from California, Illinois, and even Utah. So if you’re someone who wants to find a true local pizza, that is made by locals who have called Arizona home for years, you’re in luck, as a new pizza shop has just opened up and is ready to hand prepare you your next pizza pie.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-Through

Order an Italian meal right from a drive-through window.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. To run a successful business it’s necessary to feel out the room and evolve the services offered to better tailor fit both the customers and management. While there is often a need to stick with an initial concept, as it can take time to catch on, the ability to spot a problem and make a course correction before it’s too late is a critical skill not enough business owners obtain. This is true for most industries, including the restaurant industry. One local restaurant owner, who had dabbled in a new concept just two years ago, has decided to evolve the concept into something that he’s not only more familiar with, but his patrons are more familiar with as well.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy