Lizzo is playing a Footprint Center concert in Phoenix. Here's when and how to get tickets

Lizzo will bring her Special tour to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

This is the second North American leg of Lizzo's tour. It launches Friday, April 21, in Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Coming off her Emmy win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for “About Damn Time," the multiplatinum superstar will be performing in 17 cities across North America.

Her latest album, "Special," peaked at No. 2 in Billboard, hailed by Rolling Stone as “the most unabashedly joyous, sonically diverse and emotionally profound album put out by a major label since Beyonce’s 'Lemonade.'”

Just announced: Pink and Brandi Carlile are coming to Chase Field in Phoenix.

How to get tickets to Lizzo in Phoenix

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at lizzomusic.com.

American Express Card members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, through 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

