ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

AR HBCUs host Black Wall Street Career Fest

(Little Rock, KATV) — Arkansas’ first HBCU lead career fest is happening at Arkansas Baptist College. This Black Wall Street career event is the first of its kind and will feature over 20 organizations geared toward preparing students for the workforce. With Nov.16 being National Career Development day,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Starbucks in Fayetteville becomes first in Arkansas to unionize

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Starbucks workers in Fayetteville have become the first in the state to unionize. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that workers at Wedington Drive successfully petitioned for an election last month. Out of 21 employees, 11 voted to form a union, nine voted against it,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy