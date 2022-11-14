Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Cowboys Star Asks For Prayers For His Family
Legendary Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is asking for prayers for his mother. The longtime Cowboys wide receiver revealed that his mother is in the hospital. According to the video, Irvin suggested the hospital wants to put his mother in hospice care. "I'm going into this hospital to have lunch...
Antonio Brown Shares Heartfelt Messages Between He and Ben Roethlisberger
There's plenty of love between these two former Pittsburgh Steelers in some old messages.
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson House Photos
Deshaun Watson is putting his $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns to use. It was announced on Tuesday that Watson purchased a Hunting Valley mansion. He paid $5.4 million for the property. The home that Watson purchased is over 17,000 square feet. It holds five bedrooms and more than...
Eagles Have Re-Signed Wide Receiver After Cutting Him
The Philadelphia Eagles changed their minds about Auden Tate. Two days after cutting him, the Eagles signed the wide receiver back to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Mac McCain. Added to the practice squad before Week 1, Tate hasn't played for the Eagles this season....
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Defensive Coordinator Very Clear
Nick Saban's 2022 Alabama squad isn't producing the results the college football world has come to expect. Still, the all-time great college coach is happy with the work his team has done on the defensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, Saban shared some words of praise for fifth-year Crimson...
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver
Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person
Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building. Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott. If you look at the Dallas...
LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers
LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Jets
It's been seven years and over a dozen games since the New England Patriots lost a game to the rival New York Jets. So Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn't in a mood to show his former team a plethora of respect. Speaking to the media this week, Belichick was...
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job
The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
NFL World Not Happy With The Bills Game Decision
This Sunday's Bills-Browns game has officially been moved from Buffalo to Detroit. With a major snowstorm set to rock the Buffalo area over the next few days, the NFL decided the safer and more prudent thing would be to shift the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to Ford Field.
Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing
The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season. Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches. Is another job going to open up?. Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is...
Keenan Allen Was Asked If He's Playing On Sunday
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't seen much of Keenan Allen this season. Allen left Week 1's game with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 but hasn't played since leaving that contest with the same issue. However, the five-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Wednesday. Per The Athletic's...
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Raiders Rumor
Josh McDaniels' first year as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders has not gone well. He'll enter Week 11 of the season with a 2-7 record. There has been a lot of chatter about McDaniels being potentially "one and done" in Las Vegas. However, that might not be possible.
Jerry Jones Asked If Cowboys Expressed Interest In Ndamukong Suh
The Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week, signing Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the veteran defensive tackle this Friday. During his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed that Dallas never had interest in signing Suh. "No, we didn't have...
ESPN Analyst: Dallas Cowboys Are "In Trouble" This Weekend
The Dallas Cowboys have a pivotal game this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. It's very possible these two teams will meet in the playoffs. While on ESPN's "Get Up" this Friday morning, Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on this upcoming Cowboys-Vikings game. Clark believes the Cowboys' defense will have a...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
653K+
Followers
83K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 2