Legendary Cowboys Star Asks For Prayers For His Family

Legendary Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin is asking for prayers for his mother. The longtime Cowboys wide receiver revealed that his mother is in the hospital. According to the video, Irvin suggested the hospital wants to put his mother in hospice care. "I'm going into this hospital to have lunch...
DALLAS, TX
NFL World Praying For Former Bucs Coach Bruce Arians

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach had a pretty big health scare earlier this season. Arians was reportedly stretchered out of his home and taken to the hospital, where he spent multiple days in dire health. Thankfully, he's since recovered, but he could still have an uphill battle moving forward.
TAMPA, FL
NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson House Photos

Deshaun Watson is putting his $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns to use. It was announced on Tuesday that Watson purchased a Hunting Valley mansion. He paid $5.4 million for the property. The home that Watson purchased is over 17,000 square feet. It holds five bedrooms and more than...
CLEVELAND, OH
Eagles Have Re-Signed Wide Receiver After Cutting Him

The Philadelphia Eagles changed their minds about Auden Tate. Two days after cutting him, the Eagles signed the wide receiver back to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, they released cornerback Mac McCain. Added to the practice squad before Week 1, Tate hasn't played for the Eagles this season....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Keyshawn Johnson 'Beefing' With Star NFL Wide Receiver

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill appears to dislike ESPN's Keyshawn Johnson so much that he can't even spell his name. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the NFL's fastest man asked "Why is Keshawn Johnson on TV," with a pair of laughing emojis. Johnson largely chose to sidestep the beef in the...
LeBron James Has Message For Packers About Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James is offering up NFL takes during a special "The Shop" alternate stream broadcast of Thursday Night Football. Early in the third quarter, LeBron had some pointed words for the Green Bay Packers related to the resources they have used to help Aaron Rodgers in recent years. It seems...
GREEN BAY, WI
Davante Adams: I think Josh McDaniels is doing a great job

The Raiders are looking for their third win o the season this weekend against the Broncos. But they’re also searching for answers to bigger-picture questions after falling to 2-7 with last week’s loss to the Colts. Team owner Mark Davis put out a full-throated endorsement of head coach...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL World Not Happy With The Bills Game Decision

This Sunday's Bills-Browns game has officially been moved from Buffalo to Detroit. With a major snowstorm set to rock the Buffalo area over the next few days, the NFL decided the safer and more prudent thing would be to shift the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to Ford Field.
BUFFALO, NY
Charles Barkley Hearing Of Shocking College Football Firing

The college football world has seen a couple of big-time firings so far this season. Both Nebraska and Auburn, among other schools, are looking for full-time head football coaches. Is another job going to open up?. Former Auburn Tigers star turned NBA analyst Charles Barkley believes a "shocking" firing is...
FLORIDA STATE
Keenan Allen Was Asked If He's Playing On Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't seen much of Keenan Allen this season. Allen left Week 1's game with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 but hasn't played since leaving that contest with the same issue. However, the five-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Wednesday. Per The Athletic's...
NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Raiders Rumor

Josh McDaniels' first year as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders has not gone well. He'll enter Week 11 of the season with a 2-7 record. There has been a lot of chatter about McDaniels being potentially "one and done" in Las Vegas. However, that might not be possible.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jerry Jones Asked If Cowboys Expressed Interest In Ndamukong Suh

The Eagles bolstered their defensive line this week, signing Ndamukong Suh to a one-year contract. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about the veteran defensive tackle this Friday. During his weekly spot on 105.3 The Fan, Jones revealed that Dallas never had interest in signing Suh. "No, we didn't have...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN Analyst: Dallas Cowboys Are "In Trouble" This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys have a pivotal game this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. It's very possible these two teams will meet in the playoffs. While on ESPN's "Get Up" this Friday morning, Ryan Clark shared his thoughts on this upcoming Cowboys-Vikings game. Clark believes the Cowboys' defense will have a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
