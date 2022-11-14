Terry Sanford football's Jaylen Wright wins 910Preps Athlete of the Week vote

Terry Sanford football's Jaylen Wright is the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week.

The junior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in a 58-55 win against Scotland in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Wright had three passing TDs, including a Hail Mary for the go-ahead score as time expired.

Wright picked up 642 votes in the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week poll to take top honors. The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (10-2) travel to No. 2 Eastern Alamance (11-1) on Friday for a third-round game in the NCHSAA playoffs

Here’s a look at the other finalists for the week of Nov. 7-12, 2022.

Cannon Keziah, Northwood Temple: The senior guard averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.0 rebounds in four games last week. Keziah had 23 points and six assists on Nov. 12 in a 68-51 loss to Northside Christian.

Xayden Watson, Pine Forest: The junior quarterback had the go-ahead touchdown in a 16-10 comeback win at Holly Springs in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

Anthony Quinn Jr., Seventy-First: The junior running back had 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 win against J.H. Rose in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

