Fayetteville, NC

Terry Sanford football's Jaylen Wright wins 910Preps Athlete of the Week vote

By Rodd Baxley, The Fayetteville Observer
 6 days ago

Terry Sanford football's Jaylen Wright is the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week.

The junior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in a 58-55 win against Scotland in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Wright had three passing TDs, including a Hail Mary for the go-ahead score as time expired.

Wright picked up 642 votes in the latest 910Preps Athlete of the Week poll to take top honors. The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (10-2) travel to No. 2 Eastern Alamance (11-1) on Friday for a third-round game in the NCHSAA playoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ymabI_0jADy6yQ00

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

Here’s a look at the other finalists for the week of Nov. 7-12, 2022.

ROUND 3 PICKS: NCHSAA football predictions: Can Fayetteville teams keep it rolling in Round 3?

SOLID CONFERENCE: ‘Battle-tested’ All American Conference teams thriving in NCHSAA football playoffs

FANTASTIC FINISH: 'It was nuts': Terry Sanford football wins on Hail Mary vs. Scotland in NCHSAA playoffs

Cannon Keziah, Northwood Temple: The senior guard averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.0 rebounds in four games last week. Keziah had 23 points and six assists on Nov. 12 in a 68-51 loss to Northside Christian.

Xayden Watson, Pine Forest: The junior quarterback had the go-ahead touchdown in a 16-10 comeback win at Holly Springs in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

Anthony Quinn Jr., Seventy-First: The junior running back had 216 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 win against J.H. Rose in the second round of the NCHSAA playoffs.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

