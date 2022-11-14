Read full article on original website
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
OnePlus Nord N300 5G vs. N200 5G: Should you upgrade?
The OnePlus Nord N300 5G and N200 5G are very similar budget Android phones with a mixed bag of specs between them.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Google Black Friday deals live now: $19 Chromecast, $150 off Pixel 7 Pro and more
The Google Store's Black Friday deals are live, allowing you to make big savings on Pixel phones and wearables, Nest smarthome gear, Chromecast streaming sticks and more.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: the infighting to expect!
Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been discounted by Samsung, a lot of its fans will be in a tizzy when the Galaxy S23 Ultra lands which one of the flagships to get. That is why we are doing a preliminary comparison with the best Samsung phone to anticipate in the near future, as the Galaxy S23 series is expected to be announced as soon as February 1.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the first tablet to receive the Android 13 update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since rolling out One UI 5 for the Galaxy S22 series in late October, Samsung has updated several of its devices to the newest Android release. This includes the entire Galaxy S21 family, S20 series, Z Fold 4, Flip 4, and the budget-oriented Galaxy A53. After Google, OnePlus was the first company to roll out Android 13 to its flagship phone this year, but the Korean giant has been faster in expanding the update to a wide range of its devices in its roster. After phones, Samsung is now updating one of the best Android tablets in 2022—the Galaxy Tab S8 series—to One UI 5.
Android Headlines
ASUS shares Android 13 rollout schedule for its smartphones
If you own one of the smartphones from ASUS, you’re probably wondering when will Android 13 come your way. Well, ASUS has just shared an Android 13 rollout schedule for its ZenFone and ROG smartphones. ASUS has shared Android 13 rollout schedule for its ZenFone & ROG smartphones. Let’s...
Purported Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample looks ultra-interesting
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. 2022 is about to come to an end and that means we're about to meet 2023 smartphones in the flesh. One of the most awaited launches is the Galaxy S23 lineup whose entries will almost certainly be early contenders for best Android phones in the year ahead. We've heard of a few rumors regarding internal specifications as well as wild changes in external design (or a lack thereof), but one of the strongest rumors making the rounds is an extreme camera upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this camera sample making the rounds is actually legit, we might actually be in for a huge upgrade.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has got what 2023 flagships crave
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Qualcomm. Despite a promising launch that powered some of our favorite smartphones of the year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched to middling reviews. Devices powered by the first chipset as part of a massive planned rebranding found it suffered from overheating, throttling under heavy usage and delivering mediocre battery life. But the company found success in the back half of the year, spurred on by some excellent mid-range processors and, most notably, the launch of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.
Google’s third-party cookie killer is almost ready for beta testing on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. As Google has announced, developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.
TechCrunch
Qualcomm debuts latest flagship Snapdragon chip and a new AI platform
It’s an ideal time to pepper the industry with some timeline news items. Many of the major manufacturers are effectively finished announcing hardware for the year, and things won’t really ramp up for another couple of months. The big news is, naturally, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That’s the...
Google’s excellent Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest price again for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's best wireless earbuds yet, delivering excellent sound quality and ANC. Battery life is another highlight, with wireless charging, Fast Pair, and Bluetooth multipoint being the other draws.
Android 13 update starts on these Asus flagships next month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Android 13 may not be as big a visual upgrade as Android 12 was, but that doesn’t take away the excitement of a fresh update hitting your brand-new Android flagship phone. While many major smartphone makers have already outlined their Android 13 release schedules, Asus is the latest brand to join the list. After running a closed Android 13 beta phase spanning a few months, Asus is set to release the stable Android 13 update to its newest ROG and Zenfone flagships from December.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 just got a huge discount – now just $150
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
itechpost.com
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for Slim Augmented Reality Glasses
Augmented reality (AR) glasses need to be slim for people to actually want to wear them. To make this happen, a powerful chip that won't require a large battery is necessary. Qualcomm have what an AR reality glasses need and the company just recently unveiled it. The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform seems to be built with slim AR glasses in mind, according to Engadget.
The embarrassing days of Android brands caught tweeting from iPhones are coming to an end
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Big companies invest so much money in public relations and advertising, that you'd certainly expect them to approach those efforts with a commensurate amount of care — making sure that the message is clear, on point, and avoids any embarrassing gaffes. But time and time again, we've seen companies and prominent people working in the Android sphere make announcements on Twitter, only for their actions to be betrayed by the tweet's "Twitter for iPhone" source label. That era of very public blunders may soon be drawing to a close, as Twitter's new owner Elon Musk announces his intent to deprecate the labels.
Android Headlines
Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 will power high-performance AR glasses
On the first day of Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm announced its new flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On day 2 of the event, the company debuted the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1, which is the company’s first purpose-built platform for AR headgear. It is targeted at the next generation of sleek and highly capable AR glasses.
OnePlus 11 is coming, featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 was revealed earlier this week, and that means phone manufacturers are scrambling to announce how quickly they’ll be using the next-gen chip. Soon after Oppo announced it would be using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on a future flagship, OnePlus confirmed the same for its phones.
How to take a panoramic photo with your smartphone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Over the past 20 years, photography has become an integral part of smartphone technology. And thanks to the ubiquity of top-of-the-line Android phones and their cameras, photo-sharing sites are some of the most popular on the internet. But sometimes you need to take a photo that's larger than the typical 3:2 ratio (sometimes you need a Samsung Galaxy S22 with 108 megapixels). Sometimes the subject of your photo demands that you break the bonds of tradition and overthrow the tyranny of a fixed aspect ratio. Sometimes you need a panorama.
The best cheap Motorola phones in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
