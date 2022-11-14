Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Chilly weekend, brace yourself
The next four days will be much like this week has been and will cool down as we get closer to winter. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Most of northeast and east central NM will remain below freezing on Friday.”. It is a good weekend to take a break....
rrobserver.com
Chilly again, mac n cheese
Today is another chilly day with some light winds but expect to see some snow on the Sandia Mountain. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Chilly temperatures continue today, and a few flurries or sprinkles will be possible, mainly over the higher mountainous terrain this afternoon.”. It is a good day...
KRQE News 13
Winter weather advisories in effect tonight
After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
ladailypost.com
Scenes Of Snow Falling Early This Morning In White Rock
Snow falling early this morning over the Pinon Trails neighborhood in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Another view of snow falling early this morning over the Pinon Trails neighborhood in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
visitalbuquerque.org
Celebrate the Holidays with an Indigenous Recipe
The holidays are a great time to enjoy cooking a recipe and sharing it with your loved ones. Indian Pueblo Kitchen’s Executive Chef Davida Becenti (Diné) shared her recipe for posole, a spicy corn stew traditionally made with pork that is common for New Mexicans to eat during the holiday season. Indulge in a simmering bowl to warm you up this winter!
rrobserver.com
The Kitchen Sink 505 shutting down until March
The Kitchen Sink 505 will be shutting down for the winter season and won’t open until March. “We will be coming back with a new menu in March,” Operations Manager Florida Vigil said. Nonetheless, Kitchen Sink will host several tasting parties during the winter season. See more on...
rrobserver.com
Caliber Collision close to completion
Construction continues at Caliber in Rio Rancho. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Caliber Collision, a new auto-body shop under construction at 4705 Sundt Rd., could be completed sometime in December. It all depends on the nation’s crippled supply chain, said Michael Vines, the foreman with Albuquerque-based Wilger Enterprise Construction. The 11,500-square-foot body...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
See billboards as urban art, shop two of Santa Fe's favorite art fairs, hit more holiday markets, take in a ghost tour, and hear the San Juan College Orchestra. 1 See billboards as urban art. This is the last weekend to see Soul of a Nation, a public art installation...
KRQE News 13
Zoe's Monday Afternoon Weather
Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant …. Aging and Long Term Services Department seek significant budget increase. Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case. Rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case. City...
rrobserver.com
Letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
Don’t discard the blue bag that appears in your mailbox this week. It’s signaling the return of the annual Fall Letter Carriers’ Food Drive. Participation is easy. Simply fill bags with non-perishable food items and leave them at your mail box or cluster box. Letter carriers will pick the bags up on Saturday, Nov. 19, and take them back to local post offices, where volunteers will unload and sort the items before they are transferred to the Roadrunner Food Bank for distribution statewide.
rrobserver.com
Rio Refills is a business with a mission
Jamie Sandoval’s mobile shop. (Courtesy Jamie Sandoval) Trash and waste are a huge problem on planet Earth these days with consumers going through bags, boxes, straws and other things daily and even hourly. So, Jamie Sandoval started a business to lessen the wasteful behavior here in Rio Rancho. “I...
rrobserver.com
Danny Dines: The Hulk Beast Blender
Owner Adrian Garcia holds a Hulk Beast Blender, a signature protein drink at Muscle Blenderz. (Daniel Zuniga/for the Observer. After a few trips down sweet street, it was time to try something nutritious. Luckily, you wonderful people pointed me in the direction of Muscle Blenderz which is a smoothie and...
KRQE News 13
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday
Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Storm brings strong winds, rain and snow Wednesday. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift …. Albuquerque veteran gets unexpected Christmas gift from community. Navajo Nation elects new president. Navajo Nation elects new president. New therapy dog joins Rio Rancho Police Department. New...
4 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
KOAT 7
ABQ BioPark announces death of African Painted dog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark has announced the death of Puzzle, the African Painted Dog. Related video above: BioPark welcomes Puzzle from Knoxville, Tennessee. BioPark officials say Puzzle died on Sunday, Nov. 6, after struggling with cancer for several months. Puzzle was diagnosed with cancer after a routine...
rrobserver.com
Balloon crashes into power lines
(Photos courtesy of Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue) A hot air balloon crashed into power lines Nov. 7 at Rainbow Blvd. and Idalia Rd. The female pilot was not injured, according to Rio Rancho Fire & Rescue. RR Fire & Rescue worked with Rio Rancho Police Department and PNM to...
kunm.org
Hospitals in Albuquerque are crowded with pediatric RSV infections
Nash Jones (they/them) is a general assignment reporter in the KUNM newsroom and the local host of NPR's All Things Considered (weekdays, 5-7 p.m.). You can reach them at nashjones@kunm.org or on Twitter @nashjonesradio.
KOAT 7
Doctors warn of looming tripledemic for children in schools
Doctors in our state are concerned about what is being called a possible "tripledemic". That's the threat of flu season together with RSV and COVID-19 cases. As we enter the winter months, kids across our state are going to be together in indoor spaces like school more often than not. When the weather gets colder, doctors say we could see a surge of these respiratory viruses.
rrobserver.com
NM Philharmonic coming to RR for Handel’s Holiday Masterpiece “Messiah”
The New Mexico Philharmonic presents its annual performances of Handel’s Messiah on Dec. 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dec.11, 3 p.m. at V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho. Conducted by Bradley Ellingboe, this majestic piece will be sung by the Coro Lux...
