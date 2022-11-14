ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/17/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to these incidents on Thursday, Nov. 17:. At 6:33 a.m. to Big Sky Street for an emergency medical response. At 7:55 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 8:19 a.m. to Brorby Boulevard for a citizen assist.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
City Council approves liquor license transfer to Maverick

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Maverick station on S. Douglas Highway will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with the Gillette City Council approving a liquor license transfer to the business on Tuesday. During their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the council approved the liquor license transfer from Fiesta Tequila...
GILLETTE, WY
Obituaries: Steele; Furman

George Champ Steele: December 16, 1951 — November 12, 2022. George Champ Steele, age 70, died in the arms of his wife on Nov. 12, 2022, in Gillette, Wyoming, after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born Dec. 16, 1951, to Edwin and Edna Steele in Sundance, Wyoming....
GILLETTE, WY
Obituaries: Davis; Bannister; Schlup;

Funeral service for Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Mr Davis died at his home Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born August 15,...
MOORCROFT, WY
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov.17

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 16, 4-J Road, GPD. Officers cited a 16-year-old boy for driving...
GILLETTE, WY
UW community outreach event planned for Nov. 29 at Gillette College

GILLETTE, Wyo. – University of Wyoming representatives will be at Gillette College next week during a free public event to speak on collaborative efforts between the two institutions and initiatives to boost entrepreneurism and the economy. On Nov. 29, the public is invited to the Gillette College Pronghorn Center...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Nov. 18

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney's Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Hotel shooting ‘not a random act of violence’

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a local hotel yesterday morning where preliminary indicators suggest it was not a random act of violence, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred minutes after 5 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the...
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 16


CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 17


CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell school board to discuss recruitment and retention tonight

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will hold a dinner meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss recruitment and retention. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette. The 6 p.m. regular meeting will...
GILLETTE, WY
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
GILLETTE, WY
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
GILLETTE, WY

