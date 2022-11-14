Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Water shutoff scheduled for Nov. 22 for Fir Avenue valve repair in Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Water will be shut off around Fir Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22 for a valve repair, a Nov. 18 City of Gillette notice said. The map shows the area that’s scheduled to be impacted, according to the notice.
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (11/17/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to these incidents on Thursday, Nov. 17:. At 6:33 a.m. to Big Sky Street for an emergency medical response. At 7:55 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 8:19 a.m. to Brorby Boulevard for a citizen assist.
county17.com
City Council approves liquor license transfer to Maverick
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Maverick station on S. Douglas Highway will be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages with the Gillette City Council approving a liquor license transfer to the business on Tuesday. During their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the council approved the liquor license transfer from Fiesta Tequila...
county17.com
Obituaries: Steele; Furman
George Champ Steele: December 16, 1951 — November 12, 2022. George Champ Steele, age 70, died in the arms of his wife on Nov. 12, 2022, in Gillette, Wyoming, after a courageous battle with cancer. George was born Dec. 16, 1951, to Edwin and Edna Steele in Sundance, Wyoming....
county17.com
Obituaries: Davis; Bannister; Schlup;
Funeral service for Tom F. Davis, 85, of Moorcroft will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Moorcroft, with Voy Cox officiating. Interment will follow in the Moorcroft Cemetery. Mr Davis died at his home Thursday, November 10, 2022. Tom was born August 15,...
county17.com
Campbell County school board authorizes lawsuit against State of Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion tonight to take legal action against the State of Wyoming. Board Chair Anne Ochs addressed the public for about 6 minutes after a closed executive session meeting Nov. 15. Ochs said the board has been...
county17.com
North Highway 59 fatal crash survivor charged with vehicular homicide
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Prosecutors have charged the survivor of a head-on collision that killed 33-year-old Casper resident Aaron Foster last week with vehicle homicide, Campbell County court records say. Nicholas L. Alvarez, 37, is charged with causing Foster’s death after the investigation revealed he crossed the center line on...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Nov.17
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Nov. 16, 4-J Road, GPD. Officers cited a 16-year-old boy for driving...
county17.com
UW community outreach event planned for Nov. 29 at Gillette College
GILLETTE, Wyo. – University of Wyoming representatives will be at Gillette College next week during a free public event to speak on collaborative efforts between the two institutions and initiatives to boost entrepreneurism and the economy. On Nov. 29, the public is invited to the Gillette College Pronghorn Center...
county17.com
Hot on the trail: Tracking, cadaver dogs join effort to find missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Boots thumped against the pavement, and snow crunched underfoot in the cold mid-morning hours on Nov. 12 as the search for 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who went missing from the Gillette area earlier this year, continued. This time, the search was led by teams of K9s and...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Nov. 18
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Hotel shooting ‘not a random act of violence’
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Gillette police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a local hotel yesterday morning where preliminary indicators suggest it was not a random act of violence, Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred minutes after 5 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Nov. 16
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Nov. 17
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell school board to discuss recruitment and retention tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will hold a dinner meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss recruitment and retention. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette. The 6 p.m. regular meeting will...
county17.com
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
county17.com
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
Comments / 0