Dothan manhole cover replacement work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan will be replacing manhole covers on select streets this week. According to Dothan Utilities, L & K Construction will replace manhole covers during the week of November 14 through November 18 on the following streets:. • Montezuma Avenue. • N. Herring Street.
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
Important tips to keep in mind during freeze warnings
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Temperatures drop quickly around the Wiregrass in the months leading into winter and with those drops come the threat of freezes. It’s important to take action to protect your people, pets, and property. A big tip that’s easy to forget is to leave your faucets dripping at night. That keeps the water circulating and will keep your pipes from bursting.
These 7 Alabama counties face a frost advisory tonight
Another cold night is in the forecast for all of Alabama, and a few counties will be under a frost advisory. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a frost advisory that will go into effect early Thursday morning for several counties in southeast Alabama. Those counties are Montgomery,...
Thanksgiving holiday garbage collection schedules
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Dont get stuck in a “trashy” situation this Thanksgiving. Here are the local trash pick-up and city service schedules in the Wiregrass. All trash pick-ups and sanitation services, normally scheduled for Thanksgiving day, will be performed on Wednesday, November 23. There will be...
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Houston Academy takes home a win over the Geneva Bulldogs. Charles Henderson Trojans take home a win over UMS Wright during the playoffs. Wicksburg's Megan Cochran signing with Huntingdon College. Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits. Updated: 10 hours ago. All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in...
Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - City commissioners praised Dothan police for their handling of the Peanut Festival parade shooting last weekend when they met on Tuesday. “I think we have the best police department, and I would put them up against anybody,” District Five’s Gantt Pierce said during the regularly scheduled session.
Thanksgiving garbage collection changes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County, along with the city of Enterprise, have both released PSA’s for changes to their garbage collection schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday. For Houston County, all trash that is normally collected on Wednesday and Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, November 23,...
Colder temps on the way: DFD provides safety reminders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Lower temperatures this week means many will be cranking up their space heaters to stay warm. Dothan Fire Department says it’s the time of year they typically see an increase in house fires. They’re urging people to be extra cautious when it comes to heaters....
Enterprise Fire Department says to be careful when using space heaters
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—As the temperature gets “colder” this week, people begin to turn on additional sources of heat. The Enterprise Fire Department wants to remind the public of being careful when using space heaters. Enterprise Fire Chief Chris Davis says his department is seeing an increase in...
Cold air rushing into the area tonight!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — There’s a Freeze Warning in play tonight with lows expected to drop into the low 30s and upper 20s. Make sure to cover or bring in the fragile plants, and keep those pets inside!. Make sure to bundle up before heading out Friday morning!...
Major solar project in the works for Henry County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major solar project is in the works for Henry County. The $91-million investment will be located about four miles northwest of Headland. Hecate Energy will build and operate the project. The energy created will be sold to Alabama Power Company. It’s estimated to power 13,000...
Bond denied and trial set for McCraney
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— An Ozark man accused of killing two teenagers in the late 1990s has been denied bond, and his trial date has been set, per court documents. According to court documents, the bond for accused murderer Coley McCraney has been denied by Judge William Filmore. McCraney’s trial...
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were shot in Dothan on Tuesday morning, but the extent of their injuries is not immediately known. Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second possible victim was taken by private vehicle to a nearby hospital.
Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade. One was killed and another injured. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago. Dothan has grown into a major...
City food scandal: Dothan restaurateur demands millions from city
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant in Dothan is requesting $25 million from the city that she claims committed fraud, cheated, and intimidated her. She (Dorsey) hereby demands $25,000,000 that represents her damages from the USDA After School Food Program for at-risk youth,...
Escaped Bullock County Jail inmate captured in Union Springs
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Authorities have found and arrested an escaped inmate from Bullock County Jail. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), on Nov. 14, around 5:15 p.m., 22-year-old Gregory K. Jones of Fort Gaines, Georgia, was found beneath a residence on Brown Street in Union Springs.
Multi-million dollar solar project coming to Headland
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Henry County Commission approved a 20-year tax abatement for a solar project owned by the Chicago-based renewable energy company — Hecate Energy. “We’re excited about this project coming certainly this new renewable energy is going to be an asset to our community,” Rhonda Harrison said.
One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
