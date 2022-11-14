ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

RUTLAND, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday. The “Buckle Up – You’re Worth Every Click” initiative comes as a response to the high number of casualties on Vermont roads in 2022.

According to statistics from the Vermont Agency of Transportation, there have already been 70 deaths on Vermont highways in 2022. The leading causes of fatal crashes this year are impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving, and lack of seat belts. Out of the 42 deaths involving motor vehicle occupants, 70 percent of them were not wearing seatbelts.

Police are asking everyone to be responsible and to buckle up or plan for alternate transportation if alcohol is consumed. Law enforcement will set up checkpoints and saturation patrols during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

NEWS10 ABC

