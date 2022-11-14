ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24

WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD releases footage from police shooting of double homicide suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department held a press conference Tuesday to address the deadly police shooting of an alleged double homicide suspect on Friday. Police Chief George Kral gave a presentation showing body camera footage that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

