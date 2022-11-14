Read full article on original website
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department. The teen is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel. An investigation is underway and there are currently...
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
DPD looking for suspect, vehicle after man caught in the crossfire of shooting on Detroit's west side
The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a 31-year-old man who was caught in the crossfire on Detroit’s west side last week.
13abc.com
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
13abc.com
TPD attempting to ID men accused of shooting at three people
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are attempting to identify men who are accused of allegedly shooting at three people last month. TPD says on Oct. 29, officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in gunshot victim. Officers talked with three victims who stated they were walking to Tom’s Carry Out on Lagrange and observed two Black males, dressed in all black, wearing masks standing outside the store.
Man indicted for shooting death of 11 year old has trial postponed
TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of a man indicted on murder charges in the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy in north Toledo in August 2021 has been postponed from its original date of Nov. 14, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2023. Tyler Williams was 20 years old when he...
WTOL-TV
Man shot, dies at north Toledo apartments; suspect arrested
Erek Evans, 32, was found in an apartment hallway in the 600 block of Locust Street and had been shot three times. Evans died at the scene, according to police.
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TPD release body, dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting from Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — During a press conference Tuesday, Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz showed the police body and dash camera footage from an officer-involved shooting early last Friday. The person shot and killed by police was 24-year-old Prince Jones. Police claimed Jones was responsible...
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
13abc.com
TPD Sergeant honored for his work helping other officers in the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As we get ready to celebrate the holidays, ProMedica is celebrating the work of some local frontline heroes. Six people will light the holiday tree at Promenade Park this Friday. A Toledo police officer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others in his department is one of them.
13abc.com
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
WTOL-TV
Night Owl Diner set to open in Toledo Nov. 22
When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. The diner opens on Nov. 22. Its hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
13abc.com
US-23/Central Ave. ramp reopened after crews clear jack-knifed semi
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lane to US-23 from Central Ave in Sylvania Township was temporarily blocked for about two hours after a semi-truck jackknifed around 5:00 A.M. The truck, traveling eastbound on Central Ave., attempted to turn left to enter the ramp and appeared to lose control. The...
13abc.com
TPD releases footage from police shooting of double homicide suspect
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the Toledo Police Department held a press conference Tuesday to address the deadly police shooting of an alleged double homicide suspect on Friday. Police Chief George Kral gave a presentation showing body camera footage that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Anthony Wayne HS, Whitehouse PD remove resource officer who allegedly sent student inappropriate texts
TOLEDO, Ohio — Anthony Wayne Local Schools announced Tuesday they have terminated a contract with a Whitehouse police officer after she allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student. In a press release, district superintendent Jim Fritz said a high school student shared text messages exchanged with Officer Ashley...
Comments / 9