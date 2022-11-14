Read full article on original website
Salvation Army discuss Thanksgiving meals & Tree Lighting event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salvation Army is doing its best to help those in need this holiday season. Divisional Secretary of San Diego County’s Salvation Army Lt. Col. Lee Lescano joined the show to talk about the organizations plans for the holidays.
Casa Familiar providing Thanksgiving meals for families & seniors in San Ysidro
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details.
Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation begins community outreach ahead of holiday season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Holiday season, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation wants to help struggling families and seniors. With the cost of living so high, they want to make sure people aren’t falling into more debt, whether it’s with electricity bills, water bills, toys for the kids, or whatever it is, they want to step up.
Holiday wood workers host Christmas gift sale
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a perfect time for hand-made crafts. This year, the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association has been getting ready for their two-day “Annual Holiday Gift Sale” on Friday and Saturday Nov. 18-19 in their recently renovated and expanded Member Shop in Eastgate Mall.
Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
City of Chula Vista and Downtown Chula Vista invite you to this year's Starlight Nights!
Downtown Chula Vista’s Starlight Nights will return for another holiday season to light up the heart of the city. The family-friendly event kicks off on Dec. 4 from 3:30 p.m-7:30 p.m in downtown Chula Vista. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at 5:45 p.m. on the plaza at the northwest corner of Memorial Park, located at 373 Park Way.
San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation hosts holiday safety fair
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the NFPA, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. With the holiday season approaching, the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation is hosting a holiday safety fair to reiterate the importance of safe cooking.
San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date
Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
San Diego orgs provide for low-income families on Thanksgiving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details. (Below) Young Black and IN...
East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23
Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
Jingle All the Way to the Holiday Market at Petco Park
The holiday spirit takes over Petco Park's Gallager Square this winter for the 3rd annual Holiday Market, an eclectic gathering of local artisan vendors, festive food and delicious drinks in celebration of the happiest time of the year. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, this pop-up event will take over...
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
San Diego Botanic Garden’s “Lightscape” opens November 18
ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Internationally Acclaimed Light Experience “Lightscape” Opens at San Diego Botanic Garden on Friday, November 18th. The enchanting, after-dark experience is set along a one-mile trail featuring over one million lights showcasing awe-inspiring installations by international artists. Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest...
Vista’s Wishing Tree
Vista, CA – The annual Vista Wishing Tree has returned at the corner of Beverly Drive and Wolverine Way for all to share their hopes, dreams, faith and gratitude as a way to “spread joy.” It is nobody’s front yard, but the community’s side yard. The Wishing Tree remains up from November 1 – January 1.
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week prompts community push
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week started Monday, Nov. 14 and lasts until Friday, Nov. 18. Organized efforts have increased across San Diego to ameliorate the hunger and homelessness that has spiked in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live...
Jacobs Performing Arts Center set to debut in Liberty Station in 2024
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The NTC Foundation announced a partnership Wednesday with Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre to renovate a historic building at Liberty Station and open a performing arts center in 2024. The foundation, which works to preserve Naval Training Center buildings in what is now Liberty Station,...
The cost of eating out compared to buying groceries for a Thanksgiving feast
SAN DIEGO — The price of food in the grocery store and at restaurants is racking up. CBS 8’s Abbie Alford found a Thanksgiving meal will cost you about $50 at the grocery store, and that's for just the essential ingredients. With grocery prices higher in 2022, many...
