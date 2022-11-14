ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Holiday wood workers host Christmas gift sale

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a perfect time for hand-made crafts. This year, the San Diego Fine Woodworkers Association has been getting ready for their two-day “Annual Holiday Gift Sale” on Friday and Saturday Nov. 18-19 in their recently renovated and expanded Member Shop in Eastgate Mall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Young, Black & ‘N Business hosting FREE Ham giveaway on November 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Young Black & ‘N Business is hosting a FREE Ham giveaway on November 19th, just in time for Thanksgiving. Chief Executive Officer of Young Black & ‘N Business, William Roosevelt III, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to share all the details about the giveaway, including how people can get a ham, and how you can help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation hosts holiday safety fair

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – According to the NFPA, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average for such incidents. With the holiday season approaching, the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation is hosting a holiday safety fair to reiterate the importance of safe cooking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

San Marcos Holiday Market Save the Date

Sunday, December 4th, 10AM -4PM 251 North City Drive, San Marcos. Celebrate the Season with Local Shopping, Holiday Gifts, Seasonal Eats, Live Music, and a Visit from Santa Claus. Get ready to eat, drink and be merry at the annual San Marcos Holiday Market at North City! The beloved open-air...
SAN MARCOS, CA
kusi.com

San Diego orgs provide for low-income families on Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of people are in need this holiday season and Casa Familiar will be helping many by handing out the food of a world-renowned chef. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at the San Ysidro Civic Center with the details. (Below) Young Black and IN...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23

Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Jingle All the Way to the Holiday Market at Petco Park

The holiday spirit takes over Petco Park's Gallager Square this winter for the 3rd annual Holiday Market, an eclectic gathering of local artisan vendors, festive food and delicious drinks in celebration of the happiest time of the year. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 23, this pop-up event will take over...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Botanic Garden’s “Lightscape” opens November 18

ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The Internationally Acclaimed Light Experience “Lightscape” Opens at San Diego Botanic Garden on Friday, November 18th. The enchanting, after-dark experience is set along a one-mile trail featuring over one million lights showcasing awe-inspiring installations by international artists. Lightscape has been dazzling the world’s biggest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista’s Wishing Tree

Vista, CA – The annual Vista Wishing Tree has returned at the corner of Beverly Drive and Wolverine Way for all to share their hopes, dreams, faith and gratitude as a way to “spread joy.” It is nobody’s front yard, but the community’s side yard. The Wishing Tree remains up from November 1 – January 1.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week prompts community push

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week started Monday, Nov. 14 and lasts until Friday, Nov. 18. Organized efforts have increased across San Diego to ameliorate the hunger and homelessness that has spiked in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Jacobs Performing Arts Center set to debut in Liberty Station in 2024

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The NTC Foundation announced a partnership Wednesday with Old Town’s Cygnet Theatre to renovate a historic building at Liberty Station and open a performing arts center in 2024. The foundation, which works to preserve Naval Training Center buildings in what is now Liberty Station,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

