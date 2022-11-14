When the final curtain falls on 2022, Ayoni will make sure to take a bow. In the past six months, the Barbados-born singer released The Vision EP, a new collection of music heralded by singles “You Said I Love You Too Soon” and “Before I Prosper.” With the arrival of The Vision in September, Ayoni continued her path toward music superstardom, pairing her dynamic voice against production that weaves between the genres. There are touches of R&B, soul, dance, pop, and psychedelia, all pieced together to create a captivating listening experience from start to finish.

