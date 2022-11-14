Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

FREEHOLD - An English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School in Little Silver was arrested and charged after having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student starting when she was enrolled at the school, acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday.

Michael F. Canning, 41, of Long Branch is charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Santiago said.

Investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department found that the alleged sexual relationship began in 2015, Santiago said, when the victim was a junior. It lasted until 2019.

On numerous occasions during that time, Canning allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim at different locations in Red Bank, Little Silver and Shrewsbury, according to Santiago.

Canning was arrested in Oceanport on Saturday and taken to the Monmouth County jail, where he awaits his first appearance and detention hearing to take place in state Superior Court in Monmouth County, Santiago said.

“These allegations constitute an egregious betrayal of the immense degree of faith we place upon teachers to always act in the best interests of the young minds they are entrusted to develop and educate,” Santiago said. “The charges filed this weekend are emblematic of our firm commitment to ensure that such conduct is never tolerated, and always met with swift action.”

In an email statement sent to families and staff at Red Bank Regional, Schools Superintendent Louis Moore said Canning has been placed on administrative leave and has no access to district resources.

Canning has been suspended with pay from the Red Bank Regional district, according to Moore. His salary is $81,995, according to the state Office of Information Technology .

If indicted, Canning would be suspended without pay, Moore said.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about Canning’s activities should contact Prosecutor's Office Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank police Detective Paul Perez at 732-530-2700.

Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential tip-line at 800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app ; by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website .

