NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.

PERRY HALL, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO