Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Pulaski Highway project expected to be finished in 2023
JOPPA, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday provided the following update on improvements to Pulaski Highway at the Baltimore County / Harford County line. The following email was sent from the Maryland State Highway Administration District Engineer:. Dear Councilman Marks:. Thank you for your email on behalf of...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter activated due to cold snap
ROSEDALE, MD—As the recent cold snap prepares to intensify over the weekend, officials are activating local freezing shelters. Due to freezing temperatures, the Baltimore County Freezing Weather Shelter will be open Friday, November 18 through Monday, November 21. The shelter is open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. with...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County breaks ground on new Recreation Activity Center in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, the Department of Recreation and Parks, and other elected officials on Thursday broke ground on a new Recreation Activity Center (RAC) in Middle River. The new facility, supported by approximately $10 million in state and County funds, will open alongside Glenmar Elementary School and focus on recreational, social and wellness opportunities for residents of all ages. Located in close proximity to Martin State Airport’s Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum, the new Middle River RAC will feature flight-and-aeronautics-themed programming in addition to traditional recreational activities.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle backs into building in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a building in White Marsh. At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that a vehicle had backed into a commercial building in the 11100-block of Pulaski Highway. Crews are...
Nottingham MD
Major Cities Chiefs Association ranks Baltimore County number 1 in homicide reduction
TOWSON, MD—The Major Cities Chiefs Association recently released its 2022 third quarter crime survey results. MCCA is a collaboration of the 79 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada. The survey highlights the work of the Baltimore County Police Department, in collaboration with community partners, in...
Nottingham MD
Proposal to build over 500 apartments near White Marsh Mall raises eyebrows, community input meeting to be held
WHITE MARSH, MD—A community input meeting will be held later this month to discuss a proposal that has raised some eyebrows in the White Marsh community. According to plans that have recently been made public, there is a proposal to build 516 apartments adjacent to White Marsh Mall in the former Sears site.
Nottingham MD
Carjacking reported in Hillendale, woman robbed in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking and a robbery that were reported this week. At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, a woman reported that, as she was taking trash to her community dumpster in the unit block of Ambo Circle in Middle River (21220), she was approached by two individuals.
Nottingham MD
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company announces WinterFest 2022 details, activities
WHITE MARSH, MD—White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company has announced details on its WinterFest 2022 celebration. WinterFest will feature Christmas tree sales, a train garden, breakfast with Santa and other fun holiday activities. Christmas tree sales will begin on November 25 and continue until inventory is sold out. The holiday...
Nottingham MD
Online threat prompts increased police presence at Towson High School
TOWSON, MD—Authorities say the community can expect to see an increased police presence at Towson High School on Friday. Police are stepping up patrols at the school out of an abundance of caution following an online threat. The police department is investigating the matter and the individuals behind the...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Police Department provides commercial burglary prevention tips
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has seen a rise in commercial burglaries throughout the county, and police say the best deterrent for burglars is for businesses to be proactive with security. Below are some tips from BCoPD to help make local businesses less appealing targets:. 1. Keep a...
Nottingham MD
Olszewski announces plans to retain key Baltimore County department heads for second term
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced plans to retain a significant number of current County officials as members of his second-term leadership team. Olszewski plans to re-nominate the following individuals to continue serving as County department and office heads, subject to confirmation by an affirmative vote...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Parkville, store employees threatened in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, November 13, an individual entered a business located in the 5000-block of Honeygo Boulevard in Perry Hall (21128) looking for his missing property. The suspect then began arguing with the staff and stated that he had a firearm. The suspect threatened staff with the implied firearm before fleeing the scene. No firearm was seen or displayed.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt to step down, issues statement
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt intends to step down from her post on December 5, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced on Wednesday afternoon. Baltimore County will conduct a national search for Chief Hyatt’s successor. “Chief Hyatt is a world-class public safety professional who has led efforts...
Nottingham MD
Kingsville couple purchase winning $50,000 scratch-off in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A birthday gathering at a local Perry Hall establishment led to an unexpected Lottery windfall for a Kingsville couple. The pair, who have chosen to remain anonymous, were with friends at DeSantis Pizza Grill and Bar in Perry Hall at a birthday event when the husband purchased Maryland Lottery scratch-offs. Their visit came after the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won in the November 7 drawing.
Nottingham MD
Suspicious Essex death ruled a homicide
ESSEX, MD—Police say a suspicious death that occurred in Essex has been ruled a homicide. On Tuesday, November 8, officers responded to the intersection of North Taylor Avenue and Eastern Boulevard (21221) for a reported cardiac arrest. When officers arrived in the 400-block of Eastern Boulevard, they found a...
Nottingham MD
Three suspects arrested in connection with Perry Hall homicide
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police have arrested and charged three suspects in connection with a shooting death that occurred in the Perry Hall area in October. The shooting occurred at around 5:45 p.m. on October 3 in the 8000-block of Heathrow Court near Belair Road at Slater Avenue in Nottingham/Perry Hall (21236).
Nottingham MD
SVU detectives charge Parkville man with rape
PARKVILLE, MD—A Parkville man has been arrested and charged with rape and other offenses, police said on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 34-year-old Evan Martin with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, drug distribution, and other assault charges.
