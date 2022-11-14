Read full article on original website
roi-nj.com
Valley Bank names Flamengo as VP, business development officer
Wayne-based Valley Bank on Tuesday said Jorge Flamengo has been named vice president, business development officer, for the community lending team in New Jersey. In his new role, he will be working closely with underserved women- and minority-owned businesses, providing them with access to capital and other financial services. Flamengo...
roi-nj.com
JLL helps secure $57.5M financing for multihousing community in Englewood
JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged the $57.5 million financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multihousing property located in downtown Englewood. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan through the Guardian Life Insurance Group of America.
rew-online.com
Reynolds Asset Management Announces $22 Million Sale of New Jersey Mixed-Use Property
In a continued effort to build up local communities, Reynolds Asset Management (Reynolds) announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building, with both residential units and commercial retail space, to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building, which is situated in New Jersey’s Somerset County, sold for $22 million.
tripsavvy.com
Newark Airport Unveils Its Newly Reconstructed Terminal A—Take a Peek Inside
Newark Liberty International Airport just unveiled the first phase of its new and improved Terminal A in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 15—though it's not yet open to passengers. Finally, on the other end of a four-year construction project, the new terminal features over one million square feet of...
Adult legal weed dispensary opening Thursday will be 21st location in New Jersey
Ascend Fort Lee will be open for recreational weed order pick-ups on Thursday, NJ Advance Media has been told exclusively by the multi-state operator that owns the dispensary. This dispensary received its site approval from the Fort Lee Planning Board late Monday, the last step the firm needed to begin adult weed sales and become the 21st store in New Jersey to offer recreational adult weed.
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey
The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
roi-nj.com
ABS Cabinets Direct leases 14,939 sq. ft in Linden
Bussel Realty Corp. on Tuesday said it leased the entirety of a 14,939-square-foot industrial building in Linden to ABS Cabinets Direct. Located at 507 W. Elizabeth Ave., the property is in close proximity to Route 1-9, the New Jersey Turnpike, Port Newark/Elizabeth, Newark Liberty International Airport and the Goethals Bridge. It also features 1,500-square-foot offices, 22- to 24-foot ceiling heights, three tailboards and drive-in door for loading, and parking for two to three trailers.
3 students with N.J. ties named Rhodes scholars
A Princeton University student and a West Point cadet from Morris County are among the 32 U.S. residents chosen for arguably the world’s most prestigious, post-graduate scholarship. Marie-Rose Sheinerman and Kai Youngren have been named Rhodes Scholars for 2023, the Rhodes Trust announced Saturday.
roi-nj.com
Distinctive path: From frustration of war on drugs, to service in Marines, to opening cannabis dispensary, Orduña finds his niche
Osbert Orduña, a service-disabled veteran entrepreneur, toured 50 cannabis dispensaries before laying the groundwork to launch his own in Jersey City. Many of those locations had been informed by all of the most sound business models, metrics and modalities …. None had been informed by a late-night police frisk...
roi-nj.com
CenterPoint Properties breaks ground on 321,875-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility in Linden
Officials from CenterPoint Properties and the city of Linden gathered last week to mark the beginning of construction on 321,875-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility 11 miles from Port Newark-Elizabeth. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s senior vice president of development, touted the easy access to two Interstate 95 interchanges 4 miles away...
roi-nj.com
Community care: Overlook CEO Schwartz shares how hospital’s influence expands well beyond Summit — and its own four walls
Stephanie Schwartz calls it a hidden crisis in health care. After all, if you see a child eating a school lunch, you may not necessarily know that they didn’t have breakfast that morning — or if they’ll have dinner waiting for them that night, she said. And you won’t necessarily know how much they will struggle to get a meal during the summer, when school is out.
roi-nj.com
Bridging the gap: Significant contribution from Saddle River family will allow borough to connect two parks with one of 1st covered bridges built in N.J. in generations
It took about 10 seconds, Saddle River Mayor Al Kurpis estimated. That’s how long resident Francis Walsh pondered the request before committing approximately $750,000 of his family’s fortune to a covered bridge project that will connect two park areas in the small upscale borough in Bergen County — providing residents and visitors an even greater nature trail.
Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?
Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
The Emerald Ash Borer in Morris County
Article by Audrey Gavagan, an independent journalist - submitted for Morristown Minute.Morristown Minute. Audrey Gavagan investigates the history of the Emerald Ash Borer, its introduction to Morris County, and what local officials are doing to combat this invasive species.
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Health appoints expert thoracic surgeon as Central Region chair of surgery
Hackensack Meridian Health recently announced it appointed thoracic surgeon Dr. Faiz Bhora as the inaugural regional chair of surgery for the Central Region, which includes JFK University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center, Old Bridge Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center. Bhora is an internationally recognized thoracic surgeon, who is...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
roi-nj.com
Popular Monmouth County restaurant chain trades hands; expansion, franchises and food truck in near future
After 60 years of ownership, a popular Monmouth County chain of hot dog restaurants has traded hands. The WindMill was acquired by the Epstein family in late October. New ownership plans to invest heavily in improving the restaurants’ physical appearance and expanding the chain’s five locations that have been serving Jersey Shore locals and visitors in Asbury Park, Belmar, North Long Branch, Red Bank and the West End of Long Branch. It is even planning to debut a food truck in 2023, which will enhance the company’s catering capabilities and bring the WindMill’s iconic food to a larger area across the region. Franchise opportunities are also in the potential future.
