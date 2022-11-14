Read full article on original website
Trussville City Schools earns an ‘A’ on the State Report Card
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Schools announced that the school system earned a district grade of “A” on the State Report card with a score of 95 ranking. Trussville City Schools ranks No. 3 in the state. The system grades are the first letter grades given since 2019, before the pandemic, […]
City of Argo accepting applications for part-time city clerk position
From The Tribune Staff reports ARGO – The City of Argo is currently taking applications for a part-time city clerk position. Applications can be found at www.cityofargo.org and turned in to City Hall, located at 100 Blackjack Rd, Trussville, on Mondays – Fridays from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., or emailed to city.argo@gmail.com. All applicants […]
First reading held for designation of boundaries for Trussville Entertainment District
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council held the first reading on the ordinance to designate the Trussville Entertainment District (TED) on Thursday, Nov. 17. The goal of the ordinance is to encompass the businesses in the TED and make them into one group. The TED would be drawn to include the […]
Irondale mayor, council honor Irondale Middle School volleyball champions
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart and the Irondale City Council recognized and honored the Irondale Middle School Volleyball Team for winning the Jefferson County Metro Championship. The players and their coach were each presented with a trophy from the city. “At the next council meeting, I will have a […]
Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
wbrc.com
St. Clair Co. school board member resigns
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
ABC 33/40 News
Jefferson, Tuscaloosa County schools working to improve test scores in failing schools
Across the state 79 schools are listed on the Alabama State Department of Education's Failing Schools list. Six of those schools come from Jefferson and Tuscaloosa County School districts. Five are in the Jefferson County School District. On the previous list, published with numbers from before the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
sylacauganews.com
Kevin Koss sworn in as permanent Police Chief at Childersburg City Council meeting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with the following agenda items for action:. The Council approved Kevin Koss as the permanent Police Chief for the city of Childersburg with a brief swearing-in ceremony following the vote. Earlier this year,...
wbrc.com
Brown Elementary School gets off ‘failing schools’ list, principal shares how
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are fewer Birmingham City Schools on the state Department of Education’s list of failing schools this year. Birmingham City School leaders said they are laser-focused on academic achievement, and Charles A. Brown Elementary School was one of seven schools that worked diligently to get off that list.
Jacksonville State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Issues Update After Student Death
Jacksonville, AL – Michael Barton, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for JSU, issued an update following the tragic death of JSU student Leah Tarvin. He thanked all for the constructive feedback concerning pedestrian and motorist safety that many provided to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) through its Report a Concern portal. As a result of these efforts, and the JSU administration’s dialogue with state officials over the past week, action is being taken.
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program
Alabama's incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database.
Alabama State Board of Education votes on new high school graduation requirements
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting next school year, Alabama students will have to meet new criteria in order to graduate, as the Alabama Board of Education voted on requirements that make sure students are ready for what's next. They voted 5-to-2 on the measure to add a requirement that acknowledges...
Bham Now
Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park
There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
Pinson Council announces Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, approves donation to Wreaths Across America
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson City Councilor Clinteshia Irvin announced during Thursday’s council meeting that Pinson First Baptist Daycare and Kindergarten will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade will be Ugly Christmas Sweater. “I think that’s a fabulous idea,” Mayor Joe Cochran said. […]
Governor Ivey makes first major staff appointment ahead of second term
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she is appointing Drew Harrell to serve as director of legislative affairs. The appointment of Harrell comes shortly after Alabamians overwhelmingly re-elected Governor Ivey to a second term. The governor’s current director of legislative affairs, William Filmore, has been tapped by his alma mater Troy University to lead their governmental affairs team. “Alabama has some major items to tackle, which will require a bold legislative agenda from my Administration over the next four years, and Drew is the right man to help me accomplish our goals. I am proud to have Drew...
Four children missing from Talladega County found safe
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: All four children were located safe in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were […]
weisradio.com
SHANNON FAGAN: Piedmont, Cherokee County face tough tasks in state football quarterfinals
There have been several subtle signs reminding me it’s getting close to Thanksgiving. Everywhere you go, traffic is getting heavier. Stores are becoming more crowded. Black Friday sales are starting to pop up. The WEIS End Zone Show is having its final show of the season Thursday night. And there are just two area football teams who remain in the state high school football playoffs.
wbrc.com
Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
