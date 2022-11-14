ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville council approves Axe Downtown alcohol license, recognizes police promotions

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved Axe Downtown’s alcohol license and also recognized two police department promotions during the council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. Sandy Argo, co-owner of Axe Downtown, addressed the council, asking for approval on its alcohol license. Argo and her husband Heath partner with Jeff and […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

St. Clair Co. school board member resigns

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - According to St. Clair County Superintendent Justin Burns, Dr. Mike Hobbs has resigned from the Springville School Board of Education seat. Resumes and letters of interest are being considered. The person who fills this vacant seat must reside in the Springville school district. If...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Kevin Koss sworn in as permanent Police Chief at Childersburg City Council meeting

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with the following agenda items for action:. The Council approved Kevin Koss as the permanent Police Chief for the city of Childersburg with a brief swearing-in ceremony following the vote. Earlier this year,...
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville State University’s Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety Issues Update After Student Death

Jacksonville, AL – Michael Barton, Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety for JSU, issued an update following the tragic death of JSU student Leah Tarvin. He thanked all for the constructive feedback concerning pedestrian and motorist safety that many provided to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) through its Report a Concern portal. As a result of these efforts, and the JSU administration’s dialogue with state officials over the past week, action is being taken.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Shelby County opens 750-acre Double Oak Park

There’s a new spot to enjoy the outdoors in Shelby County—Double Oak Park is officially open. Keep reading to find out what to expect in the 750-acre park and find out why it matters for Shelby County. All about Double Oak Park + why it matters 🌳. In...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Water Works customers get bill relief amid proposed rate hike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There's an ongoing battle between Birmingham Water Works and customers while also proposing a 3.9% rate increase. Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson and several community partners hosted a town hall to address concerns with the utility company on Wednesday. This town hall was called in response...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Council announces Christmas Parade Grand Marshal, approves donation to Wreaths Across America

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Pinson City Councilor Clinteshia Irvin announced during Thursday’s council meeting that Pinson First Baptist Daycare and Kindergarten will be the grand marshal of the 2022 Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade will be Ugly Christmas Sweater. “I think that’s a fabulous idea,” Mayor Joe Cochran said. […]
PINSON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Governor Ivey makes first major staff appointment ahead of second term

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she is appointing Drew Harrell to serve as director of legislative affairs. The appointment of Harrell comes shortly after Alabamians overwhelmingly re-elected Governor Ivey to a second term. The governor’s current director of legislative affairs, William Filmore, has been tapped by his alma mater Troy University to lead their governmental affairs team.  “Alabama has some major items to tackle, which will require a bold legislative agenda from my Administration over the next four years, and Drew is the right man to help me accomplish our goals. I am proud to have Drew...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Four children missing from Talladega County found safe

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) —  UPDATE: All four children were located safe in Clayton County, Georgia. ORIGINAL: The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating four children who were last seen Thursday afternoon. ALEA has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four members of the Buchanan family, who were […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

SHANNON FAGAN: Piedmont, Cherokee County face tough tasks in state football quarterfinals

There have been several subtle signs reminding me it’s getting close to Thanksgiving. Everywhere you go, traffic is getting heavier. Stores are becoming more crowded. Black Friday sales are starting to pop up. The WEIS End Zone Show is having its final show of the season Thursday night. And there are just two area football teams who remain in the state high school football playoffs.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Possible death note found at Williams Intermediate School

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Police Department has launched an investigation after a possible death note was found at Williams Intermediate on Monday. According to police, the student was removed from class. PCPD determined that there is no immediate threat to students or faculty. Additional information will...
PELL CITY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
