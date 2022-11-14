Read full article on original website
Sonic Frontiers: How To Get The Monster Hunter Outfits
"Sonic Frontiers" is unlike any of the other games in the franchise that have come before. It finally allows Sonic the Hedgehog to stretch his legs and explore a new "open-zone" environment. This new direction has many critics mixed as some feel that the more open world was a bit too ambitious for the "Sonic" franchise. That said, many others have been vocally appreciative of the new direction Team Sonic is taking the franchise, noting that the game can be gratifying when players are given the freedom to explore and collect the various items that are scattered about the Starfall Islands.
How Chrono Trigger Stalled Final Fantasy 7 Development
Before becoming a runaway success and selling over 13.9 million copies, "Final Fantasy 7" struggled through multiple iterations and development phases. Following "Final Fantasy 6," Square tried three different times to create a follow-up. As detailed by Polygon, the entry started life as a 2D, direct sequel designed for the Super Famicom. After the first attempt derailed, the company looked into transitioning the franchise to 3D. The team tested the waters with a demo for the Nintendo 64, but later abandoned this to develop for the PlayStation. This move transformed the "Final Fantasy" series forever and strained Square's relationship with Nintendo.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Violet Version Have?
One of the unique hallmarks of the "Pokémon" franchise is that every new generation begins with games released in pairs. When Game Freak started doing this back in the days of the Game Boy Color, it seemed that the primary purpose was to distinguish between which hue would be used in the monochromatic shading of the game itself. Later generations added other alterations, such as which group of criminal outlaws the player would face and legendary Pokémon they could capture.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
Can You Edit Perk Packages In Warzone 2.0?
From a whole new game mode known as "DMZ" to the introduction of a new battle pass and the addition of an interrogation system, Activision has shaken up the "Warzone" experience in "2.0." Beyond these changes, the battle royale also borrowed from "Modern Warfare 2" with the inclusion of perk packages.
SVG Asks: Do You Buy Modern Warfare 2 To Play The Campaign Or Just Multiplayer?
"Call of Duty" might as well be the sports game of shooters because of how it transitioned from a "Medal of Honor" clone to a yearly success like "FIFA," "NBA 2K," and "MLB." Still, Activision Blizzard's latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" (not to be confused with the 2009 version) seems like a success despite some initial backlash over cross-play options.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
This Lost Castlevania Game Is Finally Up For Sale
Despite being a gaming household name, the "Castlevania" series hasn't always been full of successes. Releasing over 30 entries over the course of as many years, this classic franchise has seen its fair share of flops alongside its fondly-remembered successes. Most of the worst "Castlevania" games fell victim to design oversights and mistakes — such as the janky controls of "Order of Shadows" — while others were just the result of unlucky bids made on unsuccessful platforms. For instance, "Castlevania Resurrection" was in development for Sega's Dreamcast before being canceled the same day Sony announced the PlayStation 2.
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
Can You Play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 On Steam Deck?
There's no shortage of games to choose from when it comes to "Warhammer," with new ones on the horizon practically all the time. Not all are well-received, of course, including the review bombed "Total War: Warhammer 3," but then there are titles such as 2018's "Warhammer: Vermintide 2" that enjoy very positive reviews on Steam.
Rockstar Just Suffered Another GTA Leak
"Grand Theft Auto" developer Rockstar Games just can't seem to catch a break. Unfortunately, this year has already been viewed as a disastrous one for the company. In September, the internet exploded after Rockstar was hit with a massive data breach that resulted in 90 video clips of "Grand Theft Auto 6" development gameplay being uploaded online by a hacker group. On top of confirming that a new entry in the "GTA" series was in development, the leak revealed some major details about the upcoming game, such as the main character and the setting.
Why You'll Probably Want To Switch To Sonic Frontiers' 60 FPS Mode
In "Sonic" games, there's nothing more important than going fast — well, except for being able to actually tell what's happening on screen. Sonic and friends can go ridiculously fast in every game, but the trade-off for this speed is the uncertainty of what's coming next as backgrounds blur and players inevitably run into walls or miss platforms. In the 3D games, it's easier to tell what's coming up as the perspective shifts from a side view to a behind-Sonic view — the main thing limiting players' ability to see what's going on in newer "Sonic" games is low FPS.
Halo Infinite: How To Unlock The Clippy Cosmetics
The Free-to-play multiplayer title "Halo: Infinite" has a wide range of cosmetics and customization options for players to choose from. For example, players can pick up esports skins to support their favorite team or get their hands on a cat ear helmet from the in-game store. In addition, players can unlock free and premium cosmetics from the battle pass. But not everyone is a fan of this monetization system, with many complaining about the items being overpriced and exclusive.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Metroidvania Game Releases Ranked
Once a portmanteau meant to describe an influx of trending games taking influence from the 2D titles of the "Castlevania" and "Metroid" franchises, the term Metroidvania has become a genre of its own. While those titles are still the granddaddies of the genre, over the years standouts like "Shadow Complex" and "Cave Story" have spawned as many imitators as any "Metroid" game. At this point, there is a very well-established formula for this type of game, and with that established formula comes dozens of developers trying new twists and deviations with exceedingly special results.
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: The Best Shiny Hunting Method
Based on early previews, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" deliver various innovations and change up the standard series formula. Back in October, "Pokémon" fans revealed the greatest excitement for exploring the new open-world Niantic has introduced to the franchise. This format offers players loads of possibilities during their journeys from trainers to Pokémon masters, though some individuals may already have a specific strategy in mind.
Fortnite: Chapter 3's Funeral Is Right Around The Corner - Here's How To Attend
One of the ways "Fortnite" has managed to stay relevant and fun over the years is through its constantly shifting meta, which is full of new character skins and map details. Even though "Fortnite" was originally much darker, the title has made a name for itself based on its cartoony characters (sometimes literally) and its ever-changing events. "Fortnite" has evolved quite a bit over the years, with its art style, graphics, and themes changing drastically since its initial release. Part of aging gracefully and staying in the public eye means keeping up with the times, though. It's time to say goodbye to Chapter 3 of "Fortnite," and get ready to welcome Chapter 4.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
