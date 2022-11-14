ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mojave, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aerotechnews.com

Eagles report 2022: Flight Test Museum panelists turn sights towards heavens

LANCASTER, Calif.–Celebrating 75 Years of Breaking Barriers over America’s Aerospace Valley, the Flight Test Historical Foundation’s 2022 Gathering of Eagles probed the possibilities of what awaits humanity over the horizon, unknown hidden barriers, and the external wild-card influences of art, media and even science fiction in shaping the future of air and space technologies.
LANCASTER, CA
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert

Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
KERN COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home

INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
INYOKERN, CA
signalscv.com

Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive

The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day lunch served to local servicemembers

In what is hoped to be the first of many, the Ridgecrest Veterans Advisory Council hosted a lunch at the Senior Center in observation of Veterans Day the following day, Saturday. Nick and Carol Coy, chairpersons and founders of the council, greeted the veterans and their loved ones as they...
RIDGECREST, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
KERN COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at 40th Street East and East Avenue O. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota...
PALMDALE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy