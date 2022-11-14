Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Carter Said He Was On His Way to Florida to See Family Days Before DeathUncovering FloridaLancaster, CA
Neighbors Heard Screaming Coming From Aaron Carter's Home Amid DeathNews Breaking LIVELancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dead at 34AMY KAPLANLancaster, CA
Aaron Carter Dies In Bathtub After His Brother Sent Him Photos Of Whitney HoustonSiloamLancaster, CA
Related
aerotechnews.com
Eagles report 2022: Flight Test Museum panelists turn sights towards heavens
LANCASTER, Calif.–Celebrating 75 Years of Breaking Barriers over America’s Aerospace Valley, the Flight Test Historical Foundation’s 2022 Gathering of Eagles probed the possibilities of what awaits humanity over the horizon, unknown hidden barriers, and the external wild-card influences of art, media and even science fiction in shaping the future of air and space technologies.
aerotechnews.com
Aero Museum moving forward: Steel spires rise to announce Center of Aerospace World
LANCASTER, Calif.–In welcoming supporters to the 2023 Gathering of Eagles banquet, Foundation Board Chairman Art Thompson announced, “We put up the steel wall structures for the first 60,000-square-foot building.”. The wall raising took place just ahead of Edwards AFB opening its gates to the public for a three-day...
avoidingregret.com
Photo Essay: In Search of Terra Firma in the Mojave Desert, Where Earthquakes Cracked the Earth
I'd been following the Maturango Museum in Ridgecrest, California ever since I joined them on a tour of the ancient petroglyph site located within the Navy base at China Lake in 2014. I knew they hosted other field trips—wildflower walks and such—so I was always hoping for an excuse to...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar company protects 215,000 acres of Mojave Desert
Avantus, formerly 8minute Energy, partnered with wildlife services to protect desert lands by retiring grazing rights on more than 215,000 acres. The company is partnering with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for the Onyx Conservation project. Onyx will conserve and permanently dedicate the area in Kern County to wildlife forage.
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Lancaster, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster California. There are several activities to keep the whole family entertained in Lancaster. Many parks offer activities for children, while others provide athletic facilities. Skytower Park, Tierra Bonita Park, and American Heroes Park are just some of the many public parks that are available in Lancaster.
Bakersfield residents join 23ABC for the Bakersfield Baby Shower
The community turns out to help support the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, The Mission at Kern County, and the Family Resource Center and donate baby supplies to families in need.
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
signalscv.com
Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
Bakersfield Californian
Valley Strong announces more branches as part of expansion drive
The growth spurt at Kern's largest financial institution continues with the soft opening this week of a new branch in Dinuba and word that it plans to open another location late next year in western Bakersfield. Both developments announced this week by Valley Strong Credit Union bolster its presence in...
Low-flying helicopter getting data for USGS above Fresno County
COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting around November 17, and lasting up to a month, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will be making low-level flights over the areas of the western San Joaquin Valley in Fresno, Kings, and Kern counties near Coalinga, and the Pyramid Hills according to the United States Geological […]
Kern County Fire Department fights Inyokern mobile home blaze
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a mobile home fire in Inyokern on Wednesday, November 16th.
Bakersfield Now
'Pet of the Week' Nov. 17
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Jitters from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Jitters or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PHOTO GALLERY: Veterans Day lunch served to local servicemembers
In what is hoped to be the first of many, the Ridgecrest Veterans Advisory Council hosted a lunch at the Senior Center in observation of Veterans Day the following day, Saturday. Nick and Carol Coy, chairpersons and founders of the council, greeted the veterans and their loved ones as they...
Bakersfield City Council votes to launch ‘master plan’ for renovating MLK Park
The proposed renovations include building a new community center and installing a new swimming pool.
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Tuesday Everyone we have some potential high winds moving our way
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Tuesday Kern County. We have a chilly day ahead with temperatures dipping a bit. The forecast high today is 62 degrees in Bakersfield, temperatures five degrees below seasonal average. Expect clear skies and hazy conditions. We have Santa Ana Winds moving into Southern California.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Palmdale crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. Saturday at 40th Street East and East Avenue O. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle may have been a black Toyota...
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Comments / 0