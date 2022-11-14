Read full article on original website
Zulu banks $5M for its LatAm digital wallet amid shaky ground for crypto
As we figure out if any of this has damaged trust in the industry and funding for startups, adoption of crypto in Latin America continues to grow — Chainalysis puts the adoption growth number at 40%. In addition, the region represents “a 9.1% share of the global crypto value received in 2022 with remittances and high inflation the highest drivers of adoption.”
Global venture funding plateaued in October, with valuations likely to blame
Investment volume had stopped declining and was starting to make up ground. Investors said that anecdotally it felt like the market was really starting to gain momentum again — especially at the early stages. But October funding data showed that the venture capital market still has a long way to go.
More reasons than ever to go to TC Sessions: Crypto
Be in the room: Buy your pass right now to see and hear the latest developments and analysis live and in person. It’s also the perfect place to recalibrate expectations about what the future of the cryptoverse might hold. You’ll hear directly from leading experts like:. Devin Finzer,...
FTX exposure hits market makers and funds
Dozens of market makers and fund managers in an invite-only Telegram chat responded to a poll titled “my/my firms [sic] current exposure to FTX.” TechCrunch reviewed the results from the 147-member chat, dubbed “FTX creditors private.” Among the 70 respondents, 66% said they lost $25 million or less, 7% indicated that they lost between $25 million and $50 million, 6% lost $50 to $100 million, and 1% reported FTX-related losses of between $100 million and $500 million. The remaining 20% declined to provide a sketch of their potential losses, according to private documents reviewed by TechCrunch.
Amazon hardware head confirms layoffs in memo
While Amazon has yet to confirm the size or scope of its most recent round of layoffs, the company today posted the text of a letter from senior vice president of Devices & Services, Dave Limp, that sheds light on the situation. The note, which was initially sent to the...
Bling Capital has $212M to invest across two new funds — and two coasts
It might also be why Ling — whose longtime friend and co-investor Kyle Lui joined Bling Capital eight months ago from the cross-border firm DCM — seemingly had little trouble closing on $212 million in capital commitments across two new venture funds: a $109 million seed-stage vehicle, and a $103 million opportunity-type fund that the two will predominantly use to invest in their breakout portfolio companies.
Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Crypto
Buy your pass right now to watch these founders square off in front of a live audience. They’ll have to work hard to impress our expert VC judges — Wen-Wen Lam, partner, Gradient Ventures and Will Nuelle, general partner, Galaxy Ventures. While all three startups will receive invaluable exposure to investors and media, only one will win the glory and earn an automatic place in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. TechCrunch handpicks a cohort of 200 early-stage startups to receive a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting all three days of the show — for free — plus a shot at winning $100,000.
Fund of funds Sweetwood Ventures bets big on VC’s smallest funds
Amit Kurz, a general partner at Israel-based fund of funds Sweetwood Ventures, thinks so. He told TechCrunch that last year he started to notice more and more tiny funds he wasn’t familiar with getting on the cap tables of competitive deals. While these “nano” funds wouldn’t fit the thesis for Sweetwood’s $140 million flagship fund, he thought it was worth figuring out a way to back them.
Spot AI raises $40M to build smarter CCTV security camera tech
Scale Venture Partners is leading the round, with past backers Redpoint Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and new investors StepStone Group and Modern Venture Partners also investing. This brings the total raised by Spot AI to $62 million. Spot AI, appropriately for a security camera company, existed in stealth for years before it came out into the public in 2021: at that point it had already raised $22 million.
Beam raises $6.4M to help citizens access safety net funds
The company, previously known as Edquity, helps deliver funds across a wide array of programs, like emergency cash assistance, rental relief and public utility benefits. “We fundamentally work to transmit critical services and resources to those in need,” said David Helene, CEO of Beam. The company’s Series A funding...
Elon Musk, disaster artist
Musk has always positioned his businesses as being intended to serve the long-term interests of humanity as a whole, and to his credit, he has always seemed to genuinely believe that to be true, a trait he shares with Superman — but also with Lex Luthor. In doing so, Musk is tapping into something often used as a unifying motivator behind great effort in disaster and alien invasion films: Namely, that if we face an existential threat, we’re more likely to face it as a unified force capable of superhuman feats.
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
The Caribbean nation is setting up a battle with the U.S. to protect its reputation.
Jumia to cut products and overhead as new management chases profits
On the call, Dufay was quick to emphasize why the e-commerce giant’s supervisory board decided to install new management, stressing that Jumia’s approach to turning a profit after half a decade of successive losses on the NYSE (as Africa’s first publicly traded company) required more deliberate execution and a return to basic e-commerce fundamentals.
Pick your poison: recruitment or retention?
This week, Alex and Natasha discussed the latest and greatest of this consuming news cycle. Our goal with the episode, as always, is to go beyond what you may see in a 140-character-take on [insert big story here]. And in today’s recording? That wasn’t hard at all. We...
Bending Spoons acquires Evernote, marking the end of an era
“For Evernote, this decision is the next strategic step forward on our journey to be an extension of your brain,” Small wrote. “Teaming up with Bending Spoons will [accelerate] the delivery of improvements across our teams, professional, personal and free offerings.”. For Evernote, the acquisition — the terms...
BrightDrop is tracking $1 billion revenue in 2023
The company, which launched in 2021 and was incubated at the automaker’s global innovation center, said reaching the financial milestone would make it one of the quickest tech startups to reach unicorn status, ahead of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and Tesla, which took five or more years to reach their first billion.
TAM takedown: Investors are looking for market opportunity, not just size
That’s not necessarily their fault. The fault lies in the pitch coaching industry that insists that every deck include a slide with TAM, SAM and SOM. (total addressable market, serviceable addressable market, serviceable obtainable market or variations on these terms.) You can find templates for this slide all over...
Singapore’s Temasek writes down $275M investment in FTX
Temasek invested $210 million USD in FTX international, giving it a minority stake of about 1%. It also invested $65 million for a minority stake of about 1.5% in FTX US, in two funding rounds from October 2021 to January 2022. The firm said the total cost of its investment was 0.09% of its net portfolio value of $403 billion SGD (about $293 billion USD).
