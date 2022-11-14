Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office re-launches Metro Air Support Unit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department re-launched its Metro Air Support Unit Monday. To mark the re-launch, a Star E-3 Helicopter, also called Metro 1 was cleared to fly again.

This will be the first flight for the unit since the deadly crash that killed four first responders in July . “This is a monumental day for the agency and for this community because this asset has been missed tremendously by the public,” BCSO Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III said. Sheriff Gonzales says the community will begin seeing Metro 1 in the air in the coming months.

