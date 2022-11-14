Read full article on original website
guest
3d ago
Have any of the inner city people that live day to day paycheck to paycheck that voted for Biden bought an inexpensive electric vehicle?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Onondaga County’s gas tax cap is set to expire soon; prices likely to rise
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County’s gas tax cap is set to expire at the end of the month, likely resulting in higher prices at the pump. County lawmakers voted in April to collect tax only on the first $3 charged per gallon of gas and diesel, regardless of the actual price at the pump.
Check out the latest power outages
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A localized band of heavy wet lake effect snow is slamming areas north of Syracuse Thursday morning. Check the current outages and restoration times This has caused many power outages across the county. More than 1,800 people across Oswego County are now without power due to the heavy snow as […]
Micron bet $100 billion on the new I-81, will court action derail it? Matt's Memo
Syracuse, NY - Consider this, Micron chose to make a $100 billion bet on Syracuse and Onondaga County with full knowledge of the pending tear down of the elevated section of I-81 through the center of the city. This tech giant was not deterred by the naysayers who claim moving the interstate highway designation a couple of miles east will lead to economic and community catastrophe. Instead, this forward looking global innovator embraced the spirit that Syracuse is a community on the rise and one willing to envision a future that stops looking in the rear view mirror of decades of decline.
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
Hochul declares state of emergency in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a state of emergency will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and last throughout the incoming snow storm that could dump two feet of snow on the Buffalo area this weekend. Hochul also announced that several highways will be...
St. Elias Holiday Bazaar Happening This Weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are getting ever closer, and this weekend you’ll have a terrific opportunity to get a head-start on good cheer. Saint Elias Church on Onondaga Hill is opening the doors on the second holiday bazaar happening tomorrow and Sunday. The St. Elias Holiday Bazaar is...
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Travel advisory issued for the City of Oswego
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Barlow has issued a travel advisory for the City of Oswego from Thursday, November 17, through Friday, November 18, at 7:00 a.m. Lake-effect snow is expected to accumulate as the snow falls in narrow bands. Drivers are reminded to drive slow and anticipate stopping prior to intersections.
Your Stories Q&A: Opening date announced for Fayetteville Chipotle
Fayetteville, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We have an update to a popular question sent to the Your Stories Team. When will Chipotle open at the Towne Center at Fayetteville?. Soon, really soon. A company spokesperson told the YS Team that this new location will open Tuesday, November, 22. According to...
Report: New York, Vermont among 10 worst states for potholes
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s prime pothole development season. In winter and early spring when temperatures change frequently, snow and ice can melt and seep into the pavement. Then, when the temperature drops again, the water refreezes and expands, cracking the road and opening up a pothole. According...
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Your Stories: When will dark street lights on 690 and 81 be fixed?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed several street lights on Syracuse interstates and ramps not working? If so, you’re not alone. The Your Stories Team has received several complaints about dark stretches of highway where lights are off or not working. One viewer writes:. Will the street...
Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
