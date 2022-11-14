Read full article on original website
Related
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free
Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Hulu Customers Threaten to Cancel Subscriptions Amid Price Increase
The streaming service Hulu is raising its prices, and subscribers aren’t happy about it. The company has been facing backlash since the price increase was announced. Disney, which owns Hulu, announced in August that it was raising prices for Hulu as well as its Disney+ and ESPN+ streaming services. On Oct. 10, Hulu subscriptions went from $6.99 to $7.99 for ad-supported subscriptions and from $12.99 to $14.99 for ad-free subscriptions.
What channel is ‘Yellowstone’ on? Where do I watch season 5?
“Yellowstone” returns for its 5th season on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. The premiere will air, as always, on the Paramount Network. The hit drama series follows the Dutton family as they use violence and politics to defend the boundaries of their Montana cattle ranch. Among its sizable lineup are stars Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, and Gil Birmingham.
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Fall 2022 TV Ratings: CBS Has Ups and Downs While NBC Remains Top-Rated and Most-Viewed
Start spreading the news: Viewers want to be a part of “East New York.” But audiences won’t come aboard “The Real Love Boat,” which last week became the first broadcast casualty of the fall season. That’s the topsy-turvy fall at CBS, which can boast both the most-watched new shows and the first cancellation. The Eye network’s cop drama “East New York” has been booked as the top-rated freshman series among adults 18-49, according to early Nielsen returns. Of course, it leads with a 0.6 rating, a minuscule number that illustrates the cold, hard truth about primetime viewership in the streaming age. Among...
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
"A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and the series' other holiday specials will not air on TV this year. Here's how to watch them for free
The "Charlie Brown" holiday specials fans have grown accustomed to watching on TV will no longer be broadcast on traditional network television this year. Apple TV will stream the three holiday shows, and started with "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" in October. Apple is giving nonsubscribers an opportunity to...
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
Netflix Is Changing Its Password Policy And Subscribers Are Losing It
If you share a Netflix account outside of one household, take note— beginning in early 2023, the streaming service will start charging fees for password sharing, as it recently announced this month. Netflix is starting a system— as CNET reports— that will add fees for “extra member” subaccounts (when more people outside of one household use the membership). Here’s everything we know:
CNET
YouTube TV vs. Hulu Plus Live TV Rated: The Pros and Cons of Each Streaming Service
We're all watching more TV, and with sports such as NFL football, NBA basketball and NHL hockey it's a great time to consider a live TV streaming service. At CNET we've tested six of the major services, and our two favorites for premium users -- cord-cutters who don't mind paying a bit more for a full package of channels and features -- are YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s bloody, sexy take on the fantasy genre opens to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Netflix’s latest original series has cast a spell on critics, debuting at a mightily impressive perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes — something certainly unusual for the streamer’s original content. The beautifully titled The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself looks set to match its ridiculous title with...
Business Insider
How many devices and people can watch Netflix at once, broken down by each subscription plan
Netflix allows you to watch on multiple devices at once, which is convenient for family sharing. Depending on the kind of Netflix plan you have, you can stream video on 1 to 4 devices at once. You can also create up to 5 Netflix profiles, so everyone can have their...
AdWeek
Hulu Adds 14 New Channels to Pay-TV Package
Hulu subscribers will have even more channels to stream in their Live TV line-up. The streaming platform announced it has added 14 new channels, including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV and six channels from Vevo, the world’s leading music video network. Currently, Hulu Live TV subscription includes more than 85 channels featuring live sports, and national and local news.
Comments / 2