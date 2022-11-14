Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Announcing the agenda for TechCrunch Sessions: Space in Los Angeles
We’re thrilled to be hosting Thomas Zurbuchen of NASA; Frank Calvelli, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions; Carolyn Mercer of NASA; and many more. In addition to the firesides and panel discussions on the main stage, the event will also include networking, startup exhibits and the chance to connect with attendees from around the world.
TechCrunch
ReadySpaces, which offers co-warehousing spaces to corporate customers, secures $20M in debt
Today, ReadySpaces operates 32 warehouses and services a customer base of over 2,000 businesses. That impressed investors, evidently, who pledged $20 million in the startup as a part of an all-debt funding round that closed today. Bringing ReadySpaces’ total raised to $40 million, the new funding will fuel expansion, Petrovic says, as ReadySpaces prepares to roll out new services.
TechCrunch
Korean VC Sopoong closes $8M fund for startups focused on environmental impact
Although Korean manufacturers say they are trying to change their ways, the country’s GDP is linked to some uniquely pollutive industries, including petrochemical producers, automakers and shipbuilders. Though some businesses may never be truly sustainable, a venture firm in Seoul argues that emerging climate-tech startups will help big manufacturers do better overall.
TechCrunch
Dept. of the Air Force’s Frank Calvelli talks startups and the military at TC Sessions: Space
Frank Calvelli, the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions and Integration, is charged with bridging the gap between commercial and defense space operations. We are thrilled to announce that Cavelli will join us onstage for a one-on-one conversation at TC Sessions: Space on December 6 in Los Angeles.
TechCrunch
Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Crypto
Buy your pass right now to watch these founders square off in front of a live audience. They’ll have to work hard to impress our expert VC judges — Wen-Wen Lam, partner, Gradient Ventures and Will Nuelle, general partner, Galaxy Ventures. While all three startups will receive invaluable exposure to investors and media, only one will win the glory and earn an automatic place in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. TechCrunch handpicks a cohort of 200 early-stage startups to receive a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting all three days of the show — for free — plus a shot at winning $100,000.
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
TechCrunch
Amazon hardware head confirms layoffs in memo
While Amazon has yet to confirm the size or scope of its most recent round of layoffs, the company today posted the text of a letter from senior vice president of Devices & Services, Dave Limp, that sheds light on the situation. The note, which was initially sent to the...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk, disaster artist
Musk has always positioned his businesses as being intended to serve the long-term interests of humanity as a whole, and to his credit, he has always seemed to genuinely believe that to be true, a trait he shares with Superman — but also with Lex Luthor. In doing so, Musk is tapping into something often used as a unifying motivator behind great effort in disaster and alien invasion films: Namely, that if we face an existential threat, we’re more likely to face it as a unified force capable of superhuman feats.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Bootstrapping basics, fintech’s future, tech employers gain advantage
For founders who are interested in building on their own, maintaining control and staying off the fundraising treadmill for as long as possible, investor/entrepreneur Marjorie Radlo-Zandi sets out five basic principles for bootstrapped founders in her latest TC+ article. It’s not for everyone: Self-funded companies will ask more from their...
TechCrunch
Fund of funds Sweetwood Ventures bets big on VC’s smallest funds
Amit Kurz, a general partner at Israel-based fund of funds Sweetwood Ventures, thinks so. He told TechCrunch that last year he started to notice more and more tiny funds he wasn’t familiar with getting on the cap tables of competitive deals. While these “nano” funds wouldn’t fit the thesis for Sweetwood’s $140 million flagship fund, he thought it was worth figuring out a way to back them.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — California plans green ‘industrial revolution’
California announced sweeping plans on Wednesday to cease all net carbon emissions before midcentury. The ambitious new net-zero plan aims to cut oil usage almost entirely by 2045 and greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent in the world’s fourth-largest economy, according to a state fact sheet. In doing so,...
Shuffle Board: Textile Exchange and Lulu’s Name New CEOs, C-Suite Changes at TJX, Dollar Tree
Retail TJX The TJX Companies Inc. promoted John Klinger to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 29. Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as senior executive vice president, finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions. As of Oct. 29, TJX operated 4,793 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. Dollar Tree Dollar Tree Inc. announced a number of key leadership...
TechCrunch
Supernova wants to make it easy to move design elements to code bases
Supernova is an early-stage startup that wants to make it easier by acting as a bridge between your design team and your development team, making it easy to change design pieces in an automated way. Today the Y Combinator graduates announced a $4.8 million seed round. “The idea for Supernova...
TechCrunch
Zulu banks $5M for its LatAm digital wallet amid shaky ground for crypto
As we figure out if any of this has damaged trust in the industry and funding for startups, adoption of crypto in Latin America continues to grow — Chainalysis puts the adoption growth number at 40%. In addition, the region represents “a 9.1% share of the global crypto value received in 2022 with remittances and high inflation the highest drivers of adoption.”
TechCrunch
As product-led growth expands, Loops digs into the data to track key metrics
That’s where an early-stage startup called Loops comes in. It announced a $14 million seed, a hefty amount by today’s standards, to help companies look at a variety of data sources and answer specific questions about how they are measuring up. Company co-founder and CEO Tom Laufer says...
First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Innovation Programme is partnering with the breakthrough FinTech company Liquidity Group, the first Israeli company to join the AED 2 billion (USD 545 million) program. The partnership will support Liquidity Group’s establishment of an R&D center in Abu Dhabi to develop its proprietary technology-enabled underwriting algorithm and other financial solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005961/en/ First Israeli company joins ADIO’s Innovation Programme to establish FinTech R&D center in Abu Dhabi
Phys.org
Corporate duty waivers limit organic company growth and innovation, with R&D investment falling by nearly one fifth
Research co-authored by Bayes Business School (formerly Cass) shows that larger public companies suffer from loss of innovation and lower share price value when managers are permitted to make decisions in their own self-interest rather than that of the organization. The study, by Anh Tran, Professor of Finance and Academic...
TechCrunch
Beam raises $6.4M to help citizens access safety net funds
The company, previously known as Edquity, helps deliver funds across a wide array of programs, like emergency cash assistance, rental relief and public utility benefits. “We fundamentally work to transmit critical services and resources to those in need,” said David Helene, CEO of Beam. The company’s Series A funding...
‘An acutely difficult time’: companies respond to Arts Council funding decisions
Eclipse, a black-led touring company based in Leeds, is still digesting the news that its annual grant from Arts Council England will more than double to £563,474. “We’re relieved, and grateful for the support in the current climate,” said Lekan Lawal, Eclipse’s artistic director. “But we’re also very aware of the impact of the news [of the 2023-26 settlement] on a lot of friends and collaborators and the communities they serve. So it’s a bittersweet situation, and we’re still trying to work out what the ramifications are.”
Comments / 0