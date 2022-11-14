ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lafourche among 11 Louisiana public defender offices that can't cover costs

By Julie O’Donoghue
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILT0S_0jADvJgV00

Eleven of Louisiana’s 41 public defender offices, including Lafourche, did not bring in enough money to cover their costs during the 2020-21 fiscal year, providing more evidence the state’s public defender system is in a financial crisis.

The 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish had the largest cost overruns, spending $243,000 more than its $5.4 million budget, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor released Thursday.

East Baton Rouge Parish has the largest public defender office next to Orleans Parish, which spent $8 million but finished the year with a $1.5 million surplus. New Orleans contributes a substantial amount of local government funding to public defense, unlike many other jurisdictions in Louisiana.Other parishes with public defenders that could not make payroll include Allen, Beauregard, Catahoula, Concordia, DeSoto, Franklin, East Feliciana, Lafourche, LaSalle, Lincoln, Richland, Sabine, St. John the Baptist, Union, West Carroll and West Feliciana.

Public defenders provide legal representation to people who are poor or otherwise can’t afford an attorney when facing criminal charges. The U.S. Constitution requires the government to provide the service.

For Courier and Daily Comet subscribers:Vacant buildings just one of the obstacles to making downtown Houma more inviting

More local news:Lafourche will have fewer School Board members in January. Here's who's in and who's not.

The auditor said the state public defender board should require action plans from the local offices running deficits to ensure they don’t continue to spend more money than they have. State public defender Remy Starns pushed back on that suggestion, saying it’s impossible for some offices to avoid deficit spending under the current funding model.

In Louisiana, local public defender revenue comes mostly from fees assessed when a defendant is convicted of a crime or pleads guilty. Traffic tickets make up the bulk of this revenue, but it has been declining for several years.

District attorneys in several jurisdictions have set up diversion programs for traffic violations, which allow people to bypass conviction and not pay the public defense fee. Instead, they pay prosecutors to take part in an alternative program.

“Traffic filings have decreased by more than 62% from 2009 to 2021,” Starns wrote in response to the report. “This persistent decrease in traffic filings has had a negative impact on local funding.”

The impact is uneven. Traffic tickets, specifically, are more prevalent in certain judicial districts with interstates and more vigorous traffic enforcement.

The COVID-19 pandemic and severe weather events also caused a significant drop in traffic tickets, Starns said.

Local public defender offices have become much more dependent on state money allocated from Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers, Starns said, because of problems with collecting fees.In 2019, the fees and other local funding made up 55% of local public defender office revenue. This year, they account for just 47%, Starns said.

Starns suggested the state reduce public defender costs by eliminating the death penalty, which eats up a lot of public defense resources.

“Capital defense is by its nature very resource intensive, and as long as there are capital cases in Louisiana, capital cases will be a significant drain on resources that could be made available to districts or other programs,” he wrote.

— The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians.

Comments / 3

Related
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Deadly Lafourche intersection will see change after WDSU investigation

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The family of 19-year-old Alexis Blair Crimiel, who was killed at a dangerous intersection in Lafourche Parish, is desperate to tell their story. "It is people like you that we need,” John Cherry, her mother's fiancé, said in an interview with WDSU. “We are just everyday people; it is the people like you that have a voice that can take our voice and let everyone hear it."
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Terrebonne, Lafourche overnight

The Freeze Watch has been upgraded to a Freeze Warning for Upper Lafourche and Upper Terrebonne, including the cities of Thibodaux, Raceland, Larose, Houma, and Bayou Cane due to frigid temperatures expect tonight going into early Friday (from 10 pm until 8am). Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. Frost...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WWL

Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered

LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks assistance with 2020 homicide in Thibodaux

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide, that occurred in Thibodaux. On October 31, 2020, shortly before 11:45pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to Cortez Street in reference to reports of gunfire in the area. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, a vehicle was discovered crashed into a ditch, which contained a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Jardney Bell, 30, of Thibodaux, who was transported to an out of area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. TPSO Violent Crimes Detectives continued their investigation, and on November 6, 2020, learned that Jardney Bell was pronounced deceased due to the injuries sustained during the incident.
THIBODAUX, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
LOUISIANA STATE
eenews.net

La. legal showdown may preview national battle over hydrogen

The developer of a $4.5 billion hydrogen project in Louisiana is in a legal battle with local lawmakers in a case that analysts say could preview conflicts around the country. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., the developer, announced a year ago that it would build its sprawling Louisiana Clean Energy Complex across multiple parishes in the Baton Rouge area. One site would make hydrogen out of natural gas, while capturing up to 95 percent of the resulting carbon dioxide emissions — a process characterized as “blue” production.
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

817
Followers
160
Post
100K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy