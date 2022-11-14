Overturned Propane Truck Ties Up Traffic On Route 50 Bridge In Anne Arundel On Monday Morning

The overturned propane truck shut down lanes in both directions on Route 50. Photo Credit: Anne Arundel Fire Department

US Route 50 was shut down in both directions at the Severn River Bridge on Monday morning in Maryland after a propane tank overturned on the bridge, tying up traffic.

An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department during the morning commute regarding a large propane tank that overturned, forcing emergency crews to close all lanes in both sides of the roadway.

The truck was leaking fuel and a cleanup is underway, according to police.

One person was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say it could be hours until the lanes were completely reopened.

As a result of the crash, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools in the Broadneck cluster were forced to go remote for the day on a two-hour delayed schedule.

“The overturned tanker on the Severn River Bridge and resulting closure of the bridge in both directions for a significant amount of time today will impact student transportation in other clusters,” school officials said.

“We are working through those issues on a minute-by-minute basis but families who have students in the Broadneck area who travel to magnet programs and those whose students attend schools in the Annapolis area may be the most impacted by delays or inability to get bus service.”

The driver reportedly was able to self-extricate out of the tanker truck, though the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

